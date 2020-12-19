BALLST
INDST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Miryne Thomas vs. Tre Williams (Ishmael El-Amin gains possession)
|19:47
|
|Cooper Neese personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
|19:26
|
|Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:10
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
|0-2
|18:50
|
|Miryne Thomas misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|18:17
|
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|18:15
|
|Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound
|18:07
|
|Brachen Hazen turnover (lost ball)
|17:57
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball)
|17:39
|
|Ishmael El-Amin turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)
|17:33
|
|Brachen Hazen blocks Cooper Neese's two point jump shot
|17:31
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|17:21
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|17:19
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|17:14
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|17:00
|
|Brachen Hazen blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
|16:58
|
|Miryne Thomas defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|+2
|Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|4-2
|16:25
|
|Miryne Thomas shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|16:25
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-3
|16:25
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-4
|16:09
|
|K.J. Walton turnover (out of bounds)
|15:56
|
|Tre Williams turnover (traveling)
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|15:44
|
|Kani Acree turnover (traveling)
|15:35
|
|Kani Acree personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|15:29
|
|Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|
|K.J. Walton defensive rebound
|15:19
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point layup
|6-4
|14:51
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|6-6
|14:39
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot
|8-6
|14:04
|
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|14:02
|
|Kani Acree defensive rebound
|13:57
|
|Kani Acree offensive foul (Tobias Howard Jr. draws the foul)
|13:57
|
|Kani Acree turnover
|13:45
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|13:27
|
|Blake Huggins misses two point jump shot
|13:25
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|13:19
|
|+3
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Randy Miller Jr. assists)
|8-11
|12:57
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
|12:55
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|12:44
|
|Blake Huggins shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|12:44
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-12
|12:44
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-13
|12:25
|
|+2
|Jalen Windham makes two point jump shot
|10-13
|12:03
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:01
|
|Jalen Windham defensive rebound
|11:54
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point layup
|11:52
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|11:45
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|10-15
|11:30
|
|Cooper Neese shooting foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)
|11:30
|
|TV timeout
|11:30
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:30
|
|+1
|Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-15
|11:18
|
|Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Miryne Thomas steals)
|11:08
|
|Brachen Hazen misses two point jump shot
|11:06
|
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass) (Brachen Hazen steals)
|10:40
|
|Brachen Hazen offensive foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|10:40
|
|Brachen Hazen turnover
|10:30
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|11-18
|10:04
|
|Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Jalen Windham personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|9:34
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|11-20
|9:14
|
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|9:05
|
|Teemu Suokas turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)
|8:59
|
|Miryne Thomas blocks Julian Larry's two point layup
|8:57
|
|Luke Bumbalough defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Luke Bumbalough misses two point layup
|8:45
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|11-22
|8:27
|
|Miryne Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Tre Williams steals)
|8:24
|
|Miryne Thomas personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|8:24
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-23
|8:24
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-24
|8:07
|
|Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot
|8:05
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|11-26
|7:53
|
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|7:53
|
|TV timeout
|7:36
|
|Brachen Hazen turnover (lost ball)
|7:17
|
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|7:15
|
|Teemu Suokas defensive rebound
|7:06
|
|Teemu Suokas misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|6:44
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|K.J. Walton offensive foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|6:37
|
|K.J. Walton turnover
|6:20
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot
|11-28
|6:01
|
|Tre Williams personal foul (Teemu Suokas draws the foul)
|5:59
|
|+3
|Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (K.J. Walton assists)
|14-28
|5:51
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|14-30
|5:36
|
|Ndongo Ndaw shooting foul (Kani Acree draws the foul)
|5:36
|
|Kani Acree misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:36
|
|+1
|Kani Acree makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-30
|5:25
|
|Blake Huggins personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|5:25
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-31
