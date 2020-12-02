|
20:00
|
|
|
(Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point putback layup
|
0-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Thomas Bell misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point reverse layup
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Mardrez McBride defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Mardrez McBride's two point layup
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Thomas Bell offensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Thomas Bell misses two point putback layup
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Thomas Bell personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive foul
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Rubin Jones offensive foul
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Rubin Jones turnover
|
|
17:57
|
|
+3
|
Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|
0-5
|
17:24
|
|
|
Terence Lewis II misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-6
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-7
|
16:54
|
|
|
James Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Bell makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
16:07
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Mean Green defensive rebound
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Abou Ousmane personal foul
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Rubin Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Zachary Simmons makes two point layup
|
4-7
|
14:20
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
James Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive foul
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Deivon Smith personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Deivon Smith turnover (bad pass) (Terence Lewis II steals)
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Abou Ousmane makes two point layup (Javion Hamlet assists)
|
6-7
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point driving jump shot
|
6-9
|
12:47
|
|
|
Terence Lewis II shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
James Reese defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Javion Hamlet makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
|
8-11
|
12:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet misses two point driving layup
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Jump ball. Iverson Molinar vs. James Reese (Mean Green gains possession)
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Deivon Smith turnover (lost ball) (James Reese steals)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Zachary Simmons's two point hook shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
James Reese offensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Javian Davis personal foul
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point driving layup
|
8-13
|
10:44
|
|
|
Thomas Bell misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Thomas Bell shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
8-14
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
8-15
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
8-16
|
10:16
|
|
|
Thomas Bell turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Terence Lewis II defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Abou Ousmane misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Deivon Smith makes two point driving layup
|
8-18
|
9:03
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Jalen Jackson's two point layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Javian Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Jalen Jackson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
|
8-20
|
8:04
|
|
|
James Reese shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar offensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive foul
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Tolu Smith turnover
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Mardrez McBride makes two point layup
|
10-20
|
7:22
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-21
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-22
|
7:06
|
|
+3
|
Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot (Javion Hamlet assists)
|
13-22
|
6:47
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Mean Green defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Quinten Post defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons offensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Tolu Smith blocks Javion Hamlet's two point layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Quinten Post makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists)
|
13-24
|
5:26
|
|
|
Quinten Post personal foul
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point dunk (Cameron Matthews assists)
|
13-26
|
4:39
|
|
|
James Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Thomas Bell offensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
James Reese makes two point floating jump shot (Thomas Bell assists)
|
15-26
|
4:09
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Terence Lewis II defensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Mean Green turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point layup
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
James Reese misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Zachary Simmons makes two point layup
|
17-26
|
2:19
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Terence Lewis II defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
James Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Mardrez McBride misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
James Reese shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
17-27
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
17-28
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
17-29
|
0:52
|
|
|
Thomas Bell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Rubin Jones offensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews personal foul (Thomas Bell draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-29
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-29
|
0:37
|
|
|
Javian Davis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Tolu Smith personal foul (Zachary Simmons draws the foul)
|
|
0:18
|
|
+1
|
Zachary Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-29
|
0:18
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|