|
20:00
|
|
|
(Green Wave gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Jordan Walker shooting foul (Jake Wolfe draws the foul)
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
19:29
|
|
+1
|
Jake Wolfe makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
1-0
|
19:29
|
|
+1
|
Jake Wolfe makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
2-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah turnover (lost ball) (Nobal Days steals)
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah makes two point driving layup
|
4-0
|
17:35
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-1
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Greg Jones makes two point driving layup
|
6-2
|
16:52
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|
6-5
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Greg Jones makes three point jump shot (Jake Wolfe assists)
|
9-5
|
16:02
|
|
|
Nobal Days turnover (bad pass) (Jake Wolfe steals)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Alex Jones personal foul
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Sion James turnover (lost ball) (Romeao Ferguson steals)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Alex Jones makes two point layup (Greg Jones assists)
|
11-5
|
14:21
|
|
|
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe personal foul
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Tylan Pope makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists)
|
11-7
|
13:34
|
|
|
Tylan Pope shooting foul (Parker Hazen draws the foul)
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Parker Hazen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:34
|
|
+1
|
Parker Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-7
|
13:21
|
|
|
Tylan Pope misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Miles Miller defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Parker Hazen misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah blocks Jordan Walker's two point layup
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Jordan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
R.J. McGee shooting foul (Parker Hazen draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Parker Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-7
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Parker Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-7
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Parker Hazen defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Romeao Ferguson makes two point hook shot (Parker Hazen assists)
|
16-7
|
11:18
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
16-10
|
11:03
|
|
|
Nobal Days shooting foul (Jake Wolfe draws the foul)
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:03
|
|
+1
|
Jake Wolfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-10
|
11:03
|
|
+1
|
Jake Wolfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-10
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Cross makes two point layup (Jaylen Forbes assists)
|
18-12
|
10:51
|
|
|
Carson Cary shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Parker Hazen defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Carson Cary misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Walker makes two point layup
|
18-14
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Parker Hazen makes two point layup (Jake Wolfe assists)
|
20-14
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Cross makes two point dunk (Jaylen Forbes assists)
|
20-16
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah makes two point layup (Miles Miller assists)
|
22-16
|
9:15
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses two point layup
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Miles Miller defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Miles Miller turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
R.J. McGee offensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Carson Cary personal foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (R.J. McGee assists)
|
22-18
|
8:50
|
|
|
Greg Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
|
22-20
|
8:27
|
|
|
Greg Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Walker makes two point layup
|
22-22
|
7:57
|
|
|
Bisons 30 second timeout
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah makes two point layup
|
24-22
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
+3
|
Romeao Ferguson makes three point jump shot (Greg Jones assists)
|
27-22
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson defensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Romeao Ferguson makes two point layup (Ahsan Asadullah assists)
|
29-22
|
5:58
|
|
|
Greg Jones shooting foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-23
|
5:42
|
|
|
Greg Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Oton Jankovic defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Oton Jankovic makes two point layup (R.J. McGee assists)
|
29-25
|
4:57
|
|
|
Alex Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Walker makes two point layup (Jaylen Forbes assists)
|
29-27
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Green Wave defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Walker makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|
29-30
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jake Wolfe turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Jordan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Romeao Ferguson steals)
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Oton Jankovic personal foul (Ahsan Asadullah draws the foul)
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Greg Jones makes three point jump shot (Ahsan Asadullah assists)
|
32-30
|
3:01
|
|
+3
|
R.J. McGee makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
32-33
|
2:35
|
|
|
Greg Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Sion James defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Sion James misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Romeao Ferguson defensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Sion James blocks Ahsan Asadullah's two point layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Jordan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Bisons defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
R.J. McGee personal foul
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Romeao Ferguson makes two point layup (Ahsan Asadullah assists)
|
34-33
|
0:54
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Parker Hazen defensive rebound
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Jump ball. Romeao Ferguson vs. Jordan Walker (Bisons gains possession)
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Parker Hazen misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Greg Jones offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Miles Miller misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Green Wave defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|