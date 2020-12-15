|
20:00
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse vs. Kevin Cross (Green Wave gains possession)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse blocks Kevin Cross's two point layup
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
R.J. McGee shooting foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
|
|
19:20
|
|
+1
|
Moussa Cisse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:20
|
|
+1
|
Moussa Cisse makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Walker makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:40
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|
5-2
|
18:02
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Lester Quinones assists)
|
8-2
|
17:16
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Lester Quinones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Kevin Cross blocks Moussa Cisse's two point layup
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point jump shot
|
10-2
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Watson makes two point jump shot
|
10-4
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Watson makes two point jump shot
|
10-4
|
15:40
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Watson makes two point jump shot
|
10-6
|
15:01
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
13-6
|
14:44
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
16-6
|
13:52
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Williams makes two point dunk
|
18-6
|
13:19
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Lance Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Nobal Days defensive rebound
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Tylan Pope offensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Alex Lomax personal foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Nobal Days offensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Sion James misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Moussa Cisse makes two point layup (Jayden Hardaway assists)
|
20-6
|
11:56
|
|
|
Tylan Pope shooting foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Green Wave defensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Tylan Pope misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Williams makes two point dunk (Moussa Cisse assists)
|
22-6
|
11:24
|
|
|
Sion James turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Oton Jankovic blocks Moussa Cisse's two point layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Lester Quinones personal foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Tylan Pope offensive foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Tylan Pope turnover
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Oton Jankovic defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis shooting foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:10
|
|
+1
|
R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-7
|
9:56
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes offensive foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes turnover
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses two point layup
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive foul (Nobal Days draws the foul)
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II personal foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Green Wave offensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Green Wave turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Sion James shooting foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-7
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-7
|
7:42
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-8
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-9
|
7:28
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Gabe Watson blocks D.J. Jeffries's two point layup
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jordan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Lester Quinones steals)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Lester Quinones turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Walker steals)
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Cross makes two point layup
|
24-11
|
6:29
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
27-11
|
6:27
|
|
|
Lester Quinones technical foul
|
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Forbes makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
27-12
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Forbes makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
27-13
|
6:09
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Watson makes three point jump shot
|
27-16
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Alex Lomax makes two point jump shot
|
29-16
|
4:22
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
29-19
|
4:06
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses two point layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Sion James defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point layup
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jump ball. D.J. Jeffries vs. Jaylen Forbes (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Lance Thomas offensive foul (Jordan Walker draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Lance Thomas turnover
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Sion James offensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II personal foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-20
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-21
|
2:53
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh makes two point jump shot (Boogie Ellis assists)
|
31-21
|
1:59
|
|
+3
|
Kevin Cross makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|
31-24
|
1:38
|
|
|
Kevin Cross blocks Lance Thomas's two point layup
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Watson makes two point layup
|
31-26
|
1:18
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Walker makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists)
|
31-28
|
0:47
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Green Wave 30 second timeout
|
|
0:27
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|
31-30
|
0:03
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|