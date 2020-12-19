|
20:00
|
|
|
Prince Moss vs. Gabe Watson (Prince Moss gains possession)
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
Nobal Days blocks Prince Moss's two point layup
|
|
19:56
|
|
|
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Watson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
0-3
|
18:53
|
|
|
Sarion McGee turnover (lost ball) (R.J. McGee steals)
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Jordan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
+3
|
Prince Moss makes three point jump shot (Sarion McGee assists)
|
3-3
|
17:05
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
3-6
|
16:39
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Nobal Days defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Prince Moss defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Christon makes three point jump shot (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
6-6
|
15:52
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
R.J. McGee offensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Nobal Days makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Forbes assists)
|
6-9
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Nobal Days defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses two point layup
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Sarion McGee defensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
+3
|
Prince Moss makes three point jump shot (Terreon Randolph assists)
|
9-9
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Nobal Days makes two point jump shot (R.J. McGee assists)
|
9-11
|
13:40
|
|
+3
|
Prince Moss makes three point jump shot (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
12-11
|
13:16
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Walker makes three point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
|
12-14
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Sarion McGee makes two point layup (Terreon Randolph assists)
|
14-14
|
12:26
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
R.J. McGee offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph blocks R.J. McGee's two point layup
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Watson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
14-17
|
11:34
|
|
|
Prince Moss misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Jordan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham shooting foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:26
|
|
+1
|
R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-18
|
11:05
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Sion James defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Tylan Pope personal foul
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Tigers turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Tylan Pope makes two point layup (Sion James assists)
|
14-20
|
9:54
|
|
|
Kevin Cross personal foul
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Brian Thomas offensive foul
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Brian Thomas turnover
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|
14-22
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Kelton Edwards makes two point jump shot (Cameron Christon assists)
|
16-22
|
8:52
|
|
|
Brian Thomas shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:52
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-23
|
8:42
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Brian Thomas blocks Tylan Pope's two point layup
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Tra'Michael Moton defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Kevin Cross shooting foul (Prince Moss draws the foul)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Prince Moss misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
8:08
|
|
+1
|
Prince Moss makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
17-23
|
8:08
|
|
+1
|
Prince Moss makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
18-23
|
7:46
|
|
+3
|
R.J. McGee makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
18-26
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Kelton Edwards makes two point jump shot (Tra'Michael Moton assists)
|
20-26
|
7:11
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
R.J. McGee personal foul
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Reyhan Cobb makes two point layup
|
22-26
|
5:55
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Watson makes two point jump shot
|
22-28
|
5:41
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
|
22-31
|
5:29
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Nobal Days offensive foul
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Nobal Days turnover
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Kelton Edwards makes two point jump shot (Prince Moss assists)
|
24-31
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Nobal Days assists)
|
24-34
|
3:46
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Nobal Days defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (R.J. McGee assists)
|
24-37
|
3:32
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
Prince Moss makes three point jump shot (Cameron Christon assists)
|
27-37
|
2:47
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Prince Moss defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Prince Moss misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Watson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
26-40
|
1:48
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Sarion McGee offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Sarion McGee makes two point layup
|
29-40
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses two point layup
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards offensive foul
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards turnover
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Nobal Days misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham turnover (Jordan Walker steals)
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Green Wave 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|