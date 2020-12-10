|
20:00
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako vs. Tuukka Jaakkola (Josip Vrankic gains possession)
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Mark Crowe defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Keith Smith makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:37
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
17:53
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Mark Crowe assists)
|
2-5
|
17:34
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley misses two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Keith Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Keith Smith offensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Keith Smith offensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|
2-8
|
16:35
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
16:09
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma personal foul
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma blocks Jaden Bediako's two point hook shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Alimamy Koroma makes two point reverse layup (Keith Smith assists)
|
4-10
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice makes two point driving layup (Trent Hudgens Jr. assists)
|
6-10
|
14:57
|
|
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. blocks Keith Smith's two point layup
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler personal foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Mark Crowe defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Camren Pierce defensive rebound
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Mark Crowe turnover (bad pass) (DJ Mitchell steals)
|
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|
8-10
|
13:33
|
|
+3
|
Alimamy Koroma makes three point jump shot (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|
8-13
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
11-13
|
13:12
|
|
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. personal foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)
|
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Camren Pierce makes two point step back jump shot
|
11-15
|
12:40
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Camren Pierce defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)
|
|
12:31
|
|
+1
|
Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-16
|
12:31
|
|
+1
|
Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-17
|
12:19
|
|
|
Camren Pierce blocks Giordan Williams's two point dunk
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
+3
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
14-17
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. shooting foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Camren Pierce misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:20
|
|
+1
|
Camren Pierce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-18
|
11:20
|
|
+1
|
Camren Pierce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-18
|
11:12
|
|
|
Giordan Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Vittorio Reynoso-Avila offensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders personal foul (DJ Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Mark Crowe shooting foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|
|
10:59
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-18
|
10:59
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Sanders makes two point pullup jump shot (Mark Crowe assists)
|
15-20
|
10:01
|
|
|
Joe Foley offensive foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Joe Foley turnover
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako shooting foul (Tuukka Jaakkola draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
+1
|
Tuukka Jaakkola makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-21
|
9:36
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako makes two point putback layup
|
17-21
|
9:05
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|
17-24
|
8:50
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
+3
|
Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|
17-27
|
8:27
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-27
|
8:27
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-27
|
8:15
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
8:15
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists)
|
22-28
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|
22-30
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes two point layup (Keshawn Justice assists)
|
24-30
|
5:17
|
|
|
Joe Foley personal foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)
|
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-31
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Keith Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-32
|
4:56
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic personal foul (Mark Crowe draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-33
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-34
|
4:41
|
|
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Keith Smith steals)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. shooting foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)
|
|
4:36
|
|
+1
|
Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-35
|
4:36
|
|
+1
|
Keith Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-36
|
4:28
|
|
|
Joe Foley turnover (bad pass) (Brantly Stevenson steals)
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Sanders makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|
24-38
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Joe Foley assists)
|
26-38
|
3:43
|
|
|
Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Alimamy Koroma makes two point dunk (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|
26-40
|
2:34
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Keith Smith defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Mark Crowe shooting foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice personal foul (Kobe Sanders draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Sanders makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-41
|
1:43
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Giordan Williams makes two point driving layup
|
28-41
|
0:52
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point hook shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
+3
|
Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot (Giordan Williams assists)
|
31-41
|
0:19
|
|
|
Hank Hollingsworth offensive foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Hank Hollingsworth turnover
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Hank Hollingsworth personal foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)
|
|
0:09
|
|
+1
|
Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-41
|
0:09
|
|
+1
|
Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-41
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Camren Pierce makes two point finger roll layup
|
33-43
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|