|5:25
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-32
|5:01
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|
|Blake Huggins offensive rebound
|4:56
|
|+2
|Blake Huggins makes two point layup
|17-32
|4:42
|
|+2
|Ndongo Ndaw makes two point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|17-34
|4:30
|
|Ndongo Ndaw shooting foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)
|4:30
|
|+1
|Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-34
|4:30
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:30
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (K.J. Walton steals)
|4:08
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point layup
|20-34
|3:47
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball) (Blake Huggins steals)
|3:42
|
|Luke Bumbalough turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)
|3:39
|
|Jake Laravia offensive foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)
|3:39
|
|Jake Laravia turnover
|3:39
|
|TV timeout
|3:25
|
|Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|3:01
|
|Blake Huggins blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
|2:59
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|2:52
|
|Blake Huggins defensive rebound
|2:35
|
|Blake Huggins misses two point jump shot
|2:33
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|Tre Williams misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|
|K.J. Walton defensive rebound
|2:05
|
|Cam Bacote shooting foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
|2:05
|
|K.J. Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:05
|
|+1
|K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-34
|1:54
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|21-36
|1:41
|
|Tyreke Key personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
|1:41
|
|K.J. Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:41
|
|Zach Gunn offensive rebound
|1:33
|
|Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot
|1:31
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|1:24
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point dunk (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|21-38
|1:09
|
|Tre Williams blocks Ishmael El-Amin's two point layup
|1:07
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|
|Zach Gunn defensive rebound
|0:37
|
|+2
|Ishmael El-Amin makes two point layup
|23-38
|0:37
|
|Jake Laravia shooting foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)
|0:37
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:37
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|Zach Gunn personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|0:36
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:36
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:36
|
|Zach Gunn defensive rebound
|0:20
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot
|0:18
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|0:15
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|0:05
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ishmael El-Amin steals)
|0:02
|
|Ishmael El-Amin turnover (traveling)
|0:01
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Sycamores offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|23-40
|19:35
|
|Tre Williams personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
|19:29
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|19:27
|
|Zach Gunn offensive rebound
|19:23
|
|+2
|Zach Gunn makes two point layup
|25-40
|19:12
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|
|Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound
|19:03
|
|+2
|Ishmael El-Amin makes two point jump shot (Luke Bumbalough assists)
|27-40
|18:45
|
|Jake Laravia offensive foul (Zach Gunn draws the foul)
|18:45
|
|Jake Laravia turnover
|18:33
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|18:17
|
|Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass)
|18:05
|
|Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Brachen Hazen steals)
|17:36
|
|Cobie Barnes blocks K.J. Walton's two point layup
|17:34
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|17:11
|
|Cooper Neese offensive rebound
|17:05
|
|Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|
|K.J. Walton defensive rebound
|16:48
|
|+2
|Luke Bumbalough makes two point layup
|29-40
|16:39
|
|Julian Larry turnover (traveling)
|16:33
|
|Tre Williams personal foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)
|16:29
|
|Ishmael El-Amin turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)
|16:18
|
|Ishmael El-Amin personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|16:13
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|
|Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound
|16:03
|
|Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|
|Jalen Windham defensive rebound
|15:51
|
|K.J. Walton turnover (lost ball) (Tobias Howard Jr. steals)
|15:40
|
|Ndongo Ndaw misses two point jump shot
|15:38
|
|Blake Huggins defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|+3
|Jalen Windham makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|32-40
|15:13
|
|+2
|Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot
|32-42
|14:53
|
|+3
|Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot
|35-42
|14:43
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:41
|
|Jalen Windham defensive rebound
|14:27
|
|Cobie Barnes shooting foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
|14:27
|
|TV timeout
|14:27
|
|+1
|K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-42
|14:27
|
|+1
|K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-42
|14:03
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass)
|13:57
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul (Miryne Thomas draws the foul)
|13:46
|
|+3
|Miryne Thomas makes three point jump shot (Teemu Suokas assists)
|40-42
|13:26
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|40-45
|13:06
|
|Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot
|13:04
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound