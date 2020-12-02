SCST
CLEM

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
SCST
Bulldogs
18
CLEM
Tigers
36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jemal Davis vs. Aamir Simms (Tariq Simmons gains possession)  
19:44   Rahsaan Edwards misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Floyd Rideau offensive rebound  
19:34   Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot  
19:32   Aamir Simms defensive rebound  
19:20 +2 Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup 0-2
19:20   Jemal Davis shooting foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)  
19:20 +1 Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-3
19:01   Tariq Simmons misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Clyde Trapp defensive rebound  
18:49 +3 John Newman III makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists) 0-6
18:28 +2 Sebastian Guitian makes two point jump shot 2-6
18:11   Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Floyd Rideau defensive rebound  
18:00   Jemal Davis turnover (traveling)  
17:43   Clyde Trapp turnover (lost ball) (Jemal Davis steals)  
17:41   Tariq Simmons turnover (double dribble)  
17:26 +2 Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup (John Newman III assists) 2-8
17:09   Floyd Rideau misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Aamir Simms defensive rebound  
16:56   Clyde Trapp offensive foul (Tariq Simmons draws the foul)  
16:56   Clyde Trapp turnover  
16:32   Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot  
16:30   Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound  
16:25   Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot  
16:23   Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound  
16:17   Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot  
16:15   Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound  
16:11 +2 Sebastian Guitian makes two point hook shot 4-8
16:05 +2 Aamir Simms makes two point dunk 4-10
15:45   Sebastian Guitian turnover (lost ball)  
15:45   TV timeout  
15:34   Nick Honor misses three point jump shot  
15:32   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
15:10   Latavian Lawrence misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Rahsaan Edwards offensive rebound  
15:03 +2 Latavian Lawrence makes two point layup (Rahsaan Edwards assists) 6-10
14:42 +3 Alex Hemenway makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists) 6-13
14:22   Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Nick Honor steals)  
14:22   Nick Honor turnover (traveling)  
14:00   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:40   John Newman III turnover (bad pass) (Omar Croskey steals)  
13:26   Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot  
13:24   Hunter Tyson defensive rebound  
13:07 +3 Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Alex Hemenway assists) 6-16
12:43   Omar Croskey offensive foul (Nick Honor draws the foul)  
12:43   Omar Croskey turnover  
12:25   Nick Honor misses three point jump shot  
12:23   Latavian Lawrence defensive rebound  
12:15   Trushaun Moorer misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Hunter Tyson defensive rebound  
12:03 +2 Nick Honor makes two point jump shot 6-18
11:55 +2 Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Themus Fulks assists) 8-18
11:46   Alex Hemenway offensive foul (Trushaun Moorer draws the foul)  
11:46   Alex Hemenway turnover  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:31 +2 Themus Fulks makes two point layup 10-18
11:15   Clyde Trapp misses two point jump shot  
11:13   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
11:00   Themus Fulks misses two point layup  
10:58   Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound  
10:51 +2 Hunter Tyson makes two point dunk (Al-Amir Dawes assists) 10-20
10:51   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
10:24   Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Chase Hunter steals)  
10:20 +2 Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup (Chase Hunter assists) 10-22
9:54 +2 Sebastian Guitian makes two point hook shot 12-22
9:42   Sebastian Guitian shooting foul (Hunter Tyson draws the foul)  
9:42 +1 Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-23
9:42 +1 Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-24
9:31   Jump ball. Tariq Simmons vs. Al-Amir Dawes (Tigers gains possession)  
9:31   Tariq Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)  
9:22 +2 Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot 12-26
9:11   Floyd Rideau offensive foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)  
9:11   Floyd Rideau turnover  
8:56   Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot  
8:54   Chase Hunter offensive rebound  
8:45   Jemal Davis blocks Chase Hunter's two point layup  
8:43   Floyd Rideau defensive rebound  
8:39 +2 Sebastian Guitian makes two point layup 14-26
8:23   Rahsaan Edwards personal foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)  
8:14   Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot  
8:12   Floyd Rideau defensive rebound  
8:04 +2 Jemal Davis makes two point jump shot (Tariq Simmons assists) 16-26
8:02   Tigers 30 second timeout  
8:02   TV timeout  
7:42 +3 Clyde Trapp makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists) 16-29
7:22   Al-Amir Dawes blocks Floyd Rideau's two point jump shot  
7:20   Clyde Trapp defensive rebound  
7:19   Clyde Trapp turnover (out of bounds)  
7:16   Tariq Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Clyde Trapp steals)  
7:11 +2 Clyde Trapp makes two point dunk 16-31
6:48   Clyde Trapp personal foul (Floyd Rideau draws the foul)  
6:31   Latavian Lawrence misses two point jump shot  
6:29   Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound  
6:06   Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot  
6:03   Tigers offensive rebound  
5:58   Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Latavian Lawrence steals)  
5:57   Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Latavian Lawrence draws the foul)  
5:45   Omar Croskey misses three point jump shot  
5:43   Hunter Tyson defensive rebound  
5:24 +2 Aamir Simms makes two point layup (Hunter Tyson assists) 16-33
5:17   Omar Croskey offensive foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)  
5:17   Omar Croskey turnover  
5:06   Aamir Simms offensive foul (Sebastian Guitian draws the foul)  
