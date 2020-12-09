|
20:00
Nate Watson vs. Kevin Samuel (David Duke gains possession)
19:42
Noah Horchler turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Samuel steals)
19:23
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup
0-2
18:53
+3
David Duke makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
3-2
18:35
Jared Bynum shooting foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
18:35
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:35
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:35
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
18:26
+2
David Duke makes two point layup (A.J. Reeves assists)
5-2
18:09
+2
Mike Miles makes two point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
5-4
17:57
+2
David Duke makes two point jump shot
7-4
17:45
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
17:42
Friars defensive rebound
17:24
+3
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
10-4
17:03
RJ Nembhard turnover (bad pass) (David Duke steals)
16:57
+2
A.J. Reeves makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
12-4
16:57
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
16:40
Jared Bynum personal foul
16:40
Mike Miles turnover (out of bounds)
16:29
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
16:27
Mike Miles defensive rebound
16:14
+2
Mike Miles makes two point layup
12-6
16:01
Nate Watson misses two point layup
15:59
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
15:53
Jaedon LeDee misses two point jump shot
15:51
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
15:48
Mike Miles personal foul (David Duke draws the foul)
15:48
TV timeout
15:37
+2
Nate Watson makes two point dunk (David Duke assists)
14-6
15:05
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Kevin Easley Jr. assists)
14-9
14:42
Noah Horchler turnover (bad pass) (Taryn Todd steals)
14:38
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup (Taryn Todd assists)
14-11
14:38
Noah Horchler shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
14:38
RJ Nembhard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
14:38
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
14:19
Nate Watson turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Samuel steals)
14:06
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point dunk
14-13
13:51
Kevin Samuel shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
13:51
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-13
13:51
David Duke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:51
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
13:31
RJ Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Reeves steals)
13:27
Taryn Todd personal foul
13:18
Greg Gantt misses two point jump shot
13:16
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
13:10
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
15-16
12:48
David Duke misses three point jump shot
12:46
A.J. Reeves offensive rebound
12:38
+2
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point layup (Greg Gantt assists)
17-16
12:06
Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
11:44
+2
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point dunk (David Duke assists)
19-16
11:30
Mike Miles misses two point jump shot
11:28
David Duke defensive rebound
11:15
Taryn Todd personal foul (A.J. Reeves draws the foul)
11:15
TV timeout
11:12
+2
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point layup
21-16
10:54
RJ Nembhard turnover (traveling)
10:45
+2
David Duke makes two point dunk (Alyn Breed assists)
23-16
10:14
Jimmy Nichols Jr. shooting foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
10:14
+1
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-17
10:14
+1
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-18
9:55
+3
David Duke makes three point jump shot
26-18
9:39
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point jump shot (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. assists)
26-20
9:20
+2
David Duke makes two point jump shot (Greg Gantt assists)
28-20
9:04
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:02
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
9:02
Ed Croswell Jr. personal foul
8:51
Jimmy Nichols Jr. blocks RJ Nembhard's two point jump shot
8:49
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
8:45
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
8:43
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
8:43
Jared Bynum personal foul
8:42
Jimmy Nichols Jr. shooting foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
8:42
+1
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-21
8:42
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:42
Ed Croswell Jr. defensive rebound
8:20
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
8:15
RJ Nembhard turnover (bad pass)
7:54
Kevin Samuel personal foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
7:54
TV timeout
7:41
A.J. Reeves misses two point jump shot
7:39
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
7:38
Noah Horchler misses two point jump shot
7:36
Nate Watson offensive rebound
7:38
Mickey Pearson Jr. personal foul
7:26
Mickey Pearson Jr. shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
7:26
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:26
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-21
7:02
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
7:00
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
6:45
Greg Gantt misses three point jump shot
6:43
Nate Watson offensive rebound
6:37
+2
Nate Watson makes two point layup
31-21
6:18
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup
31-23
6:11
Noah Horchler misses two point layup
6:09
Friars offensive rebound
6:07
Noah Horchler misses two point jump shot
6:05
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
5:58
Mike Miles misses two point layup
5:56
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
5:52
+2
Nate Watson makes two point dunk (David Duke assists)
33-23
5:52
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
5:36
David Duke personal foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
5:36
+1
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-24
5:36
+1
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-25
5:09
A.J. Reeves turnover (lost ball) (RJ Nembhard steals)
5:00
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point dunk (Jaedon LeDee assists)
33-27
4:38
David Duke misses three point jump shot
4:36
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
4:35
Jaedon LeDee shooting foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
4:35
+1
Noah Horchler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-27
4:35
Noah Horchler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:35
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
4:35
Jaedon LeDee turnover (lost ball)
4:18
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
4:16
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
3:53
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
3:51
Nate Watson defensive rebound
3:51
Jaedon LeDee personal foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
3:51
TV timeout
3:51
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:51
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
3:26
Mike Miles offensive foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
3:26
Mike Miles turnover
3:02
Taryn Todd shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
3:02
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:02
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-27
2:44
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (David Duke steals)
2:41
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
David Duke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
David Duke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Owen Aschieris turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Reeves steals)
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves makes two point dunk
|
37-27
|
2:06
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Reeves steals)
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses two point layup
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point dunk
|
39-27
|
2:06
|
|
|
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point layup (Owen Aschieris assists)
|
39-29
|
1:51
|
|
|
Greg Gantt shooting foul (Kevin Easley Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Easley Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
39-30
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point dunk (David Duke assists)
|
41-30
|
1:14
|
|
|
Owen Aschieris turnover (bad pass) (Greg Gantt steals)
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. flagrant 1 (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Greg Gantt makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
42-30
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Greg Gantt makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
43-30
|
0:41
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses two point hook shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Alyn Breed personal foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Friars 30 second timeout
|
|
0:12
|
|
+1
|
Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-31
|
0:12
|
|
+1
|
Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-32
|
0:03
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Friars offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|