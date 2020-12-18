DAVID
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Luka Brajkovic vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)
|19:46
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|0-2
|19:12
|
|Fatts Russell shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|19:12
|
|+1
|Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|1-2
|19:12
|
|+1
|Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|2-2
|19:12
|
|+1
|Carter Collins makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|3-2
|18:53
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses two point step back jump shot
|18:51
|
|Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|18:50
|
|Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|18:34
|
|Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Carter Collins steals)
|18:23
|
|Malik Martin personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|18:11
|
|Antwan Walker shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|18:11
|
|Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:11
|
|+1
|Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|17:51
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|4-4
|17:24
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point step back jump shot
|6-4
|17:07
|
|+3
|Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Makhel Mitchell assists)
|6-7
|16:51
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup
|16:49
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|+3
|Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|6-10
|16:18
|
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|16:11
|
|+3
|Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|6-13
|15:51
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Sam Mennenga assists)
|8-13
|15:38
|
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:38
|
|+1
|Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-14
|15:38
|
|+1
|Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-15
|15:20
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|11-15
|14:58
|
|+2
|Jermaine Harris makes two point hook shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|11-17
|14:38
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point step back jump shot
|13-17
|14:19
|
|+2
|Jermaine Harris makes two point driving layup
|13-19
|14:19
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|14:19
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:19
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|13:58
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
|16-19
|13:34
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|13:32
|
|Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|13:20
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|13:18
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|13:13
|
|Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (Makhel Mitchell steals)
|13:05
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
|16-21
|12:40
|
|Makhel Mitchell personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|12:30
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|12:14
|
|Luka Brajkovic blocks Antwan Walker's two point hook shot
|12:12
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|12:06
|
|Jalen Carey shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|12:06
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-21
|12:06
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:06
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|11:40
|
|Carter Collins blocks Jalen Carey's three point jump shot
|11:38
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|11:38
|
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:38
|
|TV timeout
|11:22
|
|Antwan Walker shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|11:22
|
|Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:22
|
|Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:22
|
|D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|11:04
|
|D.J. Johnson misses two point step back jump shot
|11:02
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|10:41
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive foul
|10:41
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover
|10:16
|
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|10:05
|
|Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Johnson steals)
|9:52
|
|Jalen Carey misses two point pullup jump shot
|9:50
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|20-21
|8:57
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point turnaround hook shot
|20-23
|8:37
|
|Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|
|Carter Collins offensive rebound
|8:33
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point putback layup
|22-23
|8:33
|
|Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|8:33
|
|Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:33
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:09
|
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|7:52
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|
|Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|7:38
|
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:25
|
|Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point driving layup
|7:02
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|6:39
|
|Makhel Mitchell offensive foul
|6:39
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover
|6:39
|
|TV timeout
|6:26
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|6:24
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:07
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses two point alley-oop layup
|6:05
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Johnson steals)
|5:49
|
|D.J. Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|5:30
|
|+2
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists)
|24-23
|5:13
|
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point floating jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|24-25
|5:13
|
|Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|5:13
|
|+1
|Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-26
|4:47
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:45
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball)
|4:38
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (David Kristensen assists)
|27-26
|4:15
|
|Makhel Mitchell offensive foul
|4:15
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover
|4:04
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|3:52
|
|Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Carter Collins steals)
|3:32
|
|TV timeout
|3:31
|
|Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (Allen Betrand steals)
|3:08
|
|Allen Betrand misses three point step back jump shot
|3:06
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|2:46
|
|Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|2:32
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|Sam Mennenga offensive foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
|2:20
|
|Sam Mennenga turnover
|2:20
|
|Official timeout
|2:00
|
|Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
|1:58
|
|Jermaine Harris offensive rebound
|1:57
|
|Bates Jones personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|1:57
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:57
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|1:39
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point pullup jump shot
|29-26
|1:17
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point step back jump shot
|1:15
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Kellan Grady turnover (bad pass) (Antwan Walker steals)
|1:00
|
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point driving layup (Antwan Walker assists)
|29-28
|1:00
|
|Kellan Grady shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|1:00
|
|Malik Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:00
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|0:40
|
|Carter Collins turnover (bad pass)
|0:38
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:13
|
|Fatts Russell misses two point floating jump shot
|0:11
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|0:08
|
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:01
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists)
|32-28
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|Carter Collins misses two point pullup jump shot
|19:46
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|19:31
|
|Luka Brajkovic blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point layup
|19:29
|
|Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|19:21
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point putback layup
|32-30
|19:10
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|19:08
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|18:50
|
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|18:43
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|18:41
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Kellan Grady turnover (traveling)
|18:12
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Antwan Walker assists)
|32-32
|17:56
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|+3
|Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|32-35
|17:26
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|35-35
|16:59
|
|Fatts Russell misses two point floating jump shot
|16:57
|
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|16:57
|
|Jump ball. Malik Martin vs. Sam Mennenga (Rams gains possession)
|16:47
|
|Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Kellan Grady steals)
|16:27
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot (Kellan Grady assists)
|37-35
|16:09
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|16:07
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|
|Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|15:53
|
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Hyunjung Lee's two point putback layup
|15:51
|
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:34
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses two point finger roll layup
|15:32
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|15:27
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup
|39-35
|15:12
|
|+2
|Jermaine Harris makes two point reverse layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|39-37
|15:12
|
|Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|15:12
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:12
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|15:02
|
|Carter Collins misses two point layup
|15:00
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|14:53
|
|Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Sam Mennenga steals)
|14:24
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point step back jump shot
|14:22
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|14:14
|
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|14:14
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:14
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:14
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|13:58
|
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|13:56
|
|D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell makes two point driving layup
|39-39
|13:28
|
|Fatts Russell blocks Kellan Grady's two point layup
|13:26
|
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|13:15
|
|Jump ball. Kellan Grady vs. Fatts Russell (Wildcats gains possession)
|13:15
|
|Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|
|Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)
|12:44
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point pullup jump shot
|42-39
|12:22
|
|Jalen Carey misses two point step back jump shot
|12:20
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|12:05
|
|Bates Jones misses two point layup
|12:03
|
|Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|11:49
|
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point floating jump shot
|11:47
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|+2
|Michael Jones makes two point layup (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|44-39
|11:00
|
|Kellan Grady shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|11:00
|
|TV timeout
|11:00
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:00
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:00
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Ishmael Leggett personal foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|10:35
|
|+3
|Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|47-39
|10:21
|
|D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|9:58
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point driving layup
|49-39
|9:53
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|9:53
|
|TV timeout
|9:29
|
|Grant Huffman personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|9:18
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup
|8:45
|