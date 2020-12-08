|
20:00
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson vs. Isaih Moore (Allen Powell gains possession)
19:39
Rodney Henderson Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
19:37
Vince Cole defensive rebound
19:08
+3
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point step back jump shot
0-3
18:47
+2
Dwight Murray Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
2-3
18:31
+2
Vince Cole makes two point pullup jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
2-5
18:06
Dontrell McQuarter turnover (bad pass)
17:47
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
17:45
Rodney Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
17:37
Dontrell McQuarter misses three point jump shot
17:35
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
17:21
+2
Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup
2-7
17:01
Rodney Henderson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
16:55
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point alley-oop dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
2-9
16:42
Allen Powell misses three point jump shot
16:40
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
16:31
Dontrell McQuarter blocks Vince Cole's two point layup
16:29
Allen Powell defensive rebound
16:23
+3
Rodney Henderson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson assists)
5-9
16:06
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
16:03
Red Storm offensive rebound
15:57
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
15:55
Dwight Murray Jr. defensive rebound
15:52
Greg Williams Jr. shooting foul (Dwight Murray Jr. draws the foul)
15:52
TV timeout
15:52
Dwight Murray Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:52
Dwight Murray Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:52
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
15:36
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:34
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
15:33
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson personal foul (Isaih Moore draws the foul)
15:25
+2
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point driving layup
5-11
15:03
Greg Williams Jr. shooting foul (Rodney Henderson Jr. draws the foul)
15:03
Rodney Henderson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 3
15:03
+1
Rodney Henderson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
6-11
15:03
+1
Rodney Henderson Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
7-11
14:51
Vince Cole misses two point driving layup
14:49
Vince Cole offensive rebound
14:40
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
14:40
Posh Alexander offensive rebound
14:40
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point putback layup (Posh Alexander assists)
7-13
14:09
+2
Tyrel Bladen makes two point jump shot
9-13
13:49
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
13:47
Rodney Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
13:39
Dwight Murray Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Julian Champagnie steals)
13:29
Posh Alexander misses two point driving layup
13:27
Nehemiah Benson defensive rebound
13:08
+2
Dwight Murray Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Allen Powell assists)
11-13
12:37
Julian Champagnie misses two point driving jump shot
12:35
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
12:35
Nehemiah Benson shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
12:35
+1
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-14
12:35
+1
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-15
12:10
Arnaldo Toro personal foul (Dwight Murray Jr. draws the foul)
12:01
Dwight Murray Jr. turnover (5-second violation)
11:51
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point pullup jump shot
11:47
Broncs defensive rebound
11:47
TV timeout
11:32
Jeremiah Pope misses three point jump shot
11:30
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
11:20
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
11:18
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
11:17
Arnaldo Toro misses two point tip shot
11:15
Tyrel Bladen defensive rebound
11:15
Arnaldo Toro personal foul (Tyrel Bladen draws the foul)
11:05
Dwight Murray Jr. misses two point jump shot
11:03
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
10:49
David Caraher turnover (bad pass) (Dwight Murray Jr. steals)
10:36
+2
Dwight Murray Jr. makes two point jump shot
13-15
10:27
David Caraher misses three point jump shot
10:25
Allen Powell defensive rebound
10:16
+3
Dwight Murray Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Pope assists)
16-15
9:51
David Caraher misses two point jump shot
9:49
Tyrel Bladen defensive rebound
9:31
Dontrell McQuarter misses two point jump shot
9:29
David Caraher defensive rebound
9:19
+2
Marcellus Earlington makes two point jump shot
16-17
8:55
+3
Allen Powell makes three point jump shot (Dontrell McQuarter assists)
19-17
8:46
Dontrell McQuarter shooting foul (Arnaldo Toro draws the foul)
8:46
Arnaldo Toro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:46
+1
Arnaldo Toro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-18
8:28
Dontrell McQuarter misses two point jump shot
8:26
Vince Cole defensive rebound
8:18
Jump ball. Posh Alexander vs. Rodney Henderson Jr. (Red Storm gains possession)
8:11
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
8:09
Josh Roberts offensive rebound
8:05
Josh Roberts misses two point layup
8:03
Rodney Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
7:52
Dontrell McQuarter misses three point jump shot
7:50
Vince Cole defensive rebound
7:25
Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
7:23
Josh Roberts offensive rebound
7:19
+2
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup (Josh Roberts assists)
19-20
7:02
Julian Champagnie blocks Rodney Henderson Jr.'s two point jump shot
7:00
Josh Roberts defensive rebound
6:55
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson personal foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
6:55
TV timeout
6:51
+2
Vince Cole makes two point dunk (Isaih Moore assists)
19-22
6:36
Julian Champagnie blocks Rodney Henderson Jr.'s three point jump shot
6:34
Vince Cole defensive rebound
6:25
Vince Cole turnover (bad pass) (Tyrel Bladen steals)
6:15
+3
Rodney Henderson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dontrell McQuarter assists)
22-22
6:03
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
6:01
Vince Cole offensive rebound
6:00
Tyrel Bladen blocks Vince Cole's two point layup
5:58
Dwight Murray Jr. defensive rebound
5:56
+2
Dontrell McQuarter makes two point dunk (Dwight Murray Jr. assists)
24-22
5:37
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
5:35
Josh Roberts offensive rebound
5:33
+2
Josh Roberts makes two point dunk
24-24
5:23
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Dwight Murray Jr. draws the foul)
5:23
+1
Dwight Murray Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-24
5:23
+1
Dwight Murray Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-24
5:04
+2
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
26-26
4:51
Nehemiah Benson misses three point jump shot
4:49
Tyrel Bladen offensive rebound
4:49
Vince Cole personal foul (Tyrel Bladen draws the foul)
4:42
Dwight Murray Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:40
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
4:34
Nehemiah Benson personal foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
4:22
Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass)
4:22
Dwight Murray Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
4:15
+2
Isaih Moore makes two point dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
26-28
3:47
Vince Cole blocks Dwight Murray Jr.'s two point layup
3:45
Vince Cole defensive rebound
3:39
Julian Champagnie misses two point dunk
3:35
Red Storm offensive rebound
3:35
TV timeout
3:29
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:27
Dontrell McQuarter defensive rebound
3:08
Isaih Moore personal foul (Tyrel Bladen draws the foul)
3:08
+1
Tyrel Bladen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-28
3:08
+1
Tyrel Bladen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-28
2:50
Allen Powell personal foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
2:42
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
2:40
Tyrel Bladen defensive rebound
2:18
+2
Jeremiah Pope makes two point jump shot (Allen Powell assists)
30-28
2:03
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point layup
2:01
Allen Powell defensive rebound
2:01
Posh Alexander personal foul (Allen Powell draws the foul)
2:01
+1
Allen Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-28
2:01
+1
Allen Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-28
1:42
+2
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot
32-30
1:32
Jeremiah Pope turnover (bad pass) (Vince Cole steals)
1:27
Allen Powell shooting foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
1:27
+1
Vince Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-31
1:27
Vince Cole misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:27
Dontrell McQuarter defensive rebound
1:00
Jeremiah Pope turnover (traveling)
0:47
+2
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot
32-33
0:33
Rodney Henderson Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:31
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
0:28
Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Tyrel Bladen steals)
0:28
Broncs 30 second timeout
0:21
+3
Jeremiah Pope makes three point jump shot
35-33
0:02
Dontrell McQuarter blocks Julian Champagnie's two point jump shot
0:00
Marcellus Earlington offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
