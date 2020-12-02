SCST
CLEM
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jemal Davis vs. Aamir Simms (Tariq Simmons gains possession)
|19:44
|
|Rahsaan Edwards misses two point jump shot
|19:42
|
|Floyd Rideau offensive rebound
|19:34
|
|Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|
|Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:20
|
|Jemal Davis shooting foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|19:20
|
|+1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-3
|19:01
|
|Tariq Simmons misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|
|Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|+3
|John Newman III makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists)
|0-6
|18:28
|
|+2
|Sebastian Guitian makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|18:11
|
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|
|Floyd Rideau defensive rebound
|18:00
|
|Jemal Davis turnover (traveling)
|17:43
|
|Clyde Trapp turnover (lost ball) (Jemal Davis steals)
|17:41
|
|Tariq Simmons turnover (double dribble)
|17:26
|
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup (John Newman III assists)
|2-8
|17:09
|
|Floyd Rideau misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|16:56
|
|Clyde Trapp offensive foul (Tariq Simmons draws the foul)
|16:56
|
|Clyde Trapp turnover
|16:32
|
|Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|
|Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|
|Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound
|16:17
|
|Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot
|16:15
|
|Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound
|16:11
|
|+2
|Sebastian Guitian makes two point hook shot
|4-8
|16:05
|
|+2
|Aamir Simms makes two point dunk
|4-10
|15:45
|
|Sebastian Guitian turnover (lost ball)
|15:45
|
|TV timeout
|15:34
|
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|15:10
|
|Latavian Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|Rahsaan Edwards offensive rebound
|15:03
|
|+2
|Latavian Lawrence makes two point layup (Rahsaan Edwards assists)
|6-10
|14:42
|
|+3
|Alex Hemenway makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|6-13
|14:22
|
|Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Nick Honor steals)
|14:22
|
|Nick Honor turnover (traveling)
|14:00
|
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:40
|
|John Newman III turnover (bad pass) (Omar Croskey steals)
|13:26
|
|Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|13:07
|
|+3
|Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Alex Hemenway assists)
|6-16
|12:43
|
|Omar Croskey offensive foul (Nick Honor draws the foul)
|12:43
|
|Omar Croskey turnover
|12:25
|
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|
|Latavian Lawrence defensive rebound
|12:15
|
|Trushaun Moorer misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|12:03
|
|+2
|Nick Honor makes two point jump shot
|6-18
|11:55
|
|+2
|Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Themus Fulks assists)
|8-18
|11:46
|
|Alex Hemenway offensive foul (Trushaun Moorer draws the foul)
|11:46
|
|Alex Hemenway turnover
|11:46
|
|TV timeout
|11:31
|
|+2
|Themus Fulks makes two point layup
|10-18
|11:15
|
|Clyde Trapp misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Themus Fulks misses two point layup
|10:58
|
|Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|+2
|Hunter Tyson makes two point dunk (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|10-20
|10:51
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|10:24
|
|Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Chase Hunter steals)
|10:20
|
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup (Chase Hunter assists)
|10-22
|9:54
|
|+2
|Sebastian Guitian makes two point hook shot
|12-22
|9:42
|
|Sebastian Guitian shooting foul (Hunter Tyson draws the foul)
|9:42
|
|+1
|Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-23
|9:42
|
|+1
|Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-24
|9:31
|
|Jump ball. Tariq Simmons vs. Al-Amir Dawes (Tigers gains possession)
|9:31
|
|Tariq Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|9:22
|
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|12-26
|9:11
|
|Floyd Rideau offensive foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|9:11
|
|Floyd Rideau turnover
|8:56
|
|Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Chase Hunter offensive rebound
|8:45
|
|Jemal Davis blocks Chase Hunter's two point layup
|8:43
|
|Floyd Rideau defensive rebound
|8:39
|
|+2
|Sebastian Guitian makes two point layup
|14-26
|8:23
|
|Rahsaan Edwards personal foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|8:14
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|
|Floyd Rideau defensive rebound
|8:04
|
|+2
|Jemal Davis makes two point jump shot (Tariq Simmons assists)
|16-26
|8:02
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|8:02
|
|TV timeout
|7:42
|
|+3
|Clyde Trapp makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists)
|16-29
|7:22
|
|Al-Amir Dawes blocks Floyd Rideau's two point jump shot
|7:20
|
|Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|7:19
|
|Clyde Trapp turnover (out of bounds)
|7:16
|
|Tariq Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Clyde Trapp steals)
|7:11
|
|+2
|Clyde Trapp makes two point dunk
|16-31
|6:48
|
|Clyde Trapp personal foul (Floyd Rideau draws the foul)
|6:31
|
|Latavian Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|6:29
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|6:06
|
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Latavian Lawrence steals)
|5:57
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Latavian Lawrence draws the foul)
|5:45
|
|Omar Croskey misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|5:24
|
|+2
|Aamir Simms makes two point layup (Hunter Tyson assists)
|16-33
|5:17
|
|Omar Croskey offensive foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|5:17
|
|Omar Croskey turnover
|5:06
|
|Aamir Simms offensive foul (Sebastian Guitian draws the foul)
|5:06
|
|Aamir Simms turnover
|4:52
|
|Lynn Kidd blocks Jemal Davis's two point layup
|4:50
|
|Jemal Davis offensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot
