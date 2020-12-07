|
20:00
Chase Paar vs. Brandon Horvath (Jameer Nelson Jr. gains possession)
19:40
R.J. Eytle-Rock personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
19:33
Chase Paar misses two point hook shot
19:31
James Bishop offensive rebound
19:21
+3
James Bishop makes three point jump shot
3-0
18:49
+3
L.J. Owens makes three point jump shot (Darnell Rogers assists)
3-3
18:25
+2
Chase Paar makes two point layup
5-3
18:08
+2
Brandon Horvath makes two point layup
5-5
17:51
+2
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
7-5
17:34
+2
Brandon Horvath makes two point jump shot (Darnell Rogers assists)
7-7
17:14
Dimitrije Spasojevic shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
17:14
+1
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-7
17:14
+1
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-7
17:03
Darnell Rogers misses three point jump shot
17:01
Dimitrije Spasojevic offensive rebound
17:00
+2
Dimitrije Spasojevic makes two point layup
9-9
17:00
Chase Paar shooting foul (Dimitrije Spasojevic draws the foul)
17:00
Dimitrije Spasojevic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:00
Chase Paar defensive rebound
16:50
James Bishop misses two point layup
16:48
R.J. Eytle-Rock defensive rebound
16:40
L.J. Owens misses three point jump shot
16:38
Brandon Horvath offensive rebound
16:31
+2
L.J. Owens makes two point layup
9-11
16:18
James Bishop misses two point layup
16:16
Matt Moyer offensive rebound
16:13
+2
Matt Moyer makes two point tip shot
11-11
15:56
Darnell Rogers turnover (bad pass) (Maceo Jack steals)
15:46
Jamison Battle turnover (traveling)
15:46
TV timeout
15:30
Brandon Horvath misses two point layup
15:28
Sloan Seymour defensive rebound
15:20
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:18
Noel Brown offensive rebound
15:14
Noel Brown misses two point jump shot
15:12
Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
15:06
Keondre Kennedy misses two point jump shot
15:04
Retrievers offensive rebound
14:53
+3
L.J. Owens makes three point jump shot (Keondre Kennedy assists)
11-14
14:35
+2
Noel Brown makes two point jump shot
13-14
14:07
+2
Brandon Horvath makes two point dunk (Daniel Akin assists)
13-16
13:52
Darnell Rogers shooting foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
13:52
+1
Jameer Nelson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-16
13:52
+1
Jameer Nelson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-16
13:36
L.J. Owens misses three point jump shot
13:34
James Bishop defensive rebound
13:27
Noel Brown offensive foul (Brandon Horvath draws the foul)
13:27
Noel Brown turnover
13:17
Keondre Kennedy turnover (traveling)
12:59
James Bishop misses two point jump shot
12:57
Maceo Jack offensive rebound
12:54
Brandon Horvath shooting foul (Maceo Jack draws the foul)
12:54
+1
Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-16
12:54
+1
Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-16
12:31
+2
Daniel Akin makes two point dunk (Brandon Horvath assists)
17-18
12:04
Chase Paar misses two point hook shot
12:02
Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
11:45
Brandon Horvath misses three point jump shot
11:43
Maceo Jack defensive rebound
11:33
Chase Paar turnover (lost ball) (L.J. Owens steals)
11:26
+3
R.J. Eytle-Rock makes three point jump shot (Brandon Horvath assists)
17-21
11:06
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
11:04
L.J. Owens defensive rebound
10:59
Daniel Akin turnover (lost ball) (Maceo Jack steals)
10:50
+2
Maceo Jack makes two point layup
19-21
10:31
+3
R.J. Eytle-Rock makes three point jump shot (Brandon Horvath assists)
19-24
10:06
Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
10:04
Daniel Akin defensive rebound
9:57
+2
Brandon Horvath makes two point layup (R.J. Eytle-Rock assists)
19-26
9:57
Colonials 30 second timeout
9:57
TV timeout
9:46
+3
Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot
22-26
9:21
Nathan Johnson misses two point layup
9:19
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
9:00
Darnell Rogers personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
8:45
Daniel Akin blocks Jameer Nelson Jr.'s two point layup
8:43
Jamison Battle offensive rebound
8:43
Daniel Akin blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup
8:44
R.J. Eytle-Rock defensive rebound
8:40
James Bishop shooting foul (R.J. Eytle-Rock draws the foul)
8:40
+1
R.J. Eytle-Rock makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-27
8:40
+1
R.J. Eytle-Rock makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-28
8:24
Daniel Akin shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
8:24
+1
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-28
8:24
Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:24
Nathan Johnson defensive rebound
7:57
+3
Matteo Picarelli makes three point jump shot (Nathan Johnson assists)
23-31
7:34
Dimitrije Spasojevic personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
7:34
TV timeout
7:34
Chase Paar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:34
Brandon Horvath defensive rebound
7:19
+2
Keondre Kennedy makes two point jump shot
23-33
7:01
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
6:59
Matt Moyer offensive rebound
6:47
Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot
6:45
Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
6:34
+3
R.J. Eytle-Rock makes three point jump shot (Brandon Horvath assists)
23-36
6:11
+2
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
25-36
5:52
James Bishop personal foul (Matteo Picarelli draws the foul)
5:42
Nathan Johnson misses two point layup
5:40
James Bishop defensive rebound
5:35
James Bishop misses two point layup
5:33
Brandon Horvath defensive rebound
5:23
Matteo Picarelli misses three point jump shot
5:21
Noel Brown defensive rebound
4:58
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
4:56
Matt Moyer offensive rebound
4:51
Keondre Kennedy blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup
4:49
Noel Brown offensive rebound
4:51
Noel Brown misses two point jump shot
4:49
Noel Brown offensive rebound
4:48
Noel Brown turnover (traveling)
4:42
R.J. Eytle-Rock turnover (bad pass)
4:28
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
4:26
Daniel Akin defensive rebound
4:18
R.J. Eytle-Rock turnover (out of bounds)
3:59
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
3:57
Jamison Battle offensive rebound
3:57
Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
3:55
Ace Stallings offensive rebound
3:55
Keondre Kennedy shooting foul (Ace Stallings draws the foul)
3:55
TV timeout
3:55
Ace Stallings misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:55
+1
Ace Stallings makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-36
3:43
Matteo Picarelli turnover (bad pass)
|
3:28
|
|
|
Maceo Jack offensive foul (L.J. Owens draws the foul)
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Maceo Jack turnover
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
R.J. Eytle-Rock misses two point layup
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Daniel Akin blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
L.J. Owens defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
L.J. Owens misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Daniel Akin offensive rebound
|
|
2:52
|
|
+3
|
L.J. Owens makes three point jump shot (Darnell Rogers assists)
|
26-39
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Chase Paar makes two point layup (Matt Moyer assists)
|
28-39
|
1:57
|
|
|
Darnell Rogers turnover (lost ball) (Maceo Jack steals)
|
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Jack makes two point layup
|
30-39
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Akin makes two point layup (Brandon Horvath assists)
|
30-41
|
1:30
|
|
|
Retrievers 30 second timeout
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Keondre Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
James Bishop misses two point layup
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Chase Paar offensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
+2
|
Chase Paar makes two point layup
|
32-41
|
0:11
|
|
|
L.J. Owens misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Daniel Akin offensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Akin makes two point layup
|
32-43
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|