BALLST
INDST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BALLST
Cardinals
23
INDST
Sycamores
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Miryne Thomas vs. Tre Williams (Ishmael El-Amin gains possession)  
19:47   Cooper Neese personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
19:26   Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:10 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists) 0-2
18:50   Miryne Thomas misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
18:17   Tre Williams misses two point layup  
18:15   Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound  
18:07   Brachen Hazen turnover (lost ball)  
17:57   Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball)  
17:39   Ishmael El-Amin turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)  
17:33   Brachen Hazen blocks Cooper Neese's two point jump shot  
17:31   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
17:21   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
17:19   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
17:14 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot 2-2
17:00   Brachen Hazen blocks Tre Williams's two point layup  
16:58   Miryne Thomas defensive rebound  
16:45 +2 Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 4-2
16:25   Miryne Thomas shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
16:25 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-3
16:25 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-4
16:09   K.J. Walton turnover (out of bounds)  
15:56   Tre Williams turnover (traveling)  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:44   Kani Acree turnover (traveling)  
15:35   Kani Acree personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
15:29   Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot  
15:27   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
15:19 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point layup 6-4
14:51 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 6-6
14:39 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot 8-6
14:04   Tre Williams misses two point layup  
14:02   Kani Acree defensive rebound  
13:57   Kani Acree offensive foul (Tobias Howard Jr. draws the foul)  
13:57   Kani Acree turnover  
13:45 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot 8-8
13:27   Blake Huggins misses two point jump shot  
13:25   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
13:19 +3 Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Randy Miller Jr. assists) 8-11
12:57   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
12:55   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
12:44   Blake Huggins shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
12:44 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-12
12:44 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-13
12:25 +2 Jalen Windham makes two point jump shot 10-13
12:03   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:01   Jalen Windham defensive rebound  
11:54   K.J. Walton misses two point layup  
11:52   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
11:45 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 10-15
11:30   Cooper Neese shooting foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:30   Ishmael El-Amin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:30 +1 Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-15
11:18   Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Miryne Thomas steals)  
11:08   Brachen Hazen misses two point jump shot  
11:06   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
10:55   Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass) (Brachen Hazen steals)  
10:40   Brachen Hazen offensive foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
10:40   Brachen Hazen turnover  
10:30 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 11-18
10:04   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
10:02   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
9:56   Jalen Windham personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
9:34 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot 11-20
9:14   Cardinals 30 second timeout  
9:05   Teemu Suokas turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)  
8:59   Miryne Thomas blocks Julian Larry's two point layup  
8:57   Luke Bumbalough defensive rebound  
8:47   Luke Bumbalough misses two point layup  
8:45   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
8:41 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 11-22
8:27   Miryne Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Tre Williams steals)  
8:24   Miryne Thomas personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
8:24 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-23
8:24 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-24
8:07   Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot  
8:05   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
7:58 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 11-26
7:53   Cardinals 30 second timeout  
7:53   TV timeout  
7:36   Brachen Hazen turnover (lost ball)  
7:17   Tre Williams misses two point jump shot  
7:15   Teemu Suokas defensive rebound  
7:06   Teemu Suokas misses three point jump shot  
7:04   Sycamores defensive rebound  
6:46   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
6:44   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
6:37   K.J. Walton offensive foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
6:37   K.J. Walton turnover  
6:20 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot 11-28
6:01   Tre Williams personal foul (Teemu Suokas draws the foul)  
5:59 +3 Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (K.J. Walton assists) 14-28
5:51 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 14-30
5:36   Ndongo Ndaw shooting foul (Kani Acree draws the foul)  
5:36   Kani Acree misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:36 +1 Kani Acree makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-30
5:25   Blake Huggins personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
5:25 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-31
5:25 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-32
5:01   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
4:59   Blake Huggins offensive rebound  
4:56 +2 Blake Huggins makes two point layup 17-32
4:42 +2 Ndongo Ndaw makes two point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 17-34
4:30   Ndongo Ndaw shooting foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)  
4:30 +1 Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-34
4:30   Ishmael El-Amin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:30   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
4:12   Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (K.J. Walton steals)  
4:08 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point layup 20-34
3:47   Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball) (Blake Huggins steals)  
3:42   Luke Bumbalough turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)  
3:39   Jake Laravia offensive foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)  
3:39   Jake Laravia turnover  
3:39   TV timeout  
3:25   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
3:23   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
3:01   Blake Huggins blocks Tre Williams's two point layup  
2:59   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
2:54   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
2:52   Blake Huggins defensive rebound  
2:35   Blake Huggins misses two point jump shot  
2:33   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
2:14   Tre Williams misses three point jump shot  
2:12   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
2:05   Cam Bacote shooting foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
2:05   K.J. Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:05 +1 K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-34
1:54 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 21-36
1:41   Tyreke Key personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
1:41   K.J. Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:41   Zach Gunn offensive rebound  
1:33   Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot  
1:31   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
1:24 +2 Tre Williams makes two point dunk (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 21-38
1:09   Tre Williams blocks Ishmael El-Amin's two point layup  
1:07   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
1:00   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
0:54   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Zach Gunn defensive rebound  
0:37 +2 Ishmael El-Amin makes two point layup 23-38
0:37   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)  
0:37   Ishmael El-Amin misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:37   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
0:36   Zach Gunn personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
0:36   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:36   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:36   Zach Gunn defensive rebound  
0:20   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot  
0:18   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
0:15   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
0:05   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ishmael El-Amin steals)  
0:02   Ishmael El-Amin turnover (traveling)  
0:01   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Sycamores offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BALLST
Cardinals
34
INDST
Sycamores
29

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Julian Larry makes two point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 23-40
19:35   Tre Williams personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
19:29   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
19:27   Zach Gunn offensive rebound  
19:23 +2 Zach Gunn makes two point layup 25-40
19:12   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
19:10   Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound  
19:03 +2 Ishmael El-Amin makes two point jump shot (Luke Bumbalough assists) 27-40
18:45   Jake Laravia offensive foul (Zach Gunn draws the foul)  
18:45   Jake Laravia turnover  
18:33   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
18:17   Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass)  
18:05   Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot  
18:03   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
17:45   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Brachen Hazen steals)  
17:36   Cobie Barnes blocks K.J. Walton's two point layup  
17:34   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
17:13   Tre Williams misses two point jump shot  
17:11   Cooper Neese offensive rebound  
17:05   Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
17:03   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
16:48 +2 Luke Bumbalough makes two point layup 29-40
16:39   Julian Larry turnover (traveling)  
16:33   Tre Williams personal foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)  
16:29   Ishmael El-Amin turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)  
16:18   Ishmael El-Amin personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
16:13   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound  
16:03   Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
16:01   Jalen Windham defensive rebound  
15:51   K.J. Walton turnover (lost ball) (Tobias Howard Jr. steals)  
15:40   Ndongo Ndaw misses two point jump shot  
15:38   Blake Huggins defensive rebound  
15:28 +3 Jalen Windham makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 32-40
15:13 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot 32-42
14:53 +3 Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot 35-42
14:43   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:41   Jalen Windham defensive rebound  
14:27   Cobie Barnes shooting foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
14:27   TV timeout  
14:27 +1 K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-42
14:27 +1 K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-42
14:03   Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass)  
13:57   Jake Laravia personal foul (Miryne Thomas draws the foul)  
13:46 +3 Miryne Thomas makes three point jump shot (Teemu Suokas assists) 40-42
13:26 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 40-45
13:06   Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot  
13:04   Cooper Neese defensive rebound