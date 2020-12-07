|
20:00
|
|
|
Japannah Kellogg III vs. Theo John (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
PJ Pipes defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Theo John blocks Josh Jefferson's two point layup
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Jamal Cain offensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Jamal Cain turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Jamal Cain shooting foul (Amari Davis draws the foul)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Amari Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:43
|
|
+1
|
Amari Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point hook shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
1-2
|
18:04
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
PJ Pipes defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
PJ Pipes makes three point jump shot (Josh Jefferson assists)
|
4-2
|
17:28
|
|
|
Paris Taylor personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point layup
|
4-4
|
16:51
|
|
|
Japannah Kellogg III misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Phoenix offensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Amari Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Cain steals)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses two point layup
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
PJ Pipes defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Theo John blocks Amari Davis's two point layup
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Phoenix offensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
PJ Pipes misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
PJ Pipes blocks Justin Lewis's two point layup
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Theo John offensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen makes two point jump shot
|
4-6
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
PJ Pipes makes two point floating jump shot (Japannah Kellogg III assists)
|
6-6
|
14:49
|
|
|
Japannah Kellogg III blocks Greg Elliott's two point layup
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Phoenix defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
PJ Pipes makes three point pullup jump shot
|
9-6
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point turnaround hook shot (Greg Elliott assists)
|
9-8
|
13:34
|
|
|
Amari Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses two point layup
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point tip shot
|
9-10
|
12:57
|
|
|
Greg Elliott personal foul
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Cem Kirciman misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Symir Torrence defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Dexter Akanno offensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Lucas Stieber shooting foul (Dexter Akanno draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
Dexter Akanno makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-11
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
Dexter Akanno makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-12
|
12:14
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson offensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Carton steals)
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Symir Torrence misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson defensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Terrance Thompson makes two point layup (Lucas Stieber assists)
|
11-12
|
11:18
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
PJ Pipes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point floating jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
11-14
|
10:14
|
|
+3
|
Josh Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Lucas Stieber assists)
|
14-14
|
9:58
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Theo John offensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point tip shot
|
14-16
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Cem Kirciman makes two point layup (Josh Jefferson assists)
|
16-16
|
9:10
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Lucas Stieber defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Lucas Stieber misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point driving layup
|
16-18
|
8:27
|
|
|
Cem Kirciman shooting foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-19
|
8:06
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point layup
|
16-21
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Amari Davis makes two point driving layup
|
18-21
|
7:22
|
|
+3
|
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
18-24
|
7:10
|
|
|
Jamal Cain personal foul
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Dexter Akanno defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Amari Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Dexter Akanno shooting foul (Amari Davis draws the foul)
|
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Amari Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-24
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Amari Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-24
|
6:19
|
|
|
Japannah Kellogg III personal foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Dexter Akanno misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Phoenix defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
PJ Pipes makes two point jump shot
|
22-24
|
5:26
|
|
|
Japannah Kellogg III shooting foul (Symir Torrence draws the foul)
|
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
Symir Torrence makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-25
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
Symir Torrence makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-26
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Josh Jefferson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
24-26
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Symir Torrence makes two point driving layup
|
24-28
|
4:52
|
|
|
Terrance Thompson shooting foul (Symir Torrence draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Symir Torrence makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-29
|
4:32
|
|
|
Terrance Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot (Justin Lewis assists)
|
24-32
|
3:51
|
|
+3
|
PJ Pipes makes three point jump shot (Josh Jefferson assists)
|
27-32
|
3:35
|
|
|
Greg Elliott misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
+3
|
Josh Jefferson makes three point pullup jump shot
|
30-32
|
2:46
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Terrance Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Amari Davis turnover (bad pass) (Theo John steals)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Greg Elliott makes two point layup (Theo John assists)
|
30-34
|
2:01
|
|
|
Josh Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot
|
30-37
|
1:56
|
|
|
Phoenix 30 second timeout
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
PJ Pipes misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Symir Torrence defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Symir Torrence misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
PJ Pipes defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Amari Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
+3
|
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
30-40
|
0:08
|
|
+3
|
Josh Jefferson makes three point pullup jump shot
|
33-40
|
0:01
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|