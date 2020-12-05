COPPST
GWASH
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Kenan Sarvan vs. Chase Paar (DeJuan Clayton gains possession)
|19:54
|
|Koby Thomas misses two point layup
|19:52
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|19:43
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|0-2
|19:34
|
|Kenan Sarvan turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
|19:24
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|DeJuan Clayton turnover (bad pass)
|19:04
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|19:02
|
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|DeJuan Clayton misses two point layup
|19:00
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|19:00
|
|Chase Paar misses two point layup
|18:58
|
|Anthony Tarke defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|18:08
|
|James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nendah Tarke steals)
|18:00
|
|Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
|17:56
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. offensive rebound
|17:44
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point dunk
|17:44
|
|DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
|17:44
|
|Koby Thomas misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|Nendah Tarke personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|17:29
|
|+2
|Chase Paar makes two point layup
|0-4
|17:22
|
|Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop steals)
|17:13
|
|+2
|Maceo Jack makes two point layup (Jamison Battle assists)
|0-6
|16:55
|
|Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|
|Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|16:53
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|16:50
|
|Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass)
|16:32
|
|Chase Paar personal foul (Koby Thomas draws the foul)
|16:20
|
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|16:18
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|15:51
|
|Nendah Tarke personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:32
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:30
|
|Noel Brown offensive rebound
|15:23
|
|Noel Brown misses two point layup
|15:21
|
|Koby Thomas defensive rebound
|15:20
|
|Kyle Cardaci turnover (out of bounds)
|15:17
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
|15:09
|
|Jamison Battle shooting foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)
|15:09
|
|+1
|Anthony Tarke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-6
|15:09
|
|Anthony Tarke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:09
|
|Maceo Jack defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|1-8
|14:35
|
|+3
|Kyle Cardaci makes three point jump shot (Kenan Sarvan assists)
|4-8
|14:18
|
|Kyle Cardaci personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)
|14:14
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup
|4-10
|13:49
|
|DeJuan Clayton misses three point jump shot
|13:47
|
|Sloan Seymour defensive rebound
|13:30
|
|Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|
|Chase Paar offensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Kenan Sarvan shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
|13:26
|
|+1
|Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-11
|13:26
|
|+1
|Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-12
|13:16
|
|Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
|13:14
|
|Koby Thomas offensive rebound
|13:10
|
|+2
|Koby Thomas makes two point dunk
|6-12
|13:06
|
|+3
|Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
|6-15
|12:58
|
|Anthony Tarke turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
|12:47
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup (Jameer Nelson Jr. assists)
|6-17
|12:47
|
|James Bishop personal foul (Chereef Knox draws the foul)
|12:36
|
|Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|12:27
|
|Kyle Cardaci shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|12:27
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-18
|12:27
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-19
|12:17
|
|Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Koby Thomas shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
|12:08
|
|+1
|Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-20
|12:08
|
|+1
|Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-21
|11:53
|
|+2
|Koby Thomas makes two point dunk
|8-21
|11:51
|
|TV timeout
|11:41
|
|Chase Paar offensive foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)
|11:41
|
|Chase Paar turnover
|11:30
|
|Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|11:20
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. defensive rebound
|11:18
|
|Chereef Knox personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
|11:18
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:18
|
|DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
|11:18
|
|DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|+3
|Jameer Nelson Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
|8-24
|10:45
|
|Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Matt Moyer misses two point dunk
|10:31
|
|Kyle Cardaci defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. blocks Anthony Tarke's two point layup
|10:25
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Kenan Sarvan personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
|10:21
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-25
|10:21
|
|James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:21
|
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|+2
|Anthony Tarke makes two point jump shot
|10-25
|10:16
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup
|10-27
|10:08
|
|+3
|Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists)
|13-27
|9:17
|
|James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Domantas Sakickas steals)
|9:16
|
|+3
|DeJuan Clayton makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sakickas assists)
|16-27
|9:00
|
|Sloan Seymour misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|
|Sloan Seymour misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|
|Domantas Sakickas defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|+3
|Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists)
|19-27
|8:23
|
|Noel Brown turnover (traveling)
|8:11
|
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|
|Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
|8:03
|
|+2
|Anthony Tarke makes two point layup
|21-27
|7:48
|
|+3
|Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
|21-30
|7:35
|
|+3
|Domantas Sakickas makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists)
|24-30
|7:18
|
|Noel Brown offensive foul (Kenan Sarvan draws the foul)
|7:18
|
|Noel Brown turnover
|7:18
|
|TV timeout
|7:11
|
|Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
|7:00
|
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|7:00
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|24-32
|6:53
|
|Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
|6:51
|
|Eagles offensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Kenan Sarvan misses two point jump shot
|6:25
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point layup
|24-34
|6:14
|
|Domantas Sakickas shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|6:14
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-35
|6:00
|
|Noel Brown shooting foul (DeJuan Clayton draws the foul)
|6:00
|
|DeJuan Clayton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:00
|
|DeJuan Clayton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:00
|
|DeJuan Clayton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:00
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|5:54
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|
|Anthony Tarke defensive rebound
|5:34
|
|+2
|Kenan Sarvan makes two point jump shot (DeJuan Clayton assists)
|26-35
|5:16
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point dunk (Noel Brown assists)
|26-37
|4:56
|
|Anthony Tarke misses two point jump shot
|4:54
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|4:52
|
|Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball)
|4:41
|
|Domantas Sakickas misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|James Bishop turnover (bad pass)
|4:20
|
|+3
|Domantas Sakickas makes three point jump shot (Dwaine Jones Jr. assists)
|29-37
|4:00
|
|Noel Brown turnover (out of bounds)
|3:51
|
|Dwaine Jones Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jamison Battle steals)
|3:45
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup
|29-39
|3:33
|
|Dwaine Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:31
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|3:26
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|
|Eagles defensive rebound
|3:24
|
|TV timeout
|3:17
|
|Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass)
|3:10
|
|DeJuan Clayton personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|3:10
|
|James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:10
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-40
|3:10
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-40
|2:54
|
|Kenan Sarvan turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
|2:42
|
|Kenan Sarvan blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup
|2:40
|
|Domantas Sakickas defensive rebound
|2:15
|
|Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|2:13
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (DeJuan Clayton steals)
|1:58
|
|DeJuan Clayton misses two point layup
|1:55
|
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|1:51
|
|Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass)
|1:39
|
|+2
|Koby Thomas makes two point layup (Kenan Sarvan assists)
|31-40
|1:20
|
|Noel Brown misses two point layup
|1:18
|
|Eagles defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|DeJuan Clayton turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
|1:02
|
|+2
|Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point dunk
|31-42
|0:45
|
|DeJuan Clayton misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|
|Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Koby Thomas turnover (lost ball)
|0:04
|
|James Bishop offensive foul (DeJuan Clayton draws the foul)
|0:04
|
|James Bishop turnover
|0:01
|
|+2
|DeJuan Clayton makes two point layup
|33-42
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|
|Koby Thomas shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|19:49
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-43
|19:49
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-44
|19:38
|
|+2
|Kenan Sarvan makes two point layup (DeJuan Clayton assists)
|35-44
|19:27
|
|+2
|Chase Paar makes two point layup
|35-46
|19:08
|
|+2
|Anthony Tarke makes two point dunk (Koby Thomas assists)
|37-46
|18:51
|
|James Bishop offensive foul (Koby Thomas draws the foul)
|18:51
|
|James Bishop turnover
|18:44
|
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|18:38
|
|Kenan Sarvan blocks James Bishop's two point layup
|18:36
|
|DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|DeJuan Clayton turnover (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
|18:18
|
|+2
|Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point layup
|37-48
|18:04
|
|+2
|Anthony Tarke makes two point layup
|39-48
|17:59
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|39-50
|17:25
|
|Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|17:23
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:09
|
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|16:53
|
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|16:36
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
|16:30
|
|+2
|Anthony Tarke makes two point dunk
|41-50
|16:14
|