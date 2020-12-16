|
20:00
(Toreros gains possession)
19:49
+2
Josh Parrish makes two point dunk
2-0
19:33
Brantly Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Finn Sullivan steals)
19:24
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski makes two point dunk (Joey Calcaterra assists)
4-0
19:21
Mustangs 30 second timeout
19:05
Brantly Stevenson misses two point layup
19:03
Hank Hollingsworth offensive rebound
18:57
+2
|
Hank Hollingsworth makes two point layup
4-2
18:43
Finn Sullivan turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Sanders steals)
18:19
Joey Calcaterra blocks Keith Smith's two point jump shot
18:19
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
18:19
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Frankie Hughes assists)
7-2
17:52
+2
|
Hank Hollingsworth makes two point dunk (Kobe Sanders assists)
7-4
17:35
Yauhen Massalski misses two point jump shot
17:33
Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
17:07
+3
|
Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
7-7
16:44
Mark Crowe blocks Yauhen Massalski's two point layup
16:44
Josh Parrish offensive rebound
16:44
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point dunk
9-7
16:24
+2
|
Brantly Stevenson makes two point jump shot
9-9
15:57
Vladimir Pinchuk turnover (lost ball) (Brantly Stevenson steals)
15:57
Brantly Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Finn Sullivan steals)
15:57
Finn Sullivan misses two point layup
15:57
Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound
15:44
+2
|
Keith Smith makes two point layup
9-11
15:29
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra makes two point jump shot
11-11
14:47
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Ben Pyle assists)
14-14
14:15
Hank Hollingsworth misses two point layup
14:13
Hank Hollingsworth offensive rebound
13:58
Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot
13:56
Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound
13:36
Mark Crowe misses two point jump shot
13:34
Ben Pyle defensive rebound
13:19
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point layup (Josh Parrish assists)
16-14
12:59
Josh Parrish blocks Keith Smith's three point jump shot
12:57
Finn Sullivan defensive rebound
12:52
Josh Parrish misses two point layup
12:48
Kobe Sanders defensive rebound
12:32
Vladimir Pinchuk blocks Hank Hollingsworth's two point layup
12:30
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
12:21
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra makes two point jump shot
18-14
11:52
Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
11:50
Ben Pyle defensive rebound
11:40
Finn Sullivan misses three point jump shot
11:38
Mark Crowe defensive rebound
11:22
Keith Smith turnover (bad pass) (Ben Pyle steals)
11:15
+2
|
Finn Sullivan makes two point layup (Ben Pyle assists)
20-14
10:56
+2
|
Keith Smith makes two point jump shot
20-16
10:30
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point layup
22-16
10:13
+3
|
Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Hank Hollingsworth assists)
22-19
9:54
Hank Hollingsworth blocks Vladimir Pinchuk's two point jump shot
9:54
Vladimir Pinchuk offensive rebound
9:54
Vladimir Pinchuk personal foul
9:33
+2
|
Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup
22-21
9:15
Michael Gjerde misses two point jump shot
9:13
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
9:05
Alimamy Koroma offensive foul
9:05
Alimamy Koroma turnover
9:05
TV timeout
8:53
Camren Pierce shooting foul (Marion Humphrey draws the foul)
8:53
+1
|
Marion Humphrey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-21
8:53
Marion Humphrey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:53
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
8:22
Alimamy Koroma misses two point layup
8:20
Aidan Prukop offensive rebound
8:20
Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)
8:05
Marion Humphrey misses two point jump shot
8:03
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
7:56
Mark Crowe misses two point jump shot
7:54
Dyson Koehler offensive rebound
7:44
Joey Calcaterra blocks Dyson Koehler's two point jump shot
7:42
Michael Gjerde defensive rebound
7:35
+2
|
Marion Humphrey makes two point layup (Joey Calcaterra assists)
25-21
7:28
Marion Humphrey personal foul
7:28
TV timeout
7:20
Alimamy Koroma misses two point layup
7:18
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
7:13
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point layup (Marion Humphrey assists)
27-21
7:03
Aidan Prukop turnover (lost ball) (Marion Humphrey steals)
6:39
Josh Parrish turnover (Camren Pierce steals)
6:39
Yauhen Massalski blocks Aidan Prukop's two point layup
6:37
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
6:29
Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
6:27
Frankie Hughes offensive rebound
6:21
Frankie Hughes misses two point dunk
6:19
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
6:16
Aidan Prukop turnover (Frankie Hughes steals)
6:14
+2
|
Frankie Hughes makes two point layup
29-21
5:44
Brantly Stevenson misses two point jump shot
5:42
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
5:36
Brantly Stevenson personal foul
5:26
Yauhen Massalski turnover (traveling)
5:09
Finn Sullivan blocks Keith Smith's two point layup
5:07
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
4:57
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski makes two point layup (Frankie Hughes assists)
31-21
4:34
Hank Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (Joey Calcaterra steals)
4:27
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra makes two point layup
33-21
4:12
Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
4:10
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
3:48
TV timeout
3:42
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point dunk (Joey Calcaterra assists)
35-21
3:24
+3
|
Keith Smith makes three point jump shot (Tuukka Jaakkola assists)
35-24
3:08
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
3:06
Jared Rodriguez offensive rebound
2:57
Frankie Hughes misses two point layup
2:55
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
2:50
Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
2:48
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
2:37
Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot
2:35
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
2:28
Kobe Sanders misses three point jump shot
2:26
Keith Smith offensive rebound
2:26
Finn Sullivan personal foul
2:12
Tuukka Jaakkola turnover (bad pass) (Chris Herren Jr. steals)
1:52
Jared Rodriguez misses two point jump shot
1:50
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
1:30
Dyson Koehler misses three point jump shot
1:28
Tuukka Jaakkola offensive rebound
1:23
+2
|
Tuukka Jaakkola makes two point layup
35-26
0:59
Dyson Koehler shooting foul (Jared Rodriguez draws the foul)
0:59
0:59
+1
|
Jared Rodriguez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-26
0:59
+1
|
Jared Rodriguez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-26
0:43
Dyson Koehler misses three point jump shot
0:41
Tuukka Jaakkola offensive rebound
0:29
Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
0:27
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
0:04
+2
|
Finn Sullivan makes two point jump shot
39-26