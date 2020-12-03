|
20:00
|
|
|
(Roadrunners gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Kur Kuath blocks Cedrick Alley Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Sooners defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Jacob Germany shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:27
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jacob Germany turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Alondes Williams makes two point layup
|
0-3
|
19:02
|
|
|
Eric Parrish shooting foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)
|
|
19:02
|
|
+1
|
Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-4
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Austin Reaves steals)
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|
0-6
|
18:22
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Brady Manek steals)
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Brady Manek turnover (lost ball) (Jhivvan Jackson steals)
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Wallace makes two point layup (Jhivvan Jackson assists)
|
2-6
|
17:49
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
Jhivvan Jackson makes three point jump shot (Keaton Wallace assists)
|
5-6
|
17:24
|
|
|
Kur Kuath turnover (lost ball) (Eric Parrish steals)
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson shooting foul (Eric Parrish draws the foul)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
Eric Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-6
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
Eric Parrish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-6
|
17:06
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Jacob Germany offensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Jacob Germany misses two point layup
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Austin Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Eric Parrish steals)
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Eric Parrish misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Jacob Germany personal foul
|
|
16:05
|
|
+3
|
Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
7-9
|
15:44
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Austin Reaves steals)
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Austin Reaves offensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace personal foul
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Luka Barisic defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
+3
|
Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (Trey Phipps assists)
|
7-12
|
15:15
|
|
|
Brady Manek blocks Eric Czumbel's two point layup
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
|
7-14
|
14:26
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Adrian Rodriguez shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
|
|
14:07
|
|
+1
|
De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-15
|
14:07
|
|
+1
|
De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-16
|
13:55
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Roadrunners 30 second timeout
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|
7-18
|
13:23
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Trey Phipps steals)
|
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point driving dunk (Trey Phipps assists)
|
7-20
|
13:03
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Anyang Garang defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
+3
|
Trey Phipps makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
7-23
|
12:37
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon personal foul
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Eric Parrish turnover (lost ball) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
|
7-25
|
11:51
|
|
+3
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
10-25
|
11:31
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses two point layup
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Anyang Garang defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point layup
|
10-27
|
10:35
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Eric Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Jhivvan Jackson makes two point layup
|
12-27
|
9:54
|
|
|
Kur Kuath misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Alondes Williams offensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson shooting foul (Kur Kuath draws the foul)
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:50
|
|
+1
|
Kur Kuath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-28
|
9:50
|
|
+1
|
Kur Kuath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-29
|
9:38
|
|
|
Brady Manek blocks Keaton Wallace's two point layup
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Roadrunners offensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point layup
|
12-31
|
9:17
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson personal foul
|
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Jhivvan Jackson makes two point jump shot (Jacob Germany assists)
|
14-31
|
8:26
|
|
|
Lachlan Bofinger shooting foul (Kur Kuath draws the foul)
|
|
8:26
|
|
+1
|
Kur Kuath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-32
|
8:26
|
|
+1
|
Kur Kuath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-33
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Jhivvan Jackson makes two point jump shot
|
16-33
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (Trey Phipps assists)
|
16-36
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Eric Czumbel shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-37
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-38
|
7:15
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace offensive foul
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace turnover
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Kur Kuath turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Ivy-Curry steals)
|
|
6:31
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Wallace makes three point jump shot (Jordan Ivy-Curry assists)
|
19-38
|
6:21
|
|
|
Eric Parrish personal foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-39
|
6:21
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace offensive foul
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace turnover
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Eric Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Eric Parrish misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Phoenix Ford offensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
Eric Czumbel makes three point jump shot (Phoenix Ford assists)
|
22-39
|
4:57
|
|
|
Phoenix Ford shooting foul (Brady Manek draws the foul)
|
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
22-40
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
22-41
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
22-42
|
4:42
|
|
|
Phoenix Ford offensive foul
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Phoenix Ford turnover
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Eric Czumbel turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Hill steals)
|
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point driving dunk
|
22-44
|
4:01
|
|
|
Roadrunners 30 second timeout
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Adrian Rodriguez turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Hill steals)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses two point layup
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Eric Czumbel defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Adrian Rodriguez misses two point layup
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Adrian Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Brady Manek personal foul (Adrian Rodriguez draws the foul)
|
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Jhivvan Jackson makes three point jump shot
|
25-44
|
2:59
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive foul
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Kur Kuath turnover
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Jalen Hill shooting foul (Adrian Rodriguez draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Adrian Rodriguez misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Adrian Rodriguez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-44
|
2:25
|
|
+3
|
De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Kur Kuath assists)
|
26-47
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry makes two point jump shot
|
28-47
|
1:36
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Sooners defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|
28-49
|
0:43
|
|
|
Luka Barisic misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
0:15
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point layup
|
28-51
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Kur Kuath turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Ivy-Curry steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|