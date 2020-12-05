|
20:00
|
|
|
Bul Kuol vs. Juwan Durham (Prentiss Hubb gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Willy Isiani defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
+3
|
Bul Kuol makes three point jump shot (Willy Isiani assists)
|
3-0
|
19:09
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Matt Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Bul Kuol makes two point layup
|
5-2
|
18:21
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski shooting foul (Bul Kuol draws the foul)
|
|
18:21
|
|
+1
|
Bul Kuol makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-2
|
18:00
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point alley-oop layup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Matt Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Cormac Ryan makes two point driving layup
|
6-4
|
17:17
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Willy Isiani personal foul (Juwan Durham draws the foul)
|
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point pullup jump shot
|
6-6
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Marquell Fraser makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
8-6
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point reverse dunk (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
8-8
|
15:33
|
|
+3
|
Bul Kuol makes three point jump shot (Marquell Fraser assists)
|
11-8
|
15:14
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
11-11
|
14:57
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski offensive foul
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski turnover
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
11-14
|
13:39
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Matt Zona defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Matt Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Willy Isiani offensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Willy Isiani makes two point putback dunk
|
13-14
|
13:00
|
|
|
Matt Zona misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Matt Zona offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Cormac Ryan makes two point layup (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
13-16
|
12:10
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Matt Zona defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Tony Sanders Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Marquell Fraser steals)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Matt Zona personal foul (Marquell Fraser draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Juwan Durham blocks Bul Kuol's two point driving layup
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser personal foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses two point layup
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Bul Kuol defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses two point tip shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Bul Kuol offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses two point layup
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Bul Kuol offensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Bul Kuol makes two point tip shot
|
15-16
|
9:48
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
15-19
|
9:23
|
|
+3
|
Antoine Davis makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Rose Jr. assists)
|
18-19
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point alley-oop dunk (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
18-21
|
9:00
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Bul Kuol turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Bul Kuol defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Willy Isiani defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Marquell Fraser makes two point driving layup
|
20-21
|
7:57
|
|
|
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Marquell Fraser draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Marquell Fraser makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-21
|
7:43
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Antoine Davis defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Juwan Durham blocks Antoine Davis's two point driving layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point layup
|
21-23
|
7:00
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Willy Isiani offensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Matt Johnson makes two point layup (Willy Isiani assists)
|
23-23
|
6:56
|
|
|
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Matt Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
6:56
|
|
+1
|
Matt Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-23
|
6:32
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Matt Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser offensive foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser turnover
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point reverse layup
|
24-25
|
5:56
|
|
|
Antoine Davis misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
24-28
|
5:32
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Marquell Fraser defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Matt Johnson makes two point driving jump shot (Willy Isiani assists)
|
26-28
|
4:47
|
|
|
Matt Johnson personal foul (Prentiss Hubb draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Juwan Durham assists)
|
26-30
|
4:20
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Juwan Durham assists)
|
26-32
|
3:58
|
|
|
Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
26-34
|
3:09
|
|
+3
|
Matt Johnson makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Rose Jr. assists)
|
29-34
|
2:58
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Bul Kuol defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Matt Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb turnover (bad pass) (Bul Kuol steals)
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Bul Kuol turnover (lost ball) (Prentiss Hubb steals)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Bul Kuol misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
+3
|
Tony Sanders Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
29-37
|
0:49
|
|
|
Matt Johnson offensive foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Matt Johnson turnover
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Willy Isiani defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Willy Isiani misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb turnover (bad pass) (Dwayne Rose Jr. steals)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
31-37
|
0:03
|
|
|
Tony Sanders Jr. shooting foul (Dwayne Rose Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Dwayne Rose Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|