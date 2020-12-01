|
20:00
|
|
|
(Cougars gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Mobley steals)
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson turnover (carrying)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point hook shot (Connor Harding assists)
|
2-2
|
18:26
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Matt Haarms blocks Isaiah Mobley's two point layup
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Matt Haarms makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|
2-5
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
4-5
|
16:59
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|
4-7
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point jump shot
|
6-7
|
16:36
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
+3
|
Evan Mobley makes three point jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
9-7
|
15:52
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Richard Harward turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
11-7
|
14:41
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point driving layup (Connor Harding assists)
|
11-9
|
13:28
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Trevin Knell shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-9
|
12:50
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point pullup jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
14-9
|
12:14
|
|
|
Trevin Knell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Kolby Lee shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-9
|
11:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo offensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Gideon George makes two point floating jump shot
|
15-11
|
11:15
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Trevin Knell shooting foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Gideon George defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Gideon George misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Kolby Lee offensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Kolby Lee turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses two point layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Gideon George defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Isaiah White personal foul (Gideon George draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin personal foul
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists)
|
15-13
|
9:33
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point layup
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
+3
|
Kolby Lee makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|
15-16
|
9:12
|
|
|
Brandon Averette personal foul (Ethan Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Brandon Averette personal foul (Ethan Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Brandon Averette personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point finger roll layup
|
17-16
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists)
|
17-18
|
8:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley turnover
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Drew Peterson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
19-18
|
6:51
|
|
|
Richard Harward misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup (Drew Peterson assists)
|
21-18
|
6:31
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses two point layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Drew Peterson turnover (lost ball) (Jesse Wade steals)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Richard Harward turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Gideon George offensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley turnover
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Averette makes two point pullup jump shot
|
21-20
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point finger roll layup
|
23-20
|
4:08
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
+3
|
Drew Peterson makes three point jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
26-20
|
3:21
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Gideon George shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-20
|
2:39
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner turnover (lost ball) (Drew Peterson steals)
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point reverse layup
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Gideon George misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Gideon George offensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Gideon George's two point layup
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Kolby Lee offensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kolby Lee vs. Chevez Goodwin (Chevez Goodwin gains possession)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Kolby Lee turnover (lost ball) (Chevez Goodwin steals)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point alley-oop layup (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
29-20
|
1:03
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy offensive foul
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy turnover
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin blocks Matt Haarms's two point layup
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses two point tip shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point dunk
|
31-20
|
0:03
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|