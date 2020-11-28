|
20:00
|
|
|
Isaac Kante vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Caleb Burgess gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point alley-oop layup (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
0-2
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Ray makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:45
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
2-5
|
18:22
|
|
|
David Green misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Ray makes three point jump shot
|
5-7
|
17:47
|
|
|
David Green personal foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Isaac Kante misses two point layup
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Tareq Coburn defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Tareq Coburn makes two point driving layup
|
7-7
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Burgess steals)
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. personal foul (Caleb Burgess draws the foul)
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Isaac Kante turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Jalen Ray defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Isaac Kante misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Young makes three point jump shot (Ron Harper Jr. assists)
|
7-10
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jalen Ray personal foul
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Caleb Burgess turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Kante steals)
|
|
15:01
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Ray makes three point jump shot
|
10-10
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point floating jump shot
|
10-12
|
14:14
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Isaac Kante's two point layup
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
10-14
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jump ball. Isaac Kante vs. Myles Johnson (Myles Johnson gains possession)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Isaac Kante turnover (lost ball) (Myles Johnson steals)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Isaac Kante misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Pride defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Myles Johnson shooting foul (Kvonn Cramer draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Kevin Schutte personal foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point pullup jump shot
|
10-16
|
12:01
|
|
|
Mawot Mag shooting foul (Kvonn Cramer draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:01
|
|
+1
|
Kvonn Cramer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-16
|
11:42
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer shooting foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
+1
|
Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-17
|
11:42
|
|
+1
|
Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-18
|
11:27
|
|
|
Tareq Coburn misses two point layup
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
11-20
|
10:56
|
|
|
Shawndarius Cowart turnover (bad pass) (Mawot Mag steals)
|
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
Mawot Mag makes two point layup
|
11-22
|
10:34
|
|
|
Omar Silverio misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy turnover (lost ball) (Omar Silverio steals)
|
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Kvonn Cramer makes two point layup (Shawndarius Cowart assists)
|
13-22
|
9:49
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Omar Silverio makes two point floating jump shot
|
15-22
|
9:13
|
|
|
Mawot Mag misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Kevin Schutte defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Caleb Burgess misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point step back jump shot
|
15-24
|
8:08
|
|
|
David Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Omar Silverio misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Oskar Palmquist turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
+3
|
Oskar Palmquist makes three point jump shot (Clifford Omoruyi assists)
|
15-27
|
6:42
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi personal foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Jalen Ray turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Oskar Palmquist misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. shooting foul (Omar Silverio draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Omar Silverio makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-27
|
6:05
|
|
|
Omar Silverio misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Omar Silverio's two point layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Pride offensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Isaac Kante offensive foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Isaac Kante turnover
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses two point reverse layup
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Kevin Schutte defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Omar Silverio shooting foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-28
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-29
|
4:01
|
|
|
Vukasin Masic misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point driving layup (Jacob Young assists)
|
16-31
|
3:52
|
|
|
Isaac Kante shooting foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Montez Mathis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-32
|
3:26
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Kvonn Cramer steals)
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Vukasin Masic defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Omar Silverio misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Isaac Kante misses two point layup
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point reverse layup
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy blocks Vukasin Masic's two point layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Pride offensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Pride turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Ray steals)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Ray makes two point layup (Caleb Burgess assists)
|
18-32
|
1:30
|
|
|
Kevin Schutte blocks Myles Johnson's two point layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Pride defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Caleb Burgess's two point layup
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Pride offensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Mawot Mag personal foul
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Caleb Burgess shooting foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Omar Silverio defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Kevin Schutte's two point layup
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Pride offensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Ray makes two point driving layup
|
20-32
|
0:19
|
|
|
Jacob Young shooting foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-32
|
0:01
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. blocks Caleb Burgess's three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Kevin Schutte defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. blocks Caleb Burgess's three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|