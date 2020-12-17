NDAK
SILL

1st Half
NDAK
Fighting Hawks
20
SILL
Salukis
37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Mitchell Sueker vs. Anthony D'Avanzo (Ben Harvey gains possession)  
19:37   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
19:35   Fighting Hawks defensive rebound  
19:32   Marcus Domask personal foul (Seybian Sims draws the foul)  
19:01   Tyree Ihenacho misses two point layup  
18:59   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
18:52 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 0-3
18:31   Ben Harvey shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
18:33 +1 Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-3
18:33   Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:33   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
18:21   Lance Jones turnover (bad pass)  
18:02   Mitchell Sueker misses two point layup  
18:00   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
17:49 +2 Lance Jones makes two point finger roll layup 1-5
17:31   Caleb Nero misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:16   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
17:14   Filip Rebraca defensive rebound  
17:00   Marcus Domask blocks Caleb Nero's two point layup  
16:58   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
16:52   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
16:50   Seybian Sims defensive rebound  
16:47   Seybian Sims turnover (traveling)  
16:24   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
16:22   Filip Rebraca defensive rebound  
16:10 +3 Tyree Ihenacho makes three point jump shot (Brady Danielson assists) 4-5
15:44 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 4-7
15:25   Tyree Ihenacho misses two point reverse layup  
15:23   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
15:15   Brady Danielson shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)  
15:16   TV timeout  
15:16   Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:16 +1 Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-9
14:55   Kyler Filewich blocks Brady Danielson's two point layup  
14:53   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
14:36   Dalton Banks misses two point driving layup  
14:34   Kyler Filewich offensive rebound  
14:23 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 4-10
13:55   Brady Danielson misses three point jump shot  
13:53   Tyree Ihenacho offensive rebound  
13:37 +3 Gertautas Urbonavicius makes three point jump shot (Caleb Nero assists) 7-10
13:17   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
13:15   De'Sean Allen-Eikens defensive rebound  
12:57   De'Sean Allen-Eikens misses two point hook shot  
12:55   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
12:48 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists) 7-13
12:30 +2 Gertautas Urbonavicius makes two point layup (Brady Danielson assists) 9-13
12:11   Kyler Filewich misses two point layup  
12:09   Gertautas Urbonavicius defensive rebound  
12:03   Caleb Nero misses two point driving layup  
12:01   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
11:50   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:48   Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound  
11:37   Caleb Nero misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Salukis defensive rebound  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:10   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point driving layup  
11:09   Anthony D'Avanzo offensive rebound  
11:09   Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)  
11:09 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-14
11:09 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-15
10:52 +2 Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot (Ethan Igbanugo assists) 11-15
10:32 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point turnaround jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 11-17
10:15   Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
10:05   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point layup  
10:03   Seybian Sims defensive rebound  
9:56 +2 Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Seybian Sims assists) 13-17
9:42   Jakolby Long turnover (traveling)  
9:28   Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot  
9:26   Filip Rebraca offensive rebound  
9:08 +3 Seybian Sims makes three point jump shot (Filip Rebraca assists) 16-17
8:36   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
8:34   Marcus Domask offensive rebound  
8:25 +3 Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 16-20
8:05   Ethan Igbanugo turnover (bad pass) (Lance Jones steals)  
7:59 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point driving layup (Lance Jones assists) 16-22
7:39   Mitchell Sueker misses three point jump shot  
7:37   Caleb Nero offensive rebound  
7:34   Mitchell Sueker offensive foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
7:34   Mitchell Sueker turnover  
7:34   TV timeout  
7:22   Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Tyree Ihenacho steals)  
7:09   Tyree Ihenacho misses two point layup  
7:07   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
7:03 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point pullup jump shot 16-24
6:38   Nate Shockey misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
6:31   Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Ihenacho steals)  
6:23   Nate Shockey misses three point jump shot  
6:21   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
6:12 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot 16-27
5:40   De'Sean Allen-Eikens misses three point jump shot  
5:38   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
5:32   Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)  
5:03   Seybian Sims misses two point reverse layup  
5:01   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
4:54 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point turnaround jump shot 16-29
4:37   De'Sean Allen-Eikens turnover (traveling)  
4:18 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point hook shot (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists) 16-31
3:56   Tyree Ihenacho misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
3:46   Tyree Ihenacho shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-32
3:47 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-33
3:35   Gertautas Urbonavicius misses three point jump shot  
3:33   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
3:13   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
3:11   Ethan Igbanugo defensive rebound  
2:53   Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot  
2:51   Tyree Ihenacho offensive rebound  
2:47   Kyler Filewich personal foul (Gertautas Urbonavicius draws the foul)  
2:40   Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot  
2:38   Seybian Sims offensive rebound  
2:28   Seybian Sims turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)  
2:20   Kyler Filewich offensive foul (Caleb Nero draws the foul)  
2:20   Kyler Filewich turnover  
2:03 +2 Tyree Ihenacho makes two point driving layup 18-33
1:31   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (Tyree Ihenacho steals)  
1:24 +2 Mitchell Sueker makes two point layup (Filip Rebraca assists) 20-33
1:23   Salukis 30 second timeout  
1:01   Ben Harvey turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Nero steals)  
0:55   Caleb Nero turnover (bad pass) (Dalton Banks steals)  
0:53 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point dunk (Dalton Banks assists) 20-35
0:37   Filip Rebraca turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)  
0:15 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup 20-37
0:05   Filip Rebraca misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Trent Brown defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NDAK
Fighting Hawks
44
SILL
Salukis
48

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +3 Seybian Sims makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Sueker assists) 23-37
19:11   Ben Harvey misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:09   Caleb Nero defensive rebound  
19:01   Seybian Sims misses two point jump shot  
18:59   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
18:55   Seybian Sims shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
18:55 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-38
18:55 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-39
18:40   Tyree Ihenacho misses three point jump shot  
18:38   Seybian Sims offensive rebound  
18:36   Jump ball. Seybian Sims vs. Anthony D'Avanzo (Anthony D'Avanzo gains possession)  
18:36   Seybian Sims turnover (lost ball) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)  
18:20   Ben Harvey turnover (bad pass) (Seybian Sims steals)  
18:14   Seybian Sims turnover (bad pass) (Lance Jones steals)  
18:11   Ben Harvey misses two point dunk  
18:09   Filip Rebraca defensive rebound  
17:55   Mitchell Sueker turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
17:43   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
17:41   Anthony D'Avanzo offensive rebound  
17:38 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point tip shot 23-41
17:30 +2 Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Seybian Sims assists) 25-41
17:30   Trent Brown shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
17:30 +1 Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-41
17:17   Seybian Sims blocks Marcus Domask's two point layup  
17:15   Seybian Sims defensive rebound  
17:11   Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot  
17:09   Salukis defensive rebound  
16:48 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point driving layup 26-43
16:26 +3 Gertautas Urbonavicius makes three point jump shot (Ethan Igbanugo assists) 29-43
15:54   Mitchell Sueker shooting foul (Trent Brown draws the foul)  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53 +1 Trent Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 3 29-44
15:53   Trent Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
15:53   Trent Brown misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
15:53   Gertautas Urbonavicius defensive rebound  
15:39   Gertautas Urbonavicius turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)  
15:30   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball)  
15:19   Dalton Banks shooting foul (Caleb Nero draws the foul)  
15:19 +1 Caleb Nero makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-44
15:19 +1 Caleb Nero makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-44
15:02   Steven Verplancken Jr. turnover (lost ball) (De'Sean Allen-Eikens steals)  
15:02   Jump ball. De'Sean Allen-Eikens vs. Kyler Filewich (De'Sean Allen-Eikens gains possession)  
14:48 +3 Caleb Nero makes three point jump shot (De'Sean Allen-Eikens assists) 34-44
14:36   Brady Danielson personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
14:14   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:12   Ethan Igbanugo defensive rebound  
14:00 +3 Ethan Igbanugo makes three point jump shot (De'Sean Allen-Eikens assists) 37-44
13:49   TV timeout  
13:43   Brady Danielson personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
13:27   Gertautas Urbonavicius personal foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)  
13:19 +2 Lance Jones makes two point driving layup 37-46
12:56   Trent Brown personal foul (De'Sean Allen-Eikens draws the foul)  
12:42   Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Salukis defensive rebound  
12:41   Gertautas Urbonavicius personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
12:22 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Anthony D'Avanzo assists) 37-49
11:50 +2 Caleb Nero makes two point layup 39-49
11:31 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 39-52
11:11   Seybian Sims turnover (lost ball)  
11:11   TV timeout  
10:59 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists) 39-55
10:43   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Mitchell Sueker draws the foul)  
10:34   Mitchell Sueker misses two point jump shot  
10:32   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
10:25   Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
10:24   Ben Harvey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:24   Ben Harvey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:24   Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound  
10:02 +2 Mitchell Sueker makes two point driving dunk 41-55
9:39   Dalton Banks misses two point driving layup  
9:37   Seybian Sims defensive rebound  
9:32 +2 Filip Rebraca makes two point layup 43-55
9:24   Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
9:24   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:24 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-56
9:10 +2 Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot (Mitchell Sueker assists) 45-56
8:53   Lance Jones misses two point floating jump shot  
8:51   Kyler Filewich offensive rebound  
8:48 +2 Jakolby Long makes two point layup (Kyler Filewich assists) 45-58
8:35   Kyler Filewich personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
8:30   De'Sean Allen-Eikens misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
8:13 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 45-60
7:54   Tyree Ihenacho turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
7:49 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 45-62
7:49   Fighting Hawks 30 second timeout  
7:49   TV timeout