5:06   Aamir Simms turnover  
4:52   Lynn Kidd blocks Jemal Davis's two point layup  
4:50   Jemal Davis offensive rebound  
4:43   Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot  
4:41   Tigers defensive rebound  
4:30 +3 Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists) 16-36
4:16   Jemal Davis misses three point jump shot  
4:14   Bradynn Manning offensive rebound  
4:10 +2 Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Bradynn Manning assists) 18-36
3:47   Alex Hemenway turnover (bad pass) (Bradynn Manning steals)  
3:39   Jemal Davis turnover (lost ball)  
3:39   TV timeout  
3:17   Alex Hemenway turnover (traveling)  
3:04   Bradynn Manning turnover (lost ball) (John Newman III steals)  
2:50   Nick Honor turnover (bad pass)  
2:34   Trushaun Moorer misses two point layup  
2:32   Hunter Tyson defensive rebound  
2:25   Lynn Kidd turnover (traveling)  
2:07   Themus Fulks offensive foul (John Newman III draws the foul)  
2:07   Themus Fulks turnover  
1:57   John Newman III misses three point jump shot  
1:55   Lynn Kidd offensive rebound  
1:48   Nick Honor misses three point jump shot  
1:46   Rahsaan Edwards defensive rebound  
1:44   Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot  
1:42   Nick Honor defensive rebound  
1:29   Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Quamain Nelson defensive rebound  
1:27   Lynn Kidd personal foul (Quamain Nelson draws the foul)  
0:57   Rahsaan Edwards misses two point jump shot  
0:55   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
0:39   Bradynn Manning misses three point jump shot  
0:37   Hunter Tyson defensive rebound  
0:28   Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot  
0:26   Lynn Kidd offensive rebound  
0:07   Nick Honor misses two point jump shot  
0:05   Sebastian Guitian defensive rebound  
0:00   Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Tigers defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
SCST
Bulldogs
20
CLEM
Tigers
39

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Tariq Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Clyde Trapp steals)  
19:35 +2 Aamir Simms makes two point layup (John Newman III assists) 18-38
19:03 +2 Rahsaan Edwards makes two point jump shot 20-38
18:46   Hunter Tyson misses two point dunk  
18:43   Hunter Tyson offensive rebound  
18:43   Jemal Davis shooting foul (Hunter Tyson draws the foul)  
18:43   Hunter Tyson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:43 +1 Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-39
18:16   Tariq Simmons misses three point jump shot  
18:12   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
17:55 +2 Rahsaan Edwards makes two point jump shot 22-39
17:43 +2 Hunter Tyson makes two point dunk (Aamir Simms assists) 22-41
17:22 +2 Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Rahsaan Edwards assists) 24-41
17:05 +2 John Newman III makes two point layup (Clyde Trapp assists) 24-43
16:30   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:18 +3 Nick Honor makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists) 24-46
15:44   Tariq Simmons misses three point jump shot  
15:42   Floyd Rideau offensive rebound  
15:30   John Newman III blocks Floyd Rideau's two point layup  
15:28   Themus Fulks offensive rebound  
15:27 +2 Themus Fulks makes two point layup 26-46
15:02   John Newman III misses two point layup  
15:00   Aamir Simms offensive rebound  
14:58 +2 Aamir Simms makes two point layup 26-48
14:38   Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball)  
14:38   TV timeout  
14:15 +3 John Newman III makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists) 26-51
14:01   Chase Hunter personal foul (Jemal Davis draws the foul)  
13:52   Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)  
13:47   Omar Croskey personal foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)  
13:37   Chase Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Jemal Davis steals)  
13:26   Olivier-Maxence Prosper blocks Omar Croskey's two point jump shot  
13:24   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
13:13   Tariq Simmons misses two point jump shot  
13:11   Chase Hunter defensive rebound  
12:58 +2 Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup 26-53
12:58   Latavian Lawrence shooting foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)  
12:58 +1 Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-54
12:32   Chase Hunter personal foul (Themus Fulks draws the foul)  
12:24   Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Aamir Simms steals)  
12:16   Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Bradynn Manning steals)  
12:15   Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Bradynn Manning draws the foul)  
12:03   Al-Amir Dawes personal foul (Rahsaan Edwards draws the foul)  
11:51 +2 Bradynn Manning makes two point jump shot 28-54
11:34   Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot  
11:32   Bradynn Manning defensive rebound  
11:14   Themus Fulks turnover (bad pass)  
11:14   TV timeout  
10:59   Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Latavian Lawrence defensive rebound  
10:36   Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot  
10:34   Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound  
10:18   Al-Amir Dawes misses two point jump shot  
10:16   Rahsaan Edwards defensive rebound  
10:11   Al-Amir Dawes shooting foul (Rahsaan Edwards draws the foul)  
10:11 +1 Rahsaan Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-54
10:11 +1 Rahsaan Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-54
9:43   Aamir Simms misses two point jump shot  
9:41   Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound  
9:40   Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point layup  
9:38   Sebastian Guitian defensive rebound  
9:15   Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Alex Hemenway defensive rebound  
9:04   Nick Honor misses three point jump shot  
9:02   Aamir Simms offensive rebound  
8:57 +2 Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup (Aamir Simms assists) 30-56
8:57   Jemal Davis shooting foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)  
8:57   Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:57   Rahsaan Edwards defensive rebound  
8:38   Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot  
8:36   Tariq Simmons offensive rebound  
8:35   Alex Hemenway shooting foul (Tariq Simmons draws the foul)  
8:35 +1 Tariq Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-56
8:35  