20:00
Josh Roberts vs. Ike Obiagu (Pirates gains possession)
19:43
Josh Roberts personal foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
19:33
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point dunk (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
0-2
19:16
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point pullup jump shot
2-2
18:52
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
18:50
Josh Roberts defensive rebound
18:41
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
18:39
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
18:34
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
2-4
18:16
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
18:14
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
17:56
Ike Obiagu turnover (traveling)
17:47
Greg Williams Jr. offensive foul (Shavar Reynolds Jr. draws the foul)
17:47
Greg Williams Jr. turnover
17:36
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
17:34
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
17:33
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point layup
2-6
17:14
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
17:12
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
16:57
+2
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
2-8
16:34
+3
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
5-8
16:17
Josh Roberts blocks Jared Rhoden's two point layup
16:15
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
16:17
Josh Roberts blocks Jared Rhoden's two point layup
16:15
Josh Roberts defensive rebound
16:15
Jared Rhoden personal foul (Josh Roberts draws the foul)
16:01
Greg Williams Jr. turnover (traveling)
15:49
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
5-10
15:49
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
15:49
TV timeout
15:49
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-11
15:28
Isaih Moore misses three point jump shot
15:26
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
15:12
Julian Champagnie misses two point turnaround jump shot
15:10
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
14:57
Jared Rhoden offensive foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
14:57
Jared Rhoden turnover
14:37
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
14:35
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
14:32
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:30
Red Storm offensive rebound
14:13
Takal Molson shooting foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
14:13
Rasheem Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:13
Rasheem Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:13
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
14:13
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
13:57
Ike Obiagu offensive foul
13:57
Ike Obiagu turnover
13:42
Marcellus Earlington misses two point layup
13:40
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
13:31
Myles Cale turnover (bad pass) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
13:28
Rasheem Dunn turnover (bad pass)
13:10
+2
Myles Cale makes two point layup (Tyrese Samuel assists)
5-13
12:58
+2
Vince Cole makes two point layup
7-13
12:35
+2
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
7-15
12:26
+2
Isaih Moore makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
9-15
12:10
Myles Cale misses two point layup
12:08
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
12:07
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
12:05
Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
12:04
+2
Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup
9-17
11:50
Marcellus Earlington misses two point jump shot
11:48
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
11:47
+2
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
11-17
11:41
TV timeout
11:17
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
11-19
10:50
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
10:48
Myles Cale defensive rebound
10:38
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
10:36
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
10:27
Marcellus Earlington misses two point layup
10:25
Takal Molson defensive rebound
10:22
+2
Myles Cale makes two point layup (Takal Molson assists)
11-21
10:04
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point alley-oop layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
13-21
9:42
Myles Cale misses two point layup
9:40
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
9:15
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
9:13
Takal Molson defensive rebound
9:03
Takal Molson misses two point driving layup
9:01
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
8:56
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
8:54
Marcellus Earlington offensive rebound
8:53
Myles Cale personal foul (Marcellus Earlington draws the foul)
8:46
+2
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot
15-21
8:15
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:13
Takal Molson offensive rebound
7:59
Greg Williams Jr. blocks Tyrese Samuel's two point layup
7:57
Red Storm defensive rebound
7:55
TV timeout
7:47
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
7:45
Pirates defensive rebound
7:21
Jahari Long misses three point jump shot
7:19
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
7:06
Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass)
6:47
Jahari Long turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
6:31
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
6:29
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
6:10
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
6:08
Vince Cole defensive rebound
6:01
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup (Vince Cole assists)
17-21
5:53
Myles Cale turnover (traveling)
5:43
+2
Vince Cole makes two point reverse layup
19-21
5:27
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup (Jared Rhoden assists)
19-23
5:18
Ike Obiagu shooting foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
5:18
+1
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-23
5:18
+1
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-23
4:58
Isaih Moore blocks Tyrese Samuel's two point tip shot
4:56
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
4:40
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup
23-23
4:15
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point jump shot
4:13
John McGriff defensive rebound
4:04
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:02
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
3:51
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
3:51
TV timeout
3:51
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-24
3:51
Jared Rhoden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:51
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
3:33
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
3:31
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
3:02
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point pullup jump shot
3:00
Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
2:09
+2
Tyrese Samuel makes two point tip shot
23-26
2:42
+3
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (John McGriff assists)
26-26
2:32
Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul
2:16
+3
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Takal Molson assists)
26-29
2:03
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
26-32
|
1:31
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
29-32
|
1:11
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Myles Cale assists)
|
29-35
|
0:50
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-35
|
0:32
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|