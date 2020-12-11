|
20:00
|
|
|
Branden Carlson vs. Matt Haarms (Brandon Averette gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover (bad pass) (Timmy Allen steals)
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Connor Harding makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:41
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Jones makes three point jump shot
|
3-2
|
17:52
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover (bad pass) (Branden Carlson steals)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses two point layup
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
3-4
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point dunk (Alfonso Plummer assists)
|
5-4
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Connor Harding makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|
5-6
|
16:38
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point dunk
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Branden Carlson offensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Mikael Jantunen makes three point jump shot (Branden Carlson assists)
|
8-6
|
16:21
|
|
+3
|
Kolby Lee makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|
8-9
|
15:58
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Richard Harward defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses two point layup
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen offensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner personal foul (Mikael Jantunen draws the foul)
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Richard Harward defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Gideon George misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
+3
|
Mikael Jantunen makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|
11-9
|
13:46
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Mikael Jantunen steals)
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup
|
13-9
|
13:24
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Gideon George shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-9
|
13:14
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists)
|
14-11
|
12:33
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
14-14
|
11:34
|
|
|
Trevin Knell kicked ball violation
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen offensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
+2
|
Riley Battin makes two point layup
|
16-14
|
10:51
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses two point layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses two point layup
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)
|
|
10:31
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists)
|
16-17
|
10:14
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Brandon Averette personal foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Trevin Knell personal foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point dunk (Brandon Averette assists)
|
16-19
|
7:41
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists)
|
16-22
|
7:04
|
|
|
Rylan Jones turnover (lost ball) (Alex Barcello steals)
|
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Richard Harward makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists)
|
16-24
|
6:52
|
|
|
Utes 30 second timeout
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Utes offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|
19-24
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|
19-26
|
5:42
|
|
|
Kolby Lee shooting foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
|
|
5:36
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-26
|
5:36
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-26
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Spencer Johnson assists)
|
21-29
|
5:07
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
Richard Harward makes two point layup (Connor Harding assists)
|
21-31
|
4:50
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-32
|
4:25
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer offensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
4:22
|
|
+1
|
Alfonso Plummer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-32
|
4:22
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Richard Harward defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Connor Harding makes two point layup
|
22-34
|
3:34
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Rylan Jones personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Jump ball. Caleb Lohner vs. Mikael Jantunen (Utes gains possession)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner turnover (lost ball) (Mikael Jantunen steals)
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point jump shot
|
24-34
|
2:49
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen shooting foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|
|
2:49
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-35
|
2:49
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-36
|
2:42
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Rylan Jones personal foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Connor Harding makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
24-38
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|
27-38
|
1:46
|
|
|
Brandon Averette offensive foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Branden Carlson offensive foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Branden Carlson turnover
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner turnover (bad pass) (Timmy Allen steals)
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point layup
|
27-40
|
0:35
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point layup
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|