|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Hank Hollingsworth vs. Keli Leaupepe (Lions gains possession)
|19:45
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|0-2
|19:29
|
|Joe Quintana personal foul
|19:08
|
|Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:40
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
|18:38
|
|Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|Kobe Sanders misses two point jump shot
|18:21
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|18:09
|
|Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Hank Hollingsworth personal foul
|17:55
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|
|Colby Rogers defensive rebound
|17:47
|
|Kobe Sanders misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|17:42
|
|Colby Rogers personal foul
|17:23
|
|+3
|Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|0-5
|17:10
|
|Mark Crowe turnover (lost ball) (Dameone Douglas steals)
|17:02
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Colby Rogers steals)
|16:40
|
|Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jalin Anderson steals)
|16:36
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point layup
|16:34
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|16:18
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball)
|16:11
|
|+3
|Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|3-5
|15:44
|
|Colby Rogers personal foul
|15:44
|
|TV timeout
|15:42
|
|+3
|Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists)
|3-8
|15:15
|
|Camren Pierce misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|15:06
|
|Alimamy Koroma personal foul
|15:04
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|
|Jalin Anderson offensive rebound
|14:53
|
|+3
|Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists)
|3-11
|14:40
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|14:38
|
|Mark Crowe offensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Eli Scott shooting foul (Mark Crowe draws the foul)
|14:36
|
|+1
|Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-11
|14:36
|
|+1
|Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-11
|14:19
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|5-13
|14:04
|
|Hank Hollingsworth turnover (lost ball) (Kodye Pugh steals)
|13:50
|
|Kodye Pugh turnover (lost ball) (Camren Pierce steals)
|13:26
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|13:15
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
|5-15
|13:01
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot
|7-15
|12:51
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover (traveling)
|12:42
|
|+3
|Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists)
|10-15
|12:13
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk
|10-17
|11:35
|
|Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:35
|
|TV timeout
|11:21
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|10-19
|10:58
|
|Kobe Sanders misses two point jump shot
|10:56
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|10:43
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk
|10-21
|10:32
|
|Mustangs 30 second timeout
|10:17
|
|Colby Rogers misses two point jump shot
|10:15
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|10-23
|9:42
|
|Dameone Douglas personal foul
|9:35
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot
|12-23
|9:14
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|12-25
|9:04
|
|+3
|Alimamy Koroma makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists)
|15-25
|8:44
|
|Alimamy Koroma shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|8:44
|
|Mattias Markusson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:44
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-26
|8:23
|
|Camren Pierce misses two point layup
|8:21
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|8:10
|
|Jump ball. Keli Leaupepe vs. Colby Rogers (Mustangs gains possession)
|8:10
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover (lost ball) (Colby Rogers steals)
|7:58
|
|TV timeout
|7:47
|
|+2
|Colby Rogers makes two point jump shot
|17-26
|7:16
|
|+3
|Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Kodye Pugh assists)
|17-29
|6:50
|
|Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot
|6:48
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Kodye Pugh misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Dameone Douglas offensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Mark Crowe blocks Kodye Pugh's two point layup
|6:30
|
|Camren Pierce defensive rebound
|6:23
|
|Colby Rogers turnover (lost ball)
|6:20
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
|17-31
|6:20
|
|Mark Crowe flagrant 1 (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|6:20
|
|Mark Crowe turnover
|6:20
|
|+1
|Dameone Douglas makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|17-32
|6:20
|
|+1
|Dameone Douglas makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|17-33
|6:20
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists)
|17-35
|5:49
|
|Brantly Stevenson turnover (bad pass)
|5:30
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|17-37
|5:08
|
|+3
|Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|20-37
|4:37
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|
|Keith Smith defensive rebound
|4:31
|
|Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jalin Anderson steals)
|4:23
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk
|20-39
|4:23
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|4:23
|
|Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:23
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|4:10
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses two point layup
|4:08
|
|Mark Crowe offensive rebound
|4:00
|
|Mark Crowe misses two point layup
|3:58
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Mark Crowe personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|3:55
|
|TV timeout
|3:55
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-40
