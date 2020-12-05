|
20:00
Lewis Djonkam vs. Ludgy Debaut (Josiah Jeffers gains possession)
19:38
+3
Quinton Morton-Robertson makes three point jump shot (Josiah Jeffers assists)
3-0
19:09
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point driving layup
3-2
18:42
Fah'Mir Ali misses two point layup
18:40
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
18:32
+3
Tremont Robinson-White makes three point jump shot (Brandon Suggs assists)
3-5
17:57
+3
Quinton Morton-Robertson makes three point jump shot (Josiah Jeffers assists)
6-5
17:57
+3
Tremont Robinson-White makes three point jump shot (Brandon Suggs assists)
6-8
17:57
+2
Chyree Walker makes two point jump shot
8-8
17:01
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
16:59
Quinton Morton-Robertson defensive rebound
16:32
+2
Fah'Mir Ali makes two point jump shot
10-8
16:21
Ludgy Debaut misses two point jump shot
16:19
Chyree Walker defensive rebound
15:53
Lewis Djonkam misses two point jump shot
15:51
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
15:40
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
15:38
Quinton Morton-Robertson defensive rebound
15:24
+2
Chyree Walker makes two point jump shot
12-8
15:04
Quinton Morton-Robertson personal foul (J.J. Miles draws the foul)
15:04
TV timeout
14:50
Bitumba Baruti misses two point jump shot
14:48
Quinton Morton-Robertson defensive rebound
14:17
Josiah Jeffers misses two point jump shot
14:15
Fah'Mir Ali offensive rebound
14:10
+2
Shaquan Jules makes two point layup
14-8
14:10
Official timeout
13:52
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
13:50
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
13:52
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
13:50
Shaquan Jules defensive rebound
13:44
Fah'Mir Ali turnover (lost ball)
13:04
Miles Jones personal foul
13:01
J.J. Miles offensive foul (Josiah Jeffers draws the foul)
13:01
J.J. Miles turnover
12:35
Quinton Morton-Robertson misses three point jump shot
12:33
Shaquan Jules offensive rebound
12:27
+2
Shaquan Jules makes two point layup
16-8
12:15
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
12:13
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
12:08
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup
16-10
11:55
Xavier Lipscomb offensive foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
11:55
Xavier Lipscomb turnover
11:53
TV timeout
11:34
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
11:32
Chyree Walker defensive rebound
11:15
Dravon Mangum misses three point jump shot
11:13
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
11:08
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
11:06
Xavier Lipscomb defensive rebound
10:50
Quinton Morton-Robertson turnover (Tristen Newton steals)
10:45
J.J. Miles offensive foul (Dravon Mangum draws the foul)
10:45
J.J. Miles turnover
10:21
Chyree Walker misses two point jump shot
10:19
Dravon Mangum offensive rebound
10:19
Bitumba Baruti personal foul
10:17
Keishon Porter misses three point jump shot
10:15
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
9:59
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
9:52
Xavier Lipscomb defensive rebound
9:52
+2
Xavier Lipscomb makes two point layup
18-10
9:52
Tristen Newton shooting foul (Xavier Lipscomb draws the foul)
9:52
+1
Xavier Lipscomb makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-10
9:39
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
9:37
Lewis Djonkam defensive rebound
9:37
Ludgy Debaut personal foul
9:25
Keishon Porter offensive foul
9:25
Keishon Porter turnover
8:58
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
8:56
Xavier Lipscomb defensive rebound
8:48
Fah'Mir Ali misses three point jump shot
8:46
Chyree Walker offensive rebound
8:46
Ludgy Debaut blocks Chyree Walker's two point layup
8:44
Highlanders offensive rebound
8:31
Highlanders turnover (shot clock violation)
8:13
Lewis Djonkam personal foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
8:06
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
8:04
Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
7:57
+2
Ludgy Debaut makes two point putback layup
19-12
7:30
Brandon Suggs personal foul (Chyree Walker draws the foul)
7:30
TV timeout
7:22
Jayden Gardner personal foul (Fah'Mir Ali draws the foul)
7:22
Fah'Mir Ali misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:22
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
7:01
+2
Tremont Robinson-White makes two point layup
19-14
6:28
Highlanders turnover (shot clock violation)
6:01
Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
5:59
Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
5:48
+2
Noah Farrakhan makes two point jump shot (Ludgy Debaut assists)
19-16
5:29
Josiah Jeffers turnover (bad pass)
5:13
Noah Farrakhan misses two point jump shot
5:13
Noah Farrakhan misses two point jump shot
5:11
Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
5:06
+2
Brandon Suggs makes two point jump shot (Ludgy Debaut assists)
19-18
4:47
Josiah Jeffers misses two point jump shot
4:45
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
4:33
Jayden Gardner turnover (Dravon Mangum steals)
4:27
Dravon Mangum turnover (Brandon Suggs steals)
4:25
Miles Jones shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
4:25
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-19
4:25
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-20
4:10
+2
Shaquan Jules makes two point dunk (Josiah Jeffers assists)
21-20
3:55
Josiah Jeffers shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
3:55
TV timeout
3:55
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-21
3:55
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-22
3:25
Josiah Jeffers misses three point jump shot
3:23
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
3:23
Keishon Porter personal foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
3:23
+1
Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-23
3:23
+1
Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-24
2:53
Josiah Jeffers misses three point jump shot
2:51
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
2:33
+2
Bitumba Baruti makes two point driving jump shot
21-26
2:08
Brandon Suggs blocks Dravon Mangum's two point jump shot
2:06
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
2:00
Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
1:58
Josiah Jeffers defensive rebound
1:50
Shaquan Jules offensive foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
1:50
Shaquan Jules turnover
1:32
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot
21-28
1:32
Dravon Mangum shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
1:32
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-29
1:07
+2
Xavier Lipscomb makes two point jump shot
23-29
0:46
Ludgy Debaut turnover (Fah'Mir Ali steals)
0:41
|
|
+2
|
Fah'Mir Ali makes two point layup
|
25-29
|
0:17
|
|
+2
|
Noah Farrakhan makes two point pullup jump shot
|
25-31
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Lewis Djonkam makes two point layup (Xavier Lipscomb assists)
|
27-31