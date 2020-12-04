|
20:00
(Tigers gains possession)
19:37
+3
Justin Powell makes three point jump shot
0-3
19:17
Kayo Goncalves misses three point jump shot
19:15
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
18:54
+3
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
0-6
18:32
Michael Flowers misses two point layup
18:30
JT Thor defensive rebound
18:16
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
18:14
Tyreke Locure defensive rebound
17:54
Michael Flowers misses three point jump shot
17:52
John Pettway offensive rebound
17:47
Jaylin Williams blocks John Pettway's two point layup
17:45
Jaguars offensive rebound
17:35
+2
Michael Flowers makes two point jump shot
2-6
17:15
+3
Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
2-9
16:54
John Pettway misses two point layup
16:52
JT Thor defensive rebound
16:45
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
16:43
Jamal Johnson offensive rebound
16:42
John Pettway personal foul
16:42
+2
Jaylin Williams makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists)
2-11
16:16
Jamal West offensive foul
16:16
Jamal West turnover
15:57
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass)
15:44
Michael Flowers misses three point jump shot
15:42
Tyreke Locure offensive rebound
15:30
Sam Iorio misses three point jump shot
15:28
Chris Moore defensive rebound
15:09
Tyreke Locure personal foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
15:02
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
15:00
Jaguars defensive rebound
14:50
Kayo Goncalves misses three point jump shot
14:48
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
14:19
+3
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
2-14
13:59
David Walker misses two point layup
13:57
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
13:51
+2
Jamal Johnson makes two point jump shot (Tyrell Jones assists)
2-16
13:33
+3
Kayo Goncalves makes three point jump shot (Michael Flowers assists)
5-16
13:33
+3
Kayo Goncalves makes three point jump shot (Michael Flowers assists)
5-16
13:15
+3
JT Thor makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
5-19
13:04
Sam Iorio misses three point jump shot
13:02
Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
12:44
+3
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (JT Thor assists)
5-22
12:20
+2
David Walker makes two point layup
7-22
12:14
+3
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Dylan Cardwell assists)
7-25
11:52
Allen Flanigan personal foul (Michael Flowers draws the foul)
11:52
TV timeout
11:34
+3
Kayo Goncalves makes three point jump shot (Michael Flowers assists)
10-25
11:07
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
11:05
Tyreke Locure defensive rebound
10:47
Kayo Goncalves misses three point jump shot
10:45
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
10:25
Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
10:23
Devan Cambridge offensive rebound
10:10
JT Thor misses two point jump shot
10:08
Jamal West defensive rebound
9:58
Michael Flowers misses two point layup
9:56
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
9:47
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
9:45
Michael Flowers defensive rebound
9:42
Kayo Goncalves offensive foul
9:42
Kayo Goncalves turnover
9:26
Devan Cambridge turnover (lost ball)
9:23
Sam Iorio turnover (bad pass) (Devan Cambridge steals)
9:08
+3
Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Devan Cambridge assists)
10-28
8:50
+2
Michael Flowers makes two point layup (Sam Iorio assists)
12-28
8:42
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Locure steals)
8:32
Jaylin Williams personal foul
8:20
Tyreke Locure misses two point layup
8:18
Justin Powell defensive rebound
8:11
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball) (Kayo Goncalves steals)
8:07
Kayo Goncalves turnover (bad pass)
8:00
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
7:58
Jaguars defensive rebound
7:56
TV timeout
7:35
Sam Iorio misses two point layup
7:33
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
7:21
+3
Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
12-31
7:09
Michael Flowers misses three point jump shot
7:07
Chris Moore defensive rebound
6:47
Chris Moore turnover (bad pass) (John Pettway steals)
6:41
+2
John Pettway makes two point dunk
14-31
6:24
+3
Chris Moore makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
14-34
6:13
Chris Moore blocks John Pettway's two point layup
6:11
Chris Moore defensive rebound
6:00
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
5:58
Michael Flowers defensive rebound
5:58
+2
Michael Flowers makes two point layup
16-34
5:45
Jamal West blocks Chris Moore's two point layup
5:43
Chris Moore offensive rebound
5:21
Chris Moore turnover (John Pettway steals)
5:15
+2
Jamal West makes two point layup
18-34
5:09
+3
Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (JT Thor assists)
18-37
4:41
David Walker misses three point jump shot
4:39
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
4:11
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
4:09
Chris Moore offensive rebound
4:08
David Walker personal foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)
4:02
+3
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot
18-40
3:50
+2
Tyreke Locure makes two point jump shot
20-40
3:50
Justin Powell shooting foul (Tyreke Locure draws the foul)
3:50
TV timeout
3:50
+1
Tyreke Locure makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-40
3:26
+3
JT Thor makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
21-43
3:07
Jamal Johnson shooting foul (Michael Flowers draws the foul)
3:07
Michael Flowers misses regular free throw 1 of 3
3:07
+1
Michael Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 3
22-43
3:07
+1
Michael Flowers makes regular free throw 3 of 3
23-43
2:48
+2
Jaylin Williams makes two point layup (Devan Cambridge assists)
23-45
2:23
+2
John Pettway makes two point layup
25-45
2:08
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
2:06
JT Thor offensive rebound
1:57
+2
JT Thor makes two point dunk
25-47
1:34
+2
Michael Flowers makes two point layup
27-47
1:15
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
1:13
Tyreke Locure defensive rebound
1:00
+3
Michael Flowers makes three point jump shot (Kayo Goncalves assists)
30-47
0:48
Tyrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Locure steals)
0:48
+2
Michael Flowers makes two point layup (Tyreke Locure assists)
32-47
0:38
Allen Flanigan offensive foul
0:38
Allen Flanigan turnover
0:13
Allen Flanigan personal foul (Michael Flowers draws the foul)
0:01
Jamal West offensive foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
0:01
Jamal West turnover
0:00
End of period
