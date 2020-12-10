|
20:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar vs. Ludgy Debaut (Pirates gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (Brandon Suggs assists)
|
0-2
|
19:17
|
|
+3
|
Jose Placer makes three point jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:57
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Josh Endicott turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut misses two point dunk
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin offensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Aybar makes two point layup (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
|
5-2
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Tremont Robinson-White makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|
5-5
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Josh Endicott makes two point jump shot
|
7-5
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|
7-7
|
17:03
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut personal foul
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Jose Placer misses two point layup
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Ospreys offensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Ospreys turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Jadyn Parker personal foul
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Josh Endicott defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin misses two point layup
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Josh Endicott offensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Tristen Newton shooting foul (Josh Endicott draws the foul)
|
|
16:03
|
|
+1
|
Josh Endicott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-7
|
16:03
|
|
+1
|
Josh Endicott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-7
|
15:44
|
|
|
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti offensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti offensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Josh Endicott shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:30
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-8
|
15:30
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-9
|
15:09
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin makes three point jump shot (Jose Placer assists)
|
12-9
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jadyn Parker shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Josh Endicott defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Josh Endicott makes two point jump shot (Jonathan Aybar assists)
|
14-9
|
13:58
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:50
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Burkhardt makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
|
17-9
|
13:28
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti misses two point layup
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Josh Endicott defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson personal foul
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Jacob Crews misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Ospreys offensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt offensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson personal foul
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut blocks Jonathan Aybar's two point layup
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs makes two point layup (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
|
17-11
|
12:09
|
|
+2
|
Jose Placer makes two point jump shot
|
19-11
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Ludgy Debaut makes two point layup (Brandon Suggs assists)
|
19-13
|
11:37
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Burkhardt makes three point jump shot (Jose Placer assists)
|
22-13
|
11:18
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs makes two point layup (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
|
22-15
|
10:43
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti blocks Dorian James's two point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Jadyn Parker blocks J.J. Miles's two point layup
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Jacob Crews misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Dorian James personal foul
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut misses two point layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
J.J. Miles shooting foul (Jacob Crews draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Crews makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-15
|
9:35
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Crews makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-15
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Brandon Suggs assists)
|
24-17
|
8:51
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Dorian James draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Dorian James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-17
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Dorian James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-17
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup
|
26-19
|
8:18
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Jadyn Parker makes two point dunk (Jose Placer assists)
|
28-19
|
8:08
|
|
|
Pirates 30 second timeout
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Jadyn Parker shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-20
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-21
|
7:23
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar offensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Noah Farrakhan makes two point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|
28-23
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Aybar makes two point jump shot (Alonde Legrand assists)
|
30-23
|
6:28
|
|
|
Dorian James personal foul
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Alonde Legrand misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs makes two point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|
30-25
|
5:47
|
|
|
Jose Placer shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Dorian James defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Dorian James turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
+3
|
Noah Farrakhan makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|
30-28
|
4:52
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-29
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-30
|
4:26
|
|
|
Charles Coleman blocks Jonathan Aybar's two point dunk
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Jose Placer offensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Noah Farrakhan defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Dorian James shooting foul (Charles Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Charles Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-31
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Charles Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-32
|
3:43
|
|
|
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar offensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Crews makes three point jump shot (Ryan Burkhardt assists)
|
33-32
|
3:13
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-33
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-34
|
2:47
|
|
|
Jacob Crews misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Noah Farrakhan defensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup
|
33-36
|
2:16
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Jacob Crews offensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner personal foul (Jonathan Aybar draws the foul)
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Aybar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-36
|
1:50
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Noah Farrakhan misses two point layup
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti offensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Jose Placer shooting foul (Bitumba Baruti draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Bitumba Baruti makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-37
|
1:28
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut personal foul (Emmanuel Adedoyin draws the foul)
|
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-37
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-37
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
|
36-40
|
0:51
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Charles Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Jacob Crews misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Emmanuel Adedoyin steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White shooting foul (Emmanuel Adedoyin draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-40
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-40
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|