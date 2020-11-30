|
20:00
|
|
|
(Gaels gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Dylan van Eyck personal foul
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu personal foul
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Berrick JeanLouis blocks Jared Rhoden's three point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Tahlik Chavez defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross turnover (lost ball) (Myles Cale steals)
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point dunk
|
0-2
|
18:58
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Berrick JeanLouis's two point layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup (Myles Cale assists)
|
0-4
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Ross makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
18:18
|
|
|
Tahlik Chavez personal foul
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive foul
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Tahlik Chavez misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Ross steals)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Nelly Junior Joseph offensive foul
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Nelly Junior Joseph turnover
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Nelly Junior Joseph blocks Jared Rhoden's two point layup
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Dylan van Eyck offensive foul
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Dylan van Eyck turnover
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Berrick JeanLouis blocks Jared Rhoden's two point layup
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Ryan Myers personal foul
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Berrick JeanLouis steals)
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Berrick JeanLouis makes two point dunk
|
4-4
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
4-6
|
15:02
|
|
|
Nelly Junior Joseph turnover (lost ball) (Takal Molson steals)
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Takal Molson makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
14:27
|
|
+3
|
Berrick JeanLouis makes three point jump shot (Ryan Myers assists)
|
7-8
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point jump shot
|
7-10
|
13:35
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul
|
|
13:25
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Myers makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Koroma assists)
|
10-10
|
13:00
|
|
|
Ryan Myers personal foul
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Myles Cale turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Robert Brown turnover (Takal Molson steals)
|
|
12:39
|
|
+2
|
Takal Molson makes two point jump shot
|
10-12
|
12:39
|
|
|
Robert Brown personal foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-13
|
12:26
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ross makes three point jump shot (Berrick JeanLouis assists)
|
13-13
|
12:02
|
|
|
Myles Cale personal foul
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Myles Cale turnover
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Berrick JeanLouis misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point layup (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
13-15
|
11:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross misses two point layup
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive foul
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Johan Crafoord offensive foul
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Johan Crafoord turnover
|
|
10:35
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Samuel makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
13-18
|
10:13
|
|
|
Berrick JeanLouis turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
13-20
|
9:59
|
|
|
Johan Crafoord shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
13-22
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Koroma makes two point finger roll layup
|
15-22
|
9:02
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Dwayne Koroma defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup (Dwayne Koroma assists)
|
17-22
|
8:17
|
|
|
Dwayne Koroma shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:17
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-23
|
8:17
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-23
|
7:55
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Berrick JeanLouis's two point layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Jahari Long defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jahari Long misses two point layup
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Tahlik Chavez defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Ross makes two point layup (Berrick JeanLouis assists)
|
19-23
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jahari Long offensive foul
|
|
7:18
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ross makes three point jump shot (Tahlik Chavez assists)
|
22-23
|
6:57
|
|
|
Omar Rowe defensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
+3
|
Tahlik Chavez makes three point jump shot
|
25-23
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Tahlik Chavez defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point putback layup
|
25-25
|
5:33
|
|
|
Omar Rowe turnover
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
|
25-27
|
5:24
|
|
|
Robert Brown shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Dwayne Koroma defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Dwayne Koroma offensive foul
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Dwayne Koroma turnover
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point driving layup
|
27-27
|
4:34
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup
|
29-27
|
4:07
|
|
|
Tahlik Chavez personal foul
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-28
|
4:07
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ross makes three point jump shot (Dylan van Eyck assists)
|
32-28
|
3:22
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Ross steals)
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Ross makes two point floating jump shot
|
34-28
|
2:42
|
|
|
Takal Molson turnover (lost ball) (Dwayne Koroma steals)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Ryan Myers misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Nelly Junior Joseph offensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Myers makes three point jump shot (Nelly Junior Joseph assists)
|
37-28
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rhoden makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
37-31
|
1:31
|
|
|
Dwayne Koroma turnover (lost ball) (Myles Cale steals)
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point finger roll layup
|
37-33
|
0:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Pirates defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Berrick JeanLouis shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-34
|
0:29
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-35
|
0:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross turnover (out of bounds)
|