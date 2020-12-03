|
Lazaro Rojas vs. Ryan Gendron (Mavericks gains possession)
19:47
Shahada Wells offensive foul
19:47
Shahada Wells turnover
19:47
Shahada Wells turnover
19:12
Elijah Joiner shooting foul (Fredelin De La Cruz draws the foul)
19:12
19:12
Fredelin De La Cruz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:12
+1
|
Fredelin De La Cruz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
1-2
19:12
19:03
+2
Nicolas Elame makes two point layup
3-2
18:47
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
18:45
David Azore defensive rebound
18:33
+2
Fredelin De La Cruz makes two point layup
5-2
18:24
Nicolas Elame personal foul
18:13
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point jump shot (Curtis Haywood II assists)
5-4
17:55
+3
David Azore makes three point jump shot (Shahada Wells assists)
8-4
17:40
+3
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Curtis Haywood II assists)
8-7
17:19
+3
Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Shahada Wells assists)
11-7
17:05
Brandon Rachal turnover (lost ball) (Fredelin De La Cruz steals)
17:00
Shahada Wells misses three point jump shot
16:58
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
16:31
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
16:29
Lazaro Rojas defensive rebound
16:18
+2
Lazaro Rojas makes two point layup (Sam Griffin assists)
13-7
16:04
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point layup (Elijah Joiner assists)
13-9
15:43
+3
Patrick Mwamba makes three point jump shot (Lazaro Rojas assists)
16-9
15:17
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point layup (Rey Idowu assists)
16-11
14:59
Lazaro Rojas turnover (lost ball) (Darien Jackson steals)
14:49
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point layup
16-13
14:27
Patrick Mwamba turnover (lost ball) (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson steals)
14:24
TV timeout
14:24
Patrick Mwamba technical foul
14:24
+1
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes technical free throw 1 of 2
16-14
14:24
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:24
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson technical foul
14:24
+1
Sam Griffin makes technical free throw 1 of 2
17-14
14:24
+1
Sam Griffin makes technical free throw 2 of 2
18-14
14:18
Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
14:16
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
14:09
Austin Richie turnover (bad pass) (Sam Griffin steals)
13:44
+2
Sam Griffin makes two point layup
20-14
13:44
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
13:44
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
13:44
+2
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point layup (Darien Jackson assists)
20-16
13:34
+2
Jordan Phillips makes two point layup
22-16
13:12
Sam Griffin shooting foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
13:12
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:56
Curtis Haywood II shooting foul (Jordan Phillips draws the foul)
13:12
+1
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-17
12:56
Curtis Haywood II shooting foul (Jordan Phillips draws the foul)
12:56
Jordan Phillips misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:40
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Darien Jackson assists)
23-20
12:56
+1
Jordan Phillips makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-17
12:40
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Darien Jackson assists)
23-20
12:27
+3
Grayson Carter makes three point jump shot (Shahada Wells assists)
26-20
12:07
Fredelin De La Cruz shooting foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
12:07
+1
Emmanuel Ugboh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-21
12:07
Emmanuel Ugboh misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:07
Shahada Wells defensive rebound
12:00
Shahada Wells turnover (bad pass) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
11:47
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point layup
26-23
11:17
Jordan Phillips misses two point jump shot
11:15
Emmanuel Ugboh defensive rebound
11:02
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
11:00
Carson Bischoff defensive rebound
10:55
Fredelin De La Cruz misses two point layup
10:53
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
10:44
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
10:42
Fredelin De La Cruz defensive rebound
10:33
Shahada Wells turnover (traveling)
10:33
TV timeout
10:18
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
10:16
Nicolas Elame defensive rebound
10:08
David Azore misses two point layup
10:01
Lazaro Rojas offensive rebound
10:01
Jordan Phillips misses three point jump shot
9:59
Nicolas Elame offensive rebound
9:57
+2
Nicolas Elame makes two point layup
28-23
9:37
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
9:35
David Azore defensive rebound
9:27
Patrick Mwamba misses three point jump shot
9:25
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
9:19
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
9:17
Nicolas Elame defensive rebound
8:55
Jordan Phillips misses two point jump shot
8:53
Austin Richie defensive rebound
8:39
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
8:37
Lazaro Rojas defensive rebound
8:17
Brandon Rachal shooting foul (Nicolas Elame draws the foul)
8:17
+1
Nicolas Elame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-23
8:17
+1
Nicolas Elame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-23
7:55
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
7:53
Fredelin De La Cruz defensive rebound
7:47
Nicolas Elame misses two point layup
7:45
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
7:45
TV timeout
7:16
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point layup (Brandon Rachal assists)
30-25
6:48
+2
Fredelin De La Cruz makes two point jump shot
32-25
6:33
Curtis Haywood II misses two point jump shot
6:31
Patrick Mwamba defensive rebound
6:31
Curtis Haywood II personal foul (Patrick Mwamba draws the foul)
6:11
David Azore misses two point layup
6:09
Fredelin De La Cruz offensive rebound
6:05
Fredelin De La Cruz turnover (lost ball) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
5:45
+3
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot (Curtis Haywood II assists)
32-28
5:20
Fredelin De La Cruz offensive foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
5:20
Fredelin De La Cruz turnover
5:00
Keshawn Williams misses two point layup
4:58
Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
4:49
Rey Idowu turnover (bad pass)
4:25
Jordan Phillips misses three point jump shot
4:23
Keshawn Williams defensive rebound
4:08
+2
Emmanuel Ugboh makes two point jump shot (Keshawn Williams assists)
32-30
4:08
Lazaro Rojas shooting foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
4:08
+1
Emmanuel Ugboh makes regular free throw 1 of 1
32-31
3:55
Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
3:53
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
3:42
Darien Jackson misses three point jump shot
3:40
Sam Griffin defensive rebound
3:24
Sam Griffin misses two point jump shot
3:22
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
3:18
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot (Darien Jackson assists)
32-33
2:54
+2
Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot
34-33
2:54
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Sam Griffin draws the foul)
2:54
TV timeout
2:54
Sam Griffin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point layup (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
34-35
|
2:08
|
|
|
David Azore misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot
|
34-37
|
1:32
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Rachal steals)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Sam Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Grayson Carter misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Joiner makes three point jump shot (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
34-40
|
0:18
|
|
+3
|
Grayson Carter makes three point jump shot (Sam Griffin assists)
|
37-40
|
0:04
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
David Azore misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|