20:00
Milos Supica vs. Luka Brajkovic (49ers gains possession)
19:43
Milos Supica misses two point driving layup
19:41
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
19:29
+3
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
0-3
19:06
+2
Brice Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
2-3
18:46
+3
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
2-6
18:22
+3
Jhery Matos makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
5-6
17:55
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
17:53
Jahmir Young defensive rebound
17:27
Brice Williams misses two point jump shot
17:25
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
17:11
Kellan Grady turnover (bad pass) (Jahmir Young steals)
17:03
+2
Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup
7-6
16:41
Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
16:39
Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
16:31
Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
16:29
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
16:06
Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)
16:02
+2
Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup (Jhery Matos assists)
9-6
16:02
Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
16:02
+1
Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1
10-6
15:48
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
15:46
Brice Williams defensive rebound
15:29
Jhery Matos misses three point jump shot
15:27
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
15:14
Michael Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)
15:05
Anzac Rissetto misses two point layup
15:03
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
14:50
Anzac Rissetto personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
14:50
TV timeout
14:31
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
14:29
Brice Williams defensive rebound
14:09
Jhery Matos turnover (bad pass)
13:56
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Shepherd steals)
13:30
Jahmir Young misses two point pullup jump shot
13:28
Carter Collins defensive rebound
13:12
Anzac Rissetto personal foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)
13:07
Hyunjung Lee turnover (out of bounds)
12:44
Jordan Shepherd turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
12:39
Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)
12:12
Brice Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kellan Grady steals)
11:49
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
11:47
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
11:36
Sam Mennenga misses two point floating jump shot
11:34
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
11:33
+2
Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup
10-8
11:21
+2
Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup
12-8
11:21
Grant Huffman shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
11:21
TV timeout
11:21
+1
Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1
13-8
11:08
+3
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists)
13-11
10:48
+2
Milos Supica makes two point fadeaway jump shot
15-11
10:35
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
10:33
Jhery Matos defensive rebound
10:19
+2
Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup (Jhery Matos assists)
17-11
10:11
Jhery Matos personal foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
10:07
Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball)
9:45
+2
Milos Supica makes two point layup (Jhery Matos assists)
19-11
9:45
Grant Huffman shooting foul (Milos Supica draws the foul)
9:45
+1
Milos Supica makes regular free throw 1 of 1
20-11
9:19
Milos Supica shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
9:19
+1
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-12
9:19
+1
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-13
9:04
Milos Supica misses two point jump shot
9:02
Milos Supica offensive rebound
8:58
+2
Milos Supica makes two point putback layup
22-13
8:43
+2
Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Luka Brajkovic assists)
22-15
8:15
Sam Mennenga blocks Caleb Stone-Carrawell's two point driving layup
8:13
Carter Collins defensive rebound
8:06
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
8:04
Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound
7:46
Milos Supica misses two point jump shot
7:44
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
7:37
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point finger roll layup
22-17
7:16
+2
Jordan Shepherd makes two point pullup jump shot
24-17
7:12
49ers 30 second timeout
7:12
TV timeout
7:03
Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot
7:01
Jahmir Young defensive rebound
6:44
Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
6:42
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
6:33
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
6:31
Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
6:21
Bates Jones personal foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
6:21
Jhery Matos offensive foul
6:21
Jhery Matos turnover
6:08
+3
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists)
24-20
5:40
Jared Garcia misses three point jump shot
5:38
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
5:16
Jahmir Young blocks Carter Collins's two point layup
5:14
Wildcats offensive rebound
5:11
Hyunjung Lee misses two point jump shot
5:09
Bates Jones offensive rebound
5:03
Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
5:01
Jared Garcia defensive rebound
5:01
Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Jared Garcia draws the foul)
4:50
Jared Garcia misses two point jump shot
4:48
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
4:39
Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
4:37
Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
4:37
Jackson Threadgill personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
4:33
Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass)
4:15
+2
Milos Supica makes two point layup (Jahmir Young assists)
26-20
3:57
Milos Supica personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
3:57
TV timeout
3:57
+1
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-21
3:57
+1
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-22
3:46
Bates Jones shooting foul (Brice Williams draws the foul)
3:46
+1
Brice Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-22
3:46
Brice Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:46
Bates Jones defensive rebound
3:26
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
3:24
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
3:21
+2
Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup
27-24
2:58
Jared Garcia misses two point driving layup
2:56
Bates Jones defensive rebound
2:33
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
2:31
Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
2:00
+2
Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup
29-24
1:39
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
1:37
Jahmir Young defensive rebound
1:19
+3
Jared Garcia makes three point jump shot (Brice Williams assists)
32-24
1:13
Wildcats 30 second timeout
0:59
+3
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists)
32-27
0:32
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom personal foul (Jared Garcia draws the foul)
0:32
+1
Jared Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-27
0:32
Jared Garcia misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:32
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
0:06
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Carter Collins blocks Jahmir Young's three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|