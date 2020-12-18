DAVID
RI

1st Half
DAVID
Wildcats
32
RI
Rams
28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Luka Brajkovic vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)  
19:46 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 0-2
19:12   Fatts Russell shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
19:12 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 3 1-2
19:12 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 3 2-2
19:12 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 3 of 3 3-2
18:53   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point step back jump shot  
18:51   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
18:50   Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
18:34   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Carter Collins steals)  
18:23   Malik Martin personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
18:11   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
18:11   Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:11 +1 Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
17:51 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 4-4
17:24 +2 Carter Collins makes two point step back jump shot 6-4
17:07 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Makhel Mitchell assists) 6-7
16:51   Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup  
16:49   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
16:45 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 6-10
16:18   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
16:11 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 6-13
15:51 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Sam Mennenga assists) 8-13
15:38   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38 +1 Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-14
15:38 +1 Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-15
15:20 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 11-15
14:58 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point hook shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 11-17
14:38 +2 Carter Collins makes two point step back jump shot 13-17
14:19 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point driving layup 13-19
14:19   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
14:19   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:19   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
13:58 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 16-19
13:34   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
13:32   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
13:20   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
13:18   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
13:13   Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (Makhel Mitchell steals)  
13:05 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists) 16-21
12:40   Makhel Mitchell personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
12:30   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
12:28   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
12:14   Luka Brajkovic blocks Antwan Walker's two point hook shot  
12:12   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
12:06   Jalen Carey shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
12:06 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-21
12:06   Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:06   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
11:40   Carter Collins blocks Jalen Carey's three point jump shot  
11:38   Rams offensive rebound  
11:38   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:22   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
11:22   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:22   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:22   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
11:04   D.J. Johnson misses two point step back jump shot  
11:02   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
10:41   Luka Brajkovic offensive foul  
10:41   Luka Brajkovic turnover  
10:16   Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot  
10:14   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
10:05   Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Johnson steals)  
9:52   Jalen Carey misses two point pullup jump shot  
9:50   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
9:29 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 20-21
8:57 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point turnaround hook shot 20-23
8:37   Bates Jones misses three point jump shot  
8:35   Carter Collins offensive rebound  
8:33 +2 Carter Collins makes two point putback layup 22-23
8:33   Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
8:33   Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:33   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
8:09   Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)  
7:52   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Sam Mennenga offensive rebound  
7:38   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
7:36   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:25   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
7:23   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
7:04   Sam Mennenga misses two point driving layup  
7:02   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
6:39   Makhel Mitchell offensive foul  
6:39   Makhel Mitchell turnover  
6:39   TV timeout  
6:26   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
6:24   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
6:07   Makhel Mitchell misses two point alley-oop layup  
6:05   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
5:52   Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Johnson steals)  
5:49   D.J. Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
5:30 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists) 24-23
5:13 +2 Malik Martin makes two point floating jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 24-25
5:13   Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
5:13 +1 Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-26
4:47   Kellan Grady misses three point pullup jump shot  
4:45   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
4:44   Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball)  
4:38 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (David Kristensen assists) 27-26
4:15   Makhel Mitchell offensive foul  
4:15   Makhel Mitchell turnover  
4:04   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
4:02   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
3:52   Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Carter Collins steals)  
3:32   TV timeout  
3:31   Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (Allen Betrand steals)  
3:08   Allen Betrand misses three point step back jump shot  
3:06   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
2:46   Bates Jones misses three point jump shot  
2:44   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
2:34   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
2:32   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
2:20   Sam Mennenga offensive foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
2:20   Sam Mennenga turnover  
2:20   Official timeout  
2:00   Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot  
1:58   Jermaine Harris offensive rebound  
1:57   Bates Jones personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
1:57   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:57   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
1:39 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point pullup jump shot 29-26
1:17   Fatts Russell misses three point step back jump shot  
1:15   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
1:06   Kellan Grady turnover (bad pass) (Antwan Walker steals)  
1:00 +2 Malik Martin makes two point driving layup (Antwan Walker assists) 29-28
1:00   Kellan Grady shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
1:00   Malik Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:00   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
0:40   Carter Collins turnover (bad pass)  
0:38   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:13   Fatts Russell misses two point floating jump shot  
0:11   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
0:08   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:01 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists) 32-28
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
DAVID
Wildcats
35
RI
Rams
30

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Carter Collins misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:46   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
19:31   Luka Brajkovic blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point layup  
19:29   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
19:21 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point putback layup 32-30
19:10   Sam Mennenga misses two point layup  
19:08   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
18:52   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
18:43   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
18:41   Wildcats defensive rebound  
18:27   Kellan Grady turnover (traveling)  
18:12 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Antwan Walker assists) 32-32
17:56   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
17:45 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 32-35
17:26 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 35-35
16:59   Fatts Russell misses two point floating jump shot  
16:57   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
16:57   Jump ball. Malik Martin vs. Sam Mennenga (Rams gains possession)  
16:47   Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Kellan Grady steals)  
16:27 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot (Kellan Grady assists) 37-35
16:09   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
16:07   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
15:56   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
15:53   Makhel Mitchell blocks Hyunjung Lee's two point putback layup  
15:51   Wildcats offensive rebound  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:34   Hyunjung Lee misses two point finger roll layup  
15:32   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
15:27 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup 39-35
15:12 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point reverse layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 39-37
15:12   Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
15:12   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:12   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
15:02   Carter Collins misses two point layup  
15:00   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
14:53   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Sam Mennenga steals)  
14:24   Kellan Grady misses three point step back jump shot  
14:22   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
14:14   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
14:14   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:14   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:14   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
13:58   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
13:56   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
13:46 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point driving layup 39-39
13:28   Fatts Russell blocks Kellan Grady's two point layup  
13:26   Wildcats offensive rebound  
13:15   Jump ball. Kellan Grady vs. Fatts Russell (Wildcats gains possession)  
13:15   Bates Jones misses three point jump shot  
13:13   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
13:07   Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)  
12:44 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point pullup jump shot 42-39
12:22   Jalen Carey misses two point step back jump shot  
12:20   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
12:05   Bates Jones misses two point layup  
12:03   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
11:49   Ishmael Leggett misses two point floating jump shot  
11:47   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
11:24 +2 Michael Jones makes two point layup (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 44-39
11:00   Kellan Grady shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
11:00   TV timeout  
11:00   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:00   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:00   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
10:42   Ishmael Leggett personal foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
10:35 +3 Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 47-39
10:21   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
10:19   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
9:58 +2 Carter Collins makes two point driving layup 49-39
9:53   Rams 30 second timeout  
9:53   TV timeout  
9:29   Grant Huffman personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
9:18   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
9:16   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
8:47   Makhel Mitchell blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup  
