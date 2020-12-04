|
20:00
|
|
|
(Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:22
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Bryce Workman offensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Workman makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:55
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Dontarius James defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Corey Romich misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis offensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
+2
|
Tyreese Davis makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Justin Kier makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
4-4
|
17:44
|
|
|
Tye Fagan blocks Tyreese Davis's three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
+3
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Toumani Camara assists)
|
4-7
|
17:18
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Bryce Workman defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Dontarius James makes two point layup (Bryce Workman assists)
|
6-7
|
16:51
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses two point layup
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Tyreese Davis makes two point layup (Dontarius James assists)
|
8-7
|
15:52
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
15:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Diante Wood misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Dolphins offensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Christian Brown blocks Diante Wood's two point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Christian Brown defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Trey Sides personal foul
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Dontarius James defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Justin Kier defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Justin Kier turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia shooting foul (Bryce Workman draws the foul)
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Bryce Workman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Mikal Starks defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Bryce Workman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Mikal Starks defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point layup
|
8-11
|
14:03
|
|
|
Diante Wood turnover (lost ball) (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Dontarius James personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jump ball. Trey Sides vs. Mikal Starks (Mikal Starks gains possession)
|
|
13:59
|
|
+1
|
Justin Kier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-12
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jump ball. Trey Sides vs. Mikal Starks (Mikal Starks gains possession)
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Trey Sides turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Starks steals)
|
|
13:40
|
|
+3
|
Christian Brown makes three point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
|
8-15
|
13:29
|
|
|
Mikal Starks personal foul
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Dontarius James turnover (bad pass) (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point dunk (Justin Kier assists)
|
8-17
|
13:08
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Mikal Starks shooting foul (Mo Arnold draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Mo Arnold makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-17
|
12:51
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Mo Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Mo Arnold turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Christian Brown offensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis blocks Christian Brown's two point layup
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
+3
|
Justin Kier makes three point jump shot (Toumani Camara assists)
|
9-20
|
12:01
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia personal foul
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
9-22
|
11:27
|
|
|
Diante Wood misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Diante Wood offensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Diante Wood makes two point layup
|
11-22
|
11:21
|
|
|
Mo Arnold personal foul
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:02
|
|
+2
|
Christian Brown makes two point layup (Justin Kier assists)
|
11-24
|
10:41
|
|
|
Diante Wood misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Mo Arnold steals)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Diante Wood misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Bryce Workman offensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan shooting foul (Bryce Workman draws the foul)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Bryce Workman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:13
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Workman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-24
|
10:04
|
|
|
Bryce Workman personal foul
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Trey Sides defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Dontarius James turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Ned steals)
|
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Horne makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
12-26
|
9:30
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Ned makes two point jump shot (Tye Fagan assists)
|
12-28
|
9:02
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Dontarius James makes two point layup
|
14-28
|
8:27
|
|
|
Josh Taylor shooting foul (Dontarius James draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Josh Taylor defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Trey Sides defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
+3
|
Dontarius James makes three point jump shot (Mo Arnold assists)
|
17-28
|
7:32
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Dontarius James defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Josh Taylor defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
17-30
|
6:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Diante Wood makes two point layup
|
19-30
|
6:26
|
|
|
Josh Taylor misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Bryce Workman defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Workman makes two point layup
|
21-30
|
5:43
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Mo Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Josh Taylor defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Mikal Starks turnover (lost ball) (Mo Arnold steals)
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Diante Wood offensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia personal foul (Diante Wood draws the foul)
|
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
Diante Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-30
|
5:18
|
|
|
Diante Wood misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Justin Kier defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Justin Kier turnover (bad pass) (Tyreese Davis steals)
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Dontarius James turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Starks steals)
|
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Justin Kier makes two point layup (Mikal Starks assists)
|
22-32
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Mo Arnold makes two point jump shot
|
24-32
|
4:26
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis personal foul
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive foul (Diante Wood draws the foul)
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis turnover (lost ball) (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point layup
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Horne makes two point layup
|
24-34
|
3:31
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Justin Kier defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point dunk (Justin Kier assists)
|
24-36
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
Mo Arnold makes two point jump shot
|
26-36
|
3:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Mo Arnold turnover (lost ball) (Toumani Camara steals)
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer shooting foul (Sahvir Wheeler draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-37
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-38
|
2:23
|
|
|
Toumani Camara blocks Mo Arnold's two point layup
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Justin Kier defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup (Justin Kier assists)
|
26-40
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Diante Wood makes two point jump shot (Dontarius James assists)
|
28-40
|
1:50
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Dontarius James defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
P.J. Horne shooting foul (Dontarius James draws the foul)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Dontarius James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-40
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Dontarius James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-40
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point dunk (Justin Kier assists)
|
30-42
|
1:08
|
|
+3
|
Mo Arnold makes three point jump shot (Trey Sides assists)
|
33-42
|
0:56
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Christian Brown makes two point dunk (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
33-44
|
0:13
|
|
+2
|
Diante Wood makes two point layup
|
35-44
|
0:05
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Mo Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Christian Brown personal foul (Bryce Workman draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Mo Arnold makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-44
|
0:04
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Christian Brown defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Mo Arnold personal foul (Sahvir Wheeler draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-45
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-46