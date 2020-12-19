CPOLY
LOYMRY

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
CPOLY
Mustangs
22
LOYMRY
Lions
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Hank Hollingsworth vs. Keli Leaupepe (Lions gains possession)  
19:45 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists) 0-2
19:29   Joe Quintana personal foul  
19:08   Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:40   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
18:38   Dyson Koehler defensive rebound  
18:23   Kobe Sanders misses two point jump shot  
18:21   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
18:09   Eli Scott misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Lions offensive rebound  
18:05   Hank Hollingsworth personal foul  
17:55   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
17:53   Colby Rogers defensive rebound  
17:47   Kobe Sanders misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
17:42   Colby Rogers personal foul  
17:23 +3 Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 0-5
17:10   Mark Crowe turnover (lost ball) (Dameone Douglas steals)  
17:02   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Colby Rogers steals)  
16:40   Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jalin Anderson steals)  
16:36   Jalin Anderson misses two point layup  
16:34   Lions offensive rebound  
16:18   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball)  
16:11 +3 Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists) 3-5
15:44   Colby Rogers personal foul  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:42 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists) 3-8
15:15   Camren Pierce misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
15:06   Alimamy Koroma personal foul  
15:04   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
15:02   Jalin Anderson offensive rebound  
14:53 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists) 3-11
14:40   Brantly Stevenson misses two point jump shot  
14:38   Mark Crowe offensive rebound  
14:36   Eli Scott shooting foul (Mark Crowe draws the foul)  
14:36 +1 Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-11
14:36 +1 Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-11
14:19 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists) 5-13
14:04   Hank Hollingsworth turnover (lost ball) (Kodye Pugh steals)  
13:50   Kodye Pugh turnover (lost ball) (Camren Pierce steals)  
13:26   Brantly Stevenson misses two point jump shot  
13:24   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
13:15 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists) 5-15
13:01 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot 7-15
12:51   Mattias Markusson turnover (traveling)  
12:42 +3 Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists) 10-15
12:13 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk 10-17
11:35   Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:21 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 10-19
10:58   Kobe Sanders misses two point jump shot  
10:56   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
10:47   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
10:45   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
10:43 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk 10-21
10:32   Mustangs 30 second timeout  
10:17   Colby Rogers misses two point jump shot  
10:15   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
10:07 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 10-23
9:42   Dameone Douglas personal foul  
9:35 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot 12-23
9:14 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 12-25
9:04 +3 Alimamy Koroma makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists) 15-25
8:44   Alimamy Koroma shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
8:44   Mattias Markusson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:44 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-26
8:23   Camren Pierce misses two point layup  
8:21   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
8:10   Jump ball. Keli Leaupepe vs. Colby Rogers (Mustangs gains possession)  
8:10   Keli Leaupepe turnover (lost ball) (Colby Rogers steals)  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:47 +2 Colby Rogers makes two point jump shot 17-26
7:16 +3 Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Kodye Pugh assists) 17-29
6:50   Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot  
6:48   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
6:40   Kodye Pugh misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Dameone Douglas offensive rebound  
6:32   Mark Crowe blocks Kodye Pugh's two point layup  
6:30   Camren Pierce defensive rebound  
6:23   Colby Rogers turnover (lost ball)  
6:20 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists) 17-31
6:20   Mark Crowe flagrant 1 (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
6:20   Mark Crowe turnover  
6:20 +1 Dameone Douglas makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2 17-32
6:20 +1 Dameone Douglas makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 17-33
6:20 +2 Eli Scott makes two point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists) 17-35
5:49   Brantly Stevenson turnover (bad pass)  
5:30 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 17-37
5:08 +3 Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists) 20-37
4:37   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
4:35   Keith Smith defensive rebound  
4:31   Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jalin Anderson steals)  
4:23 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk 20-39
4:23   Tuukka Jaakkola shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
4:23   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:23   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
4:10   Alimamy Koroma misses two point layup  
4:08   Mark Crowe offensive rebound  
4:00   Mark Crowe misses two point layup  
3:58   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
