20:00
Ja'Mier Fletcher vs. Ike Obiagu (Shavar Reynolds Jr. gains possession)
19:37
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (lost ball) (Alex Morales steals)
19:29
+2
Elijah Ford makes two point layup
2-0
19:07
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point alley-oop dunk (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
2-2
18:37
Alex Morales misses three point jump shot
18:35
Elijah Ford offensive rebound
18:34
+2
Elijah Ford makes two point layup
4-2
18:16
Ja'Mier Fletcher personal foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
18:00
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point driving layup
4-4
17:49
Ike Obiagu blocks Alex Morales's two point layup
17:47
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
17:42
Ja'Mier Fletcher shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
17:42
+1
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-5
17:42
+1
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-6
17:26
Elijah Allen misses three point jump shot
17:24
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
17:17
DeAndre Wilkins shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
17:17
Ike Obiagu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:17
+1
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-7
17:09
Elijah Ford offensive foul (Shavar Reynolds Jr. draws the foul)
17:09
Elijah Ford turnover
16:49
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
16:47
Alex Morales defensive rebound
16:33
Elijah Ford misses two point jump shot
16:31
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
16:25
Jared Rhoden turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Allen steals)
16:19
+2
Alex Morales makes two point layup
6-7
15:58
+3
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
6-10
15:29
Alex Morales misses two point jump shot
15:27
Myles Cale defensive rebound
15:22
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point driving layup (Myles Cale assists)
6-12
14:56
Delonnie Hunt misses two point jump shot
14:54
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
14:42
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot
6-14
14:25
Delonnie Hunt misses three point jump shot
14:23
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
14:12
DeAndre Wilkins shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
14:12
TV timeout
14:12
+1
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-15
14:12
+1
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-16
13:51
+2
Alex Morales makes two point layup
8-16
13:33
+3
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
8-19
13:07
+2
Alex Morales makes two point jump shot
10-19
12:50
Myles Cale offensive foul (Chase Freeman draws the foul)
12:50
Myles Cale turnover
12:33
Elijah Allen misses three point jump shot
12:31
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
12:03
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup (Jahari Long assists)
10-21
11:37
Nigel Jackson misses three point jump shot
11:35
Elijah Allen offensive rebound
11:30
+2
Elijah Allen makes two point layup
12-21
11:24
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
11:22
Alex Morales defensive rebound
11:04
+3
Elijah Allen makes three point jump shot (Chase Freeman assists)
15-21
10:53
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
10:51
Alex Morales defensive rebound
10:28
Alex Morales misses three point jump shot
10:26
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
10:18
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
10:16
Alex Morales defensive rebound
9:54
Alex Morales turnover (out of bounds)
9:54
TV timeout
9:39
Ike Obiagu turnover (bad pass)
9:19
+2
Elijah Ford makes two point layup (Alex Morales assists)
17-21
9:19
Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Elijah Ford draws the foul)
9:19
+1
Elijah Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-21
9:02
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
9:00
DeAndre Wilkins defensive rebound
8:54
Alex Morales misses two point jump shot
8:52
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
8:32
Ike Obiagu offensive foul (Alex Morales draws the foul)
8:32
Ike Obiagu turnover
8:16
Elijah Ford misses two point jump shot
8:14
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
8:02
Myles Cale misses two point layup
8:00
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
8:00
DeAndre Wilkins shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
8:00
TV timeout
8:00
Ike Obiagu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:00
+1
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-22
7:31
+3
Delonnie Hunt makes three point jump shot
21-22
7:09
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot
21-24
6:34
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul (Alex Morales draws the foul)
6:31
Elijah Allen misses three point jump shot
6:29
Pirates defensive rebound
6:07
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
21-26
5:41
Alex Morales misses three point jump shot
5:39
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
5:34
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point dunk (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
21-28
5:12
Ike Obiagu blocks Delonnie Hunt's two point layup
5:10
Alex Morales offensive rebound
5:04
Jared Rhoden blocks Elijah Allen's two point jump shot
5:02
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
5:00
Jared Rhoden turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Allen steals)
4:39
Elijah Ford misses two point jump shot
4:37
Myles Cale defensive rebound
4:28
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point dunk (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
21-30
3:52
Delonnie Hunt misses two point jump shot
3:50
Seahawks offensive rebound
3:49
Seahawks turnover (shot clock violation)
3:49
TV timeout
3:36
+2
Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup
21-32
3:09
Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Elijah Ford draws the foul)
3:07
Nigel Jackson turnover (lost ball)
2:54
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses two point layup
2:52
Alex Morales defensive rebound
2:46
Jared Rhoden blocks Alex Morales's two point layup
2:44
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
2:38
Nigel Jackson shooting foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
2:38
+1
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-33
2:38
+1
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-34
2:30
Alex Morales turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
2:24
Myles Cale misses two point layup
2:22
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
2:22
Nigel Jackson shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
2:22
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-35
2:22
Jared Rhoden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:22
Justin Brown defensive rebound
2:21
Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Justin Brown draws the foul)
1:59
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul (Alex Morales draws the foul)
1:59
Alex Morales misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:59
Justin Brown offensive rebound
1:55
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
1:53
Alex Morales offensive rebound
1:49
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Alex Morales's two point layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Jahari Long defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Delonnie Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Elijah Ford turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili blocks Alex Morales's two point layup
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Justin Brown shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-36
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-37
|
0:11
|
|
|
Seahawks 30 second timeout
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden blocks Elijah Ford's two point layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Seahawks offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Delonnie Hunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|