|4:41
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|+3
|Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|16-36
|4:16
|
|Jemal Davis misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|
|Bradynn Manning offensive rebound
|4:10
|
|+2
|Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Bradynn Manning assists)
|18-36
|3:47
|
|Alex Hemenway turnover (bad pass) (Bradynn Manning steals)
|3:39
|
|Jemal Davis turnover (lost ball)
|3:39
|
|TV timeout
|3:17
|
|Alex Hemenway turnover (traveling)
|3:04
|
|Bradynn Manning turnover (lost ball) (John Newman III steals)
|2:50
|
|Nick Honor turnover (bad pass)
|2:34
|
|Trushaun Moorer misses two point layup
|2:32
|
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|2:25
|
|Lynn Kidd turnover (traveling)
|2:07
|
|Themus Fulks offensive foul (John Newman III draws the foul)
|2:07
|
|Themus Fulks turnover
|1:57
|
|John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|
|Lynn Kidd offensive rebound
|1:48
|
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|1:46
|
|Rahsaan Edwards defensive rebound
|1:44
|
|Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot
|1:42
|
|Nick Honor defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|
|Quamain Nelson defensive rebound
|1:27
|
|Lynn Kidd personal foul (Quamain Nelson draws the foul)
|0:57
|
|Rahsaan Edwards misses two point jump shot
|0:55
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Bradynn Manning misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|
|Lynn Kidd offensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Nick Honor misses two point jump shot
|0:05
|
|Sebastian Guitian defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|
|Tariq Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Clyde Trapp steals)
|19:35
|
|+2
|Aamir Simms makes two point layup (John Newman III assists)
|18-38
|19:03
|
|+2
|Rahsaan Edwards makes two point jump shot
|20-38
|18:46
|
|Hunter Tyson misses two point dunk
|18:43
|
|Hunter Tyson offensive rebound
|18:43
|
|Jemal Davis shooting foul (Hunter Tyson draws the foul)
|18:43
|
|Hunter Tyson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:43
|
|+1
|Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-39
|18:16
|
|Tariq Simmons misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|17:55
|
|+2
|Rahsaan Edwards makes two point jump shot
|22-39
|17:43
|
|+2
|Hunter Tyson makes two point dunk (Aamir Simms assists)
|22-41
|17:22
|
|+2
|Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Rahsaan Edwards assists)
|24-41
|17:05
|
|+2
|John Newman III makes two point layup (Clyde Trapp assists)
|24-43
|16:30
|
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:18
|
|+3
|Nick Honor makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|24-46
|15:44
|
|Tariq Simmons misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|
|Floyd Rideau offensive rebound
|15:30
|
|John Newman III blocks Floyd Rideau's two point layup
|15:28
|
|Themus Fulks offensive rebound
|15:27
|
|+2
|Themus Fulks makes two point layup
|26-46
|15:02
|
|John Newman III misses two point layup
|15:00
|
|Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|14:58
|
|+2
|Aamir Simms makes two point layup
|26-48
|14:38
|
|Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball)
|14:38
|
|TV timeout
|14:15
|
|+3
|John Newman III makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|26-51
|14:01
|
|Chase Hunter personal foul (Jemal Davis draws the foul)
|13:52
|
|Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|13:47
|
|Omar Croskey personal foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|13:37
|
|Chase Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Jemal Davis steals)
|13:26
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper blocks Omar Croskey's two point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|13:13
|
|Tariq Simmons misses two point jump shot
|13:11
|
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|12:58
|
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup
|26-53
|12:58
|
|Latavian Lawrence shooting foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|12:58
|
|+1
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-54
|12:32
|
|Chase Hunter personal foul (Themus Fulks draws the foul)
|12:24
|
|Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Aamir Simms steals)
|12:16
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Bradynn Manning steals)
|12:15
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Bradynn Manning draws the foul)
|12:03
|
|Al-Amir Dawes personal foul (Rahsaan Edwards draws the foul)
|11:51
|
|+2
|Bradynn Manning makes two point jump shot
|28-54
|11:34
|
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|
|Bradynn Manning defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|Themus Fulks turnover (bad pass)
|11:14
|
|TV timeout
|10:59
|
|Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|
|Latavian Lawrence defensive rebound
|10:36
|
|Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot
|10:34
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point jump shot
|10:16
|
|Rahsaan Edwards defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Al-Amir Dawes shooting foul (Rahsaan Edwards draws the foul)
|10:11
|
|+1
|Rahsaan Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-54
|10:11
|
|+1
|Rahsaan Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-54
|9:43
|
|Aamir Simms misses two point jump shot
|9:41
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|9:40
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point layup
|9:38
|
|Sebastian Guitian defensive rebound
|9:15
|
|Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|
|Alex Hemenway defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|
|Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|8:57
|
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup (Aamir Simms assists)
|30-56
|8:57
|
|Jemal Davis shooting foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:57
|
|Rahsaan Edwards defensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot
|8:36
|
|Tariq Simmons offensive rebound
|8:35
|
|Alex Hemenway shooting foul (Tariq Simmons draws the foul)
|8:35
|
|+1
|Tariq Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-56
|8:35
|