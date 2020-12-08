|
20:00
|
|
|
Malik Porter vs. Branden Carlson (Rylan Jones gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
Robert Ford III misses two point layup
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Robert Ford III blocks Timmy Allen's two point layup
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Robert Ford III defensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Robert Ford III misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point layup (Mikael Jantunen assists)
|
0-4
|
18:04
|
|
|
Brayden Parker misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Robert Ford III defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Robert Ford III misses two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Robert Ford III defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Robert Ford III misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Robert Ford III offensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Robert Ford III draws the foul)
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Malik Porter turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Robert Ford III defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
+3
|
Tarik Cool makes three point jump shot (Robert Ford III assists)
|
3-4
|
16:03
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point layup
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Brayden Parker defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Tarik Cool offensive foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Tarik Cool turnover
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Tarik Cool personal foul
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Austin Smellie personal foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Brayden Parker shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:20
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-5
|
15:06
|
|
|
Brayden Parker misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Robert Ford III defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
+3
|
Brayden Parker makes three point jump shot (Robert Ford III assists)
|
6-5
|
14:13
|
|
|
Daxton Carr blocks Rylan Jones's two point layup
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Utes offensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
6-7
|
13:36
|
|
|
Robert Ford III turnover (lost ball) (Rylan Jones steals)
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Pelle Larsson makes two point dunk (Rylan Jones assists)
|
6-9
|
12:59
|
|
|
Brayden Parker misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Kyle Karstetter shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
12:49
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-10
|
12:49
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-11
|
12:30
|
|
|
Brayden Parker misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot (Mikael Jantunen assists)
|
6-13
|
12:20
|
|
|
Bengals 30 second timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Brayden Parker turnover (lost ball) (Riley Battin steals)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Ian Martinez misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Robert Ford III defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Tarik Cool makes two point driving layup
|
8-13
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Mikael Jantunen makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|
8-16
|
10:06
|
|
|
Malik Porter turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Austin Smellie defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Austin Smellie misses two point layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Austin Smellie offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Tarik Cool misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Utes defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Tarik Cool defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Liam Sorensen misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup
|
8-18
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Gedeon Buzangu makes two point layup (Tarik Cool assists)
|
10-18
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
10-20
|
7:22
|
|
|
Austin Smellie turnover (Ian Martinez steals)
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup (Ian Martinez assists)
|
10-22
|
6:58
|
|
|
Liam Sorensen misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Liam Sorensen offensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Tarik Cool makes two point finger roll layup
|
12-22
|
6:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Kyle Karstetter defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Tarik Cool makes two point finger roll layup (Gedeon Buzangu assists)
|
14-22
|
5:26
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Bengals defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune personal foul
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Kyle Karstetter misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Bengals offensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune personal foul
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer shooting foul (Liam Sorensen draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Liam Sorensen misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Liam Sorensen makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
15-22
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Liam Sorensen makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
16-22
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Jones makes two point reverse layup (Timmy Allen assists)
|
16-24
|
4:38
|
|
|
Brayden Parker misses two point layup
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Bengals offensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Liam Sorensen makes two point reverse layup
|
18-24
|
4:15
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Jones makes three point jump shot
|
18-27
|
3:48
|
|
|
Austin Smellie turnover (bad pass) (Branden Carlson steals)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Branden Carlson turnover (lost ball) (Brayden Parker steals)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Austin Smellie misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Liam Sorensen offensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Rylan Jones personal foul
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Brayden Parker misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
+3
|
Mikael Jantunen makes three point jump shot (Riley Battin assists)
|
18-30
|
2:07
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson blocks Austin Smellie's two point jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Riley Battin assists)
|
18-32
|
1:43
|
|
|
Brayden Parker turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|
18-34
|
1:04
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson blocks Malik Porter's two point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Jones makes three point jump shot
|
18-37
|
0:44
|
|
|
Malik Porter turnover (lost ball) (Rylan Jones steals)
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Jones makes two point layup
|
18-39
|
0:22
|
|
|
Austin Smellie misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Gedeon Buzangu offensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen shooting foul (Gedeon Buzangu draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Gedeon Buzangu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-39
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Gedeon Buzangu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-39
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot (Branden Carlson assists)
|
20-41