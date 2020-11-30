|
20:00
Alonzo Sule vs. Abdul Ado (Deivon Smith gains possession)
19:34
Abdul Ado offensive foul (Isiah Small draws the foul)
19:34
Abdul Ado turnover
19:07
+3
|
Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot
3-0
18:36
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Marlin Davis steals)
18:26
+2
|
Alonzo Sule makes two point jump shot
5-0
18:25
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
18:15
Isiah Small blocks Tolu Smith's two point layup
18:13
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
18:09
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
18:07
Bobcats defensive rebound
17:53
Alonzo Sule misses two point jump shot
17:51
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
17:46
Deivon Smith turnover (bad pass)
17:37
Shelby Adams turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
17:20
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:18
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
17:14
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Abdul Ado assists)
5-3
16:59
+2
|
Mason Harrell makes two point layup
7-3
16:28
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point jump shot
7-5
16:28
Shelby Adams shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
16:28
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-6
16:08
Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot
16:06
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
16:01
Alonzo Sule shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
16:01
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-7
16:01
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-8
15:38
Deivon Smith blocks Marlin Davis's two point jump shot
15:36
Marlin Davis offensive rebound
15:31
Bobcats turnover (shot clock violation)
15:31
TV timeout
15:12
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
7-11
15:12
Alonzo Sule personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
14:58
Javian Davis turnover (lost ball) (Shelby Adams steals)
14:58
Cameron Matthews shooting foul (Shelby Adams draws the foul)
14:58
Shelby Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:58
+1
|
Shelby Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-11
14:47
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Shelby Adams steals)
14:41
+2
|
Shelby Adams makes two point layup
10-11
14:28
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
14:26
Isiah Small defensive rebound
14:15
Isiah Small misses three point jump shot
14:13
Nighael Ceaser offensive rebound
14:11
+2
|
Nighael Ceaser makes two point layup
12-11
13:46
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Jalen Johnson assists)
12-13
13:33
Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot
13:31
Javian Davis defensive rebound
13:18
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
13:16
Bulldogs offensive rebound
13:04
Abdul Ado offensive foul (Nighael Ceaser draws the foul)
13:04
Abdul Ado turnover
12:52
+2
|
Caleb Asberry makes two point jump shot (Nighael Ceaser assists)
14-13
12:26
Quinten Post misses two point jump shot
12:24
Javian Davis offensive rebound
12:08
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:06
Shelby Adams defensive rebound
11:50
Shelby Adams misses two point layup
11:48
Javian Davis defensive rebound
11:27
+3
|
Javian Davis makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
14-16
11:06
Quinten Post blocks Nighael Ceaser's two point jump shot
11:04
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
10:54
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point layup
10:52
Quentin Scott defensive rebound
10:44
Quentin Scott misses three point jump shot
10:42
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
10:21
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass)
10:21
TV timeout
9:59
Marlin Davis misses two point jump shot
9:57
Quentin Scott offensive rebound
9:49
Quinten Post personal foul (Nate Martin draws the foul)
9:29
Quentin Scott misses two point jump shot
9:27
Bulldogs defensive rebound
9:11
Tolu Smith turnover (lost ball) (Marlin Davis steals)
8:56
Marlin Davis misses three point jump shot
8:54
Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
8:54
Quentin Scott personal foul (Andersson Garcia draws the foul)
8:33
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
8:31
Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
8:27
Andersson Garcia misses two point layup
8:25
Javian Davis offensive rebound
8:21
Javian Davis misses two point layup
8:19
Nate Martin defensive rebound
8:14
Drew Tennial misses two point layup
8:12
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
7:42
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
7:40
Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
7:33
+2
|
Caleb Asberry makes two point layup
16-16
7:16
Jalen Johnson misses two point layup
7:14
Drew Tennial defensive rebound
7:08
+2
|
Caleb Asberry makes two point dunk (Drew Tennial assists)
18-16
7:04
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
7:04
TV timeout
6:44
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists)
18-18
6:21
Nighael Ceaser misses two point jump shot
6:19
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
6:11
Marlin Davis personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
5:56
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point jump shot
18-20
5:43
Cameron Matthews personal foul (Isiah Small draws the foul)
5:27
Nate Martin misses two point layup
5:25
Nate Martin offensive rebound
5:22
+2
|
Nate Martin makes two point layup
20-20
5:09
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
5:07
Isiah Small defensive rebound
4:59
Mason Harrell misses three point jump shot
4:57
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
4:32
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass)
4:02
Shelby Adams misses three point jump shot
4:00
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
3:52
Caleb Asberry personal foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
3:52
TV timeout
3:43
Deivon Smith turnover (bad pass) (Marlin Davis steals)
3:37
Quinten Post blocks Isiah Small's two point jump shot
3:35
Quinten Post defensive rebound
3:30
+2
|
Deivon Smith makes two point jump shot (Quinten Post assists)
20-22
3:00
Tolu Smith blocks Mason Harrell's two point layup
2:58
Mason Harrell offensive rebound
2:57
Mason Harrell turnover (traveling)
2:42
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
2:40
Quinten Post offensive rebound
2:38
+2
|
Quinten Post makes two point layup
20-24
2:20
Quentin Scott misses two point jump shot
2:18
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
2:08
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
2:06
Shelby Adams defensive rebound
1:36
+2
|
Quentin Scott makes two point jump shot (Marlin Davis assists)
22-24
1:07
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
1:05
Shelby Adams defensive rebound
0:59
Bobcats 30 second timeout
0:42
Marlin Davis misses three point jump shot
0:40
Javian Davis defensive rebound
0:15
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point dunk
22-26
0:05
Javian Davis blocks Mason Harrell's two point layup
0:03
Shelby Adams offensive rebound
0:00
+2
|
Shelby Adams makes two point jump shot
24-26
0:00
End of period
