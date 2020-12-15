|
20:00
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones vs. Dusan Mahorcic (Redbirds gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
Rajeir Jones makes three point jump shot (Carlo Marble assists)
|
3-0
|
19:04
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
5-0
|
18:45
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists)
|
5-3
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Levelle Zeigler makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-3
|
16:56
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
+3
|
Carlo Marble makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
10-3
|
16:31
|
|
|
Redbirds 30 second timeout
|
|
16:14
|
|
+3
|
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
|
10-6
|
15:45
|
|
|
Emon Washington shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd turnover (bad pass) (Carlo Marble steals)
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Emon Washington shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|
|
15:07
|
|
+1
|
Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-6
|
15:07
|
|
+1
|
Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-6
|
14:45
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Abdou Ndiaye makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|
12-8
|
13:53
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Emon Washington defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
+3
|
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|
12-11
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
14-11
|
13:02
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Carlo Marble defensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Emon Washington defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
+3
|
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
|
14-14
|
11:52
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye blocks Xavier Johnson's two point layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead shooting foul
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-15
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-16
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Ke'Sean Davis makes two point layup (Levelle Zeigler assists)
|
16-16
|
11:01
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point layup
|
18-16
|
10:58
|
|
|
DJ Horne shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-16
|
10:44
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne makes two point floating jump shot
|
19-18
|
10:21
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones misses two point layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+3
|
Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Emon Washington assists)
|
19-21
|
9:40
|
|
+3
|
Levelle Zeigler makes three point jump shot
|
22-21
|
9:19
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Emon Washington personal foul (Ke'Sean Davis draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Kalil Whitehead makes two point layup
|
24-21
|
8:42
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves offensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler personal foul
|
|
8:27
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Alex Kotov assists)
|
24-24
|
8:07
|
|
+2
|
Carlo Marble makes two point floating jump shot
|
26-24
|
7:49
|
|
|
Carlo Marble shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-25
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-26
|
7:28
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead misses two point layup
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Alex Kotov defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Alex Kotov offensive foul
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Alex Kotov turnover
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson personal foul (Alex Kotov draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses two point layup
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Alex Kotov offensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Alex Kotov misses two point layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Carlo Marble defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead personal foul (Alex Kotov draws the foul)
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye blocks Ke'Sean Davis's two point layup
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones shooting foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-27
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Ke'Sean Davis makes two point jump shot
|
28-27
|
3:58
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Carlo Marble makes two point jump shot
|
30-27
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point jump shot
|
30-29
|
3:12
|
|
|
Carlo Marble shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis offensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. blocks Ke'Sean Davis's two point layup
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
DJ Horne defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Carlo Marble personal foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Kalil Whitehead draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead misses two point layup
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
|
30-32
|
1:08
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
DJ Horne defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones personal foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis shooting foul (DJ Horne draws the foul)
|
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
DJ Horne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-33
|
0:06
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis technical foul
|
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
DJ Horne makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
30-34
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
DJ Horne makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
30-35
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
DJ Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-36
|
0:01
|
|
|
Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|