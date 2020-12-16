|
20:00
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell vs. Jared Kimbrough (Ronnie DeGray III gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|
2-0
|
19:26
|
|
+2
|
Scott Spencer makes two point driving layup (Jared Kimbrough assists)
|
2-2
|
19:06
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Jack Clark makes two point pullup jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:10
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|
5-4
|
17:55
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough turnover (lost ball) (Carl Pierre steals)
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Scott Spencer personal foul
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|
7-4
|
17:23
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Scott Spencer turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|
|
16:46
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|
10-4
|
16:30
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
10-7
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|
12-7
|
15:48
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Clifton Moore personal foul (Cairo McCrory draws the foul)
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|
12-9
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre makes two point driving layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|
14-9
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Explorers offensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory defensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim shooting foul (Cairo McCrory draws the foul)
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:40
|
|
+1
|
Cairo McCrory makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-9
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Clifton Moore makes two point dunk (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|
15-11
|
13:08
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory turnover (lost ball) (Jack Clark steals)
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Clifton Moore blocks T.J. Weeks's two point layup
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|
15-13
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jack Clark shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
+1
|
Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-13
|
12:01
|
|
+1
|
Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-13
|
11:53
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Minutemen defensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker makes two point driving layup
|
19-13
|
11:15
|
|
|
David Beatty turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Anwar Gill blocks Tre Mitchell's two point layup
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Clifton Moore makes two point layup
|
19-15
|
10:13
|
|
|
Clifton Moore shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
10:13
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-15
|
10:13
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists)
|
20-17
|
9:33
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Dyondre Dominguez assists)
|
23-17
|
9:08
|
|
+3
|
Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
|
23-20
|
8:55
|
|
|
Carl Pierre turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ray makes two point layup
|
23-22
|
8:33
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell personal foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Jhamir Brickus makes two point floating jump shot
|
23-24
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
25-24
|
6:49
|
|
+3
|
Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
25-27
|
6:34
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-28
|
4:54
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus offensive foul (Cairo McCrory draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus turnover
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini personal foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|
25-31
|
3:44
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-31
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-31
|
3:37
|
|
|
Christian Ray turnover (bad pass) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Christian Ray shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-31
|
3:29
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Minutemen offensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
+3
|
T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|
31-31
|
3:06
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker offensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Christian Ray offensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ray makes two point putback layup
|
31-33
|
2:28
|
|
|
Christian Ray personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-33
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-33
|
1:59
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jack Clark offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Jack Clark makes two point putback dunk
|
33-35
|
1:40
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|
|
1:22
|
|
+3
|
Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot
|
36-35
|
0:57
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Explorers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Jack Clark turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Minutemen 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Explorers defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|