|
20:00
|
|
|
(Cougars gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Brandon Averette offensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Connor Harding turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:06
|
|
+3
|
Isaih Moore makes three point jump shot
|
3-0
|
18:45
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Isaih Moore steals)
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|
3-2
|
17:54
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists)
|
3-5
|
17:23
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Vince Cole turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup
|
5-5
|
16:01
|
|
|
Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists)
|
5-7
|
15:30
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Matt Haarms blocks Greg Williams Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot
|
5-9
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
7-9
|
14:13
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
9-9
|
13:39
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive foul
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Gideon George misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
John McGriff defensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
12-9
|
12:19
|
|
|
John McGriff personal foul
|
|
12:06
|
|
+3
|
Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists)
|
12-12
|
11:55
|
|
|
John McGriff misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
John McGriff turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Gideon George misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
David Caraher defensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
David Caraher misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Gideon George defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|
12-14
|
10:27
|
|
|
Matt Haarms blocks Marcellus Earlington's two point layup
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Gideon George makes two point jump shot
|
12-16
|
10:03
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Trevin Knell makes two point jump shot
|
12-18
|
9:31
|
|
|
Red Storm 30 second timeout
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Trevin Knell offensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Richard Harward turnover (lost ball) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses two point layup
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses two point layup
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Trevin Knell personal foul
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Gideon George defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
12-21
|
7:01
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point layup
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Jump ball. Isaih Moore vs. Brandon Averette (Red Storm gains possession)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Gideon George defensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie personal foul
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Brandon Averette shooting foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-21
|
6:12
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Gideon George defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Matt Haarms turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses two point layup
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot
|
15-21
|
5:09
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup
|
17-21
|
4:37
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie personal foul
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Gideon George defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Connor Harding makes two point layup
|
17-23
|
3:46
|
|
|
Posh Alexander shooting foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Connor Harding makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-24
|
3:33
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Josh Roberts makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|
19-24
|
3:05
|
|
|
Vince Cole personal foul
|
|
3:00
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists)
|
19-27
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot
|
21-27
|
2:05
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Vince Cole turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point layup (Caleb Lohner assists)
|
21-29
|
1:30
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses two point layup
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Josh Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Josh Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Matt Haarms blocks Josh Roberts's two point layup
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Trevin Knell offensive foul
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Trevin Knell turnover
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner shooting foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-29
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-29
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|