|3:55
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-41
|3:28
|
|Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|3:14
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|3:12
|
|Colby Rogers defensive rebound
|2:55
|
|Joe Quintana personal foul
|2:49
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot
|22-41
|2:32
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot
|2:30
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|2:29
|
|Mattias Markusson personal foul
|2:14
|
|Camren Pierce turnover (out of bounds)
|2:03
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive foul
|2:03
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover
|1:40
|
|Camren Pierce turnover (traveling)
|1:26
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Colby Rogers steals)
|1:19
|
|Colby Rogers offensive foul
|1:19
|
|Colby Rogers turnover
|1:09
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|1:07
|
|Mustangs defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Eli Scott turnover (traveling)
|0:01
|
|Keith Smith turnover (lost ball)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|
|Dameone Douglas offensive rebound
|19:37
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk
|22-43
|19:12
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot
|19:10
|
|Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|18:55
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover (3-second violation)
|18:29
|
|+3
|Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Colby Rogers assists)
|25-43
|18:06
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point layup
|18:04
|
|Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|17:58
|
|+2
|Keith Smith makes two point jump shot
|27-43
|17:40
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|17:38
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|17:34
|
|+3
|Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|30-43
|17:25
|
|Lions 30 second timeout
|17:25
|
|TV timeout
|17:09
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|17:00
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|
|Camren Pierce defensive rebound
|16:55
|
|Joe Quintana blocks Keith Smith's two point layup
|16:53
|
|Mustangs offensive rebound
|16:31
|
|Keith Smith misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|16:22
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|30-45
|15:55
|
|Hank Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (Dameone Douglas steals)
|15:49
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|30-47
|15:49
|
|Alimamy Koroma shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|15:49
|
|TV timeout
|15:49
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:49
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|15:35
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|15:35
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-48
|15:35
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-49
|15:15
|
|Hank Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot
|15:13
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola offensive rebound
|14:54
|
|Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|14:52
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk
|30-51
|14:19
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point layup
|32-51
|14:00
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|32-53
|13:32
|
|Ivan Alipiev blocks Brantly Stevenson's two point layup
|13:30
|
|Mark Crowe offensive rebound
|13:24
|
|Dyson Koehler misses two point layup
|13:22
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|13:09
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Brantly Stevenson steals)
|13:09
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|
|Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)
|12:22
|
|Ivan Alipiev personal foul
|12:11
|
|Parker Dortch shooting foul (Dyson Koehler draws the foul)
|12:11
|
|+1
|Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|33-53
|12:11
|
|+1
|Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|34-53
|12:11
|
|+1
|Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|35-53
|12:01
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Colby Rogers steals)
|11:49
|
|Camren Pierce misses two point layup
|11:47
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|11:35
|
|+2
|Jalin Anderson makes two point jump shot
|35-55
|11:12
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot
|37-55
|10:49
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive foul
|10:49
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover
|10:49
|
|TV timeout
|10:36
|
|Dameone Douglas personal foul
|10:22
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses two point hook shot
|10:20
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Alimamy Koroma personal foul
|10:09
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Keli Leaupepe personal foul
|9:41
|
|Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|9:10
|
|Hank Hollingsworth shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|9:10
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-56
|9:10
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:10
|
|Eli Scott offensive rebound
|9:10
|
|Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Sanders steals)
|9:00
|
|Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
|37-58
|8:29
|
|Dameone Douglas personal foul
|8:24
|
|Joe Quintana personal foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)
|8:24
|
|+1
|Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-58
|8:24
|
|Keith Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:24
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|8:06
|
|+3
|Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|38-61
|7:57
|
|Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|7:55
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|7:43
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|38-63
|7:35
|
|Mustangs 30 second timeout
|7:35
|
|TV timeout