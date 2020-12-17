|
20:00
Mitchell Sueker vs. Anthony D'Avanzo (Ben Harvey gains possession)
19:37
Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
19:35
Fighting Hawks defensive rebound
19:32
Marcus Domask personal foul (Seybian Sims draws the foul)
19:01
Tyree Ihenacho misses two point layup
18:59
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
18:52
+3
Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
0-3
18:31
Ben Harvey shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
18:33
+1
Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-3
18:33
Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:33
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
18:21
Lance Jones turnover (bad pass)
18:02
Mitchell Sueker misses two point layup
18:00
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
17:49
+2
Lance Jones makes two point finger roll layup
1-5
17:31
Caleb Nero misses three point jump shot
17:29
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
17:16
Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
17:14
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
17:00
Marcus Domask blocks Caleb Nero's two point layup
16:58
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
16:52
Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
16:50
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
16:47
Seybian Sims turnover (traveling)
16:24
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
16:22
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
16:10
+3
Tyree Ihenacho makes three point jump shot (Brady Danielson assists)
4-5
15:44
+2
Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists)
4-7
15:25
Tyree Ihenacho misses two point reverse layup
15:23
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
15:15
Brady Danielson shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
15:16
TV timeout
15:16
Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:16
+1
Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-9
15:16
14:55
Kyler Filewich blocks Brady Danielson's two point layup
14:53
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
14:36
Dalton Banks misses two point driving layup
14:34
Kyler Filewich offensive rebound
14:23
+2
Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
4-10
13:55
Brady Danielson misses three point jump shot
13:53
Tyree Ihenacho offensive rebound
13:37
+3
Gertautas Urbonavicius makes three point jump shot (Caleb Nero assists)
7-10
13:17
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
13:15
De'Sean Allen-Eikens defensive rebound
12:57
De'Sean Allen-Eikens misses two point hook shot
12:55
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
12:48
+3
Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists)
7-13
12:30
+2
Gertautas Urbonavicius makes two point layup (Brady Danielson assists)
9-13
12:11
Kyler Filewich misses two point layup
12:09
Gertautas Urbonavicius defensive rebound
12:03
Caleb Nero misses two point driving layup
12:01
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
11:50
Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:48
Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound
11:37
Caleb Nero misses three point jump shot
11:35
Salukis defensive rebound
11:40
TV timeout
11:10
Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point driving layup
11:09
Anthony D'Avanzo offensive rebound
11:09
Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)
11:09
+1
Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-14
11:09
+1
Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-15
10:52
+2
Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot (Ethan Igbanugo assists)
11-15
10:32
+2
Ben Harvey makes two point turnaround jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
11-17
10:15
Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot
10:13
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
10:05
Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point layup
10:03
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
9:56
+2
Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Seybian Sims assists)
13-17
9:42
Jakolby Long turnover (traveling)
9:28
Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot
9:26
Filip Rebraca offensive rebound
9:08
+3
Seybian Sims makes three point jump shot (Filip Rebraca assists)
16-17
8:36
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
8:34
Marcus Domask offensive rebound
8:25
+3
Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
16-20
8:05
Ethan Igbanugo turnover (bad pass) (Lance Jones steals)
7:59
+2
Dalton Banks makes two point driving layup (Lance Jones assists)
16-22
7:39
Mitchell Sueker misses three point jump shot
7:37
Caleb Nero offensive rebound
7:34
Mitchell Sueker offensive foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
7:34
Mitchell Sueker turnover
7:34
TV timeout
7:22
Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Tyree Ihenacho steals)
7:09
Tyree Ihenacho misses two point layup
7:07
Lance Jones defensive rebound
7:03
+2
Ben Harvey makes two point pullup jump shot
16-24
6:38
Nate Shockey misses three point jump shot
6:36
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
6:31
Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Ihenacho steals)
6:23
Nate Shockey misses three point jump shot
6:21
Lance Jones defensive rebound
6:12
+3
Lance Jones makes three point jump shot
16-27
5:40
De'Sean Allen-Eikens misses three point jump shot
5:38
Dalton Banks defensive rebound
5:32
Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)
5:03
Seybian Sims misses two point reverse layup
5:01
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
4:54
+2
Ben Harvey makes two point turnaround jump shot
16-29
4:37
De'Sean Allen-Eikens turnover (traveling)
4:18
+2
Kyler Filewich makes two point hook shot (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists)
16-31
3:56
Tyree Ihenacho misses three point jump shot
3:54
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
3:46
Tyree Ihenacho shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
3:47
TV timeout
3:47
+1
Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-32
3:47
+1
Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-33
3:35
Gertautas Urbonavicius misses three point jump shot
3:33
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
3:13
Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
3:11
Ethan Igbanugo defensive rebound
2:53
Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot
2:51
Tyree Ihenacho offensive rebound
2:47
Kyler Filewich personal foul (Gertautas Urbonavicius draws the foul)
2:40
Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot
2:38
Seybian Sims offensive rebound
2:28
Seybian Sims turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)
2:20
Kyler Filewich offensive foul (Caleb Nero draws the foul)
2:20
Kyler Filewich turnover
2:03
+2
Tyree Ihenacho makes two point driving layup
18-33
1:31
Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (Tyree Ihenacho steals)
1:24
+2
Mitchell Sueker makes two point layup (Filip Rebraca assists)
20-33
1:23
Salukis 30 second timeout
1:01
Ben Harvey turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Nero steals)
0:55
Caleb Nero turnover (bad pass) (Dalton Banks steals)
0:53
+2
Ben Harvey makes two point dunk (Dalton Banks assists)
20-35
0:37
Filip Rebraca turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)
0:15
+2
Dalton Banks makes two point layup
20-37
0:05
Filip Rebraca misses three point jump shot
0:03
Trent Brown defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