3:55   Mark Crowe personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-40
3:55 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-41
3:28   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
3:26   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
3:14   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
3:12   Colby Rogers defensive rebound  
2:55   Joe Quintana personal foul  
2:49 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot 22-41
2:32   Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot  
2:30   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
2:29   Mattias Markusson personal foul  
2:14   Camren Pierce turnover (out of bounds)  
2:03   Mattias Markusson offensive foul  
2:03   Mattias Markusson turnover  
1:40   Camren Pierce turnover (traveling)  
1:26   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Colby Rogers steals)  
1:19   Colby Rogers offensive foul  
1:19   Colby Rogers turnover  
1:09   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
1:07   Mustangs defensive rebound  
0:50   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
0:29   Eli Scott turnover (traveling)  
0:01   Keith Smith turnover (lost ball)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
CPOLY
Mustangs
30
LOYMRY
Lions
35

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Dameone Douglas offensive rebound  
19:37 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk 22-43
19:12   Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot  
19:10   Jalin Anderson defensive rebound  
18:55   Keli Leaupepe turnover (3-second violation)  
18:29 +3 Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Colby Rogers assists) 25-43
18:06   Jalin Anderson misses two point layup  
18:04   Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound  
17:58 +2 Keith Smith makes two point jump shot 27-43
17:40   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
17:38   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
17:34 +3 Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists) 30-43
17:25   Lions 30 second timeout  
17:25   TV timeout  
17:09   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
17:00   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Camren Pierce defensive rebound  
16:55   Joe Quintana blocks Keith Smith's two point layup  
16:53   Mustangs offensive rebound  
16:31   Keith Smith misses three point jump shot  
16:29   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
16:22 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk (Ivan Alipiev assists) 30-45
15:55   Hank Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (Dameone Douglas steals)  
15:49 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 30-47
15:49   Alimamy Koroma shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:49   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:49   Lions offensive rebound  
15:35   Tuukka Jaakkola shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
15:35 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-48
15:35 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-49
15:15   Hank Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot  
15:13   Tuukka Jaakkola offensive rebound  
14:54   Keith Smith misses two point jump shot  
14:52   Lions defensive rebound  
14:44 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk 30-51
14:19 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point layup 32-51
14:00 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk (Ivan Alipiev assists) 32-53
13:32   Ivan Alipiev blocks Brantly Stevenson's two point layup  
13:30   Mark Crowe offensive rebound  
13:24   Dyson Koehler misses two point layup  
13:22   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
13:09   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Brantly Stevenson steals)  
13:09   Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Jalin Anderson defensive rebound  
12:36   Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)  
12:22   Ivan Alipiev personal foul  
12:11   Parker Dortch shooting foul (Dyson Koehler draws the foul)  
12:11 +1 Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 1 of 3 33-53
12:11 +1 Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 2 of 3 34-53
12:11 +1 Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 3 of 3 35-53
12:01   Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Colby Rogers steals)  
11:49   Camren Pierce misses two point layup  
11:47   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
11:35 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point jump shot 35-55
11:12 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot 37-55
10:49   Keli Leaupepe offensive foul  
10:49   Keli Leaupepe turnover  
10:49   TV timeout  
10:36   Dameone Douglas personal foul  
10:22   Alimamy Koroma misses two point hook shot  
10:20   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
10:14   Alimamy Koroma personal foul  
10:09   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound  
9:56   Keli Leaupepe personal foul  
9:41   Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Lions defensive rebound  
9:10   Hank Hollingsworth shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
9:10 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-56
9:10   Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:10   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
9:10   Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Sanders steals)  
9:00   Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
8:43 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists) 37-58
8:29   Dameone Douglas personal foul  
8:24   Joe Quintana personal foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)  
8:24 +1 Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-58
8:24   Keith Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:24   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
8:06 +3 Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 38-61
7:57   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
7:55   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
7:43 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists) 38-63
7:35   Mustangs 30 second timeout  
7:35   TV timeout