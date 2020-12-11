|
20:00
Prince Toyambi vs. Luka Brajkovic (Eagles gains possession)
19:33
+2
Zack Bryant makes two point layup
2-0
19:16
+3
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
2-3
18:45
Kamari Brown misses three point jump shot
18:43
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
18:29
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
18:27
Kamari Brown defensive rebound
18:08
+2
Prince Toyambi makes two point dunk (Kaden Archie assists)
4-3
17:49
Carter Collins misses two point jump shot
17:47
Kaden Archie defensive rebound
17:30
Kaden Archie turnover (lost ball) (Luka Brajkovic steals)
17:13
Hyunjung Lee turnover (lost ball) (Mackenzie McFatten steals)
17:00
Mackenzie McFatten offensive foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
17:00
Mackenzie McFatten turnover
16:47
Luka Brajkovic misses two point layup
16:45
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
16:40
+2
Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup
4-5
16:27
Hyunjung Lee personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)
16:13
+2
Eric Boone makes two point jump shot
6-5
15:45
+3
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
6-8
15:16
Mackenzie McFatten turnover (lost ball) (Luka Brajkovic steals)
14:53
+3
Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
6-11
14:49
TV timeout
14:21
Eric Boone misses two point layup
14:19
Grant Huffman defensive rebound
14:03
Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass) (Zack Bryant steals)
13:53
Andrei Savrasov misses three point jump shot
13:51
Carter Collins defensive rebound
13:36
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
13:34
Eagles defensive rebound
13:11
Grant Huffman personal foul (Grant Weatherford draws the foul)
13:01
Kamari Brown turnover (traveling)
12:46
+2
Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Bates Jones assists)
6-13
12:35
+2
Eric Boone makes two point layup
8-13
12:17
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup
12:15
Eagles defensive rebound
12:00
+2
Zack Bryant makes two point layup
10-13
11:50
Kaden Archie personal foul
11:50
TV timeout
11:30
Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
11:28
Kaden Archie defensive rebound
11:15
Kaden Archie misses two point layup
11:13
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
11:00
+3
Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
10-16
10:30
Zack Bryant misses two point layup
10:28
Bates Jones defensive rebound
10:06
Ralueke Orizu personal foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
9:58
Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
9:56
Kamari Brown defensive rebound
9:51
Michael Jones personal foul (Kamari Brown draws the foul)
9:30
Andrei Savrasov misses two point layup
9:28
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
9:10
+3
Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
10-19
8:35
Zack Bryant misses two point layup
8:33
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
8:20
+3
Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
10-22
8:20
Eagles 30 second timeout
8:20
TV timeout
8:02
+2
Elijah McCadden makes two point jump shot
12-22
7:38
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
7:36
Grant Weatherford defensive rebound
7:27
+2
Grant Weatherford makes two point layup (Zack Bryant assists)
14-22
7:18
Eric Boone blocks Kellan Grady's two point layup
7:18
Kellan Grady offensive rebound
7:18
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point layup
14-24
7:02
Grant Weatherford offensive foul
7:02
Grant Weatherford turnover
6:46
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
6:44
Kaden Archie defensive rebound
6:26
Luka Brajkovic blocks Kaden Archie's three point jump shot
6:24
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
6:13
Kaden Archie personal foul
6:04
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
6:02
Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
5:57
+3
Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
14-27
5:50
+2
Zack Bryant makes two point dunk (Eric Boone assists)
16-27
5:30
+3
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
16-30
5:11
Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)
5:07
Grant Weatherford misses two point layup
5:05
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
4:50
+3
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
16-33
4:29
Zack Bryant misses three point jump shot
4:27
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
4:09
Elijah McCadden personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
3:55
Kellan Grady turnover (traveling)
3:55
TV timeout
3:46
Elijah McCadden turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
3:13
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
2:47
Zack Bryant misses two point layup
2:45
Bates Jones defensive rebound
2:37
+3
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists)
16-36
2:34
Grant Weatherford technical foul
2:34
Grant Weatherford turnover
2:34
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom technical foul
2:34
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover
2:17
Elijah McCadden misses three point jump shot
2:15
Zack Bryant offensive rebound
2:07
Zack Bryant misses three point jump shot
2:05
Prince Toyambi offensive rebound
1:54
Prince Toyambi personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
1:54
+1
Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-37
1:54
+1
Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-38
1:32
Zack Bryant misses two point jump shot
1:30
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
1:13
Mackenzie McFatten shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
1:13
Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:13
Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:13
1:13
Prince Toyambi defensive rebound
1:13
Bates Jones personal foul
0:50
Kamari Brown misses three point jump shot
0:48
Carter Collins defensive rebound
0:34
Kellan Grady misses two point layup
0:32
Ralueke Orizu defensive rebound
0:25
Bates Jones shooting foul (Zack Bryant draws the foul)
0:25
+1
Zack Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-38
0:25
+1
Zack Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-38
0:06
Zack Bryant blocks Kellan Grady's two point layup
0:04
Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
