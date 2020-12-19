MIAOH
BRAD
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|James Beck vs. Ari Boya (Sean East II gains possession)
|19:35
|
|+2
|Ville Tahvanainen makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:09
|
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|3-2
|18:58
|
|Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|18:56
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|18:34
|
|Dalonte Brown misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Dalonte Brown offensive rebound
|18:26
|
|Ari Boya blocks James Beck's two point jump shot
|18:24
|
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|18:14
|
|+2
|Ari Boya makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|3-4
|18:14
|
|Dalonte Brown shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)
|18:14
|
|+1
|Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-5
|17:48
|
|Ari Boya shooting foul (James Beck draws the foul)
|17:48
|
|+1
|James Beck makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-5
|17:48
|
|+1
|James Beck makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-5
|17:38
|
|Mekhi Lairy personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|17:27
|
|+2
|Ari Boya makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|5-7
|17:11
|
|Sean East II personal foul (Mekhi Lairy draws the foul)
|16:56
|
|Mekhi Lairy turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|16:47
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|
|Josh Brewer defensive rebound
|16:23
|
|+3
|Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot
|8-7
|16:09
|
|+3
|Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|8-10
|15:40
|
|Elijah Childs blocks Dae Dae Grant's three point jump shot
|15:38
|
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|15:29
|
|Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|
|Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|15:18
|
|James Beck personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|15:18
|
|TV timeout
|15:12
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|14:56
|
|+3
|Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists)
|11-10
|14:31
|
|Ja'Shon Henry turnover (traveling)
|14:09
|
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|14:04
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|11-12
|13:44
|
|Josh Brewer misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|13:30
|
|James Beck blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point layup
|13:28
|
|RedHawks defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Jump ball. James Beck vs. Ja'Shon Henry (RedHawks gains possession)
|12:59
|
|+2
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot
|13-12
|12:45
|
|+3
|Sean East II makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|13-15
|12:22
|
|+3
|Mekhi Lairy makes three point jump shot (Milos Jovic assists)
|16-15
|12:07
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Milos Jovic steals)
|11:59
|
|+2
|Dalonte Brown makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists)
|18-15
|11:42
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|
|Mekhi Lairy defensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands turnover (carrying)
|11:36
|
|TV timeout
|11:17
|
|Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Dalonte Brown draws the foul)
|10:45
|
|Precious Ayah misses two point jump shot
|10:43
|
|Danya Kingsby defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|+2
|Dalonte Brown makes two point jump shot
|20-15
|9:45
|
|Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass)
|9:32
|
|+2
|Mekhi Lairy makes two point jump shot
|22-15
|9:17
|
|Sean East II misses two point layup
|9:16
|
|Ari Boya offensive rebound
|9:16
|
|+2
|Ari Boya makes two point layup
|22-17
|9:16
|
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)
|9:16
|
|+1
|Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-18
|8:56
|
|+3
|Mekhi Lairy makes three point jump shot
|25-18
|8:42
|
|Ville Tahvanainen turnover (traveling)
|8:30
|
|Elijah Childs blocks Dalonte Brown's two point layup
|8:28
|
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|8:11
|
|Sean East II misses two point jump shot
|8:09
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|8:06
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Ari Boya blocks James Beck's two point layup
|7:38
|
|Ari Boya defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|+2
|Dalonte Brown makes two point layup (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|27-18
|6:57
|
|Braves 30 second timeout
|6:57
|
|TV timeout
|6:38
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point dunk (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|27-20
|6:05
|
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|5:36
|
|+3
|Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|27-23
|5:20
|
|+3
|Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|30-23
|4:52
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:50
|
|James Beck defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists)
|33-23
|4:34
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point layup
|33-25
|4:34
|
|James Beck shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|4:34
|
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-26
|4:21
|
|Mekhi Lairy turnover (traveling)
|3:53
|
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|
|Precious Ayah defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Rienk Mast personal foul (Precious Ayah draws the foul)
|3:49
|
|TV timeout
|3:38
|
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|
|Dalonte Brown offensive rebound
|3:22
|
|Dalonte Brown misses two point jump shot
|3:20
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|3:19
|
|Precious Ayah personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|3:02
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point layup
|33-28
|2:45
|
|Mekhi Lairy misses two point jump shot
|2:43
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Precious Ayah personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|2:33
|
|+1
|Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-29
|2:33
|
|+1
|Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-30
|2:12
|
|Elijah Childs shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|2:12
|
|Dae Dae Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:12
|
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-30
|1:57
|
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Mekhi Lairy misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|
|Elijah McNamara offensive rebound
|1:44
|
|Elijah McNamara turnover (traveling)
|1:23
|
|+2
|Danya Kingsby makes two point jump shot
|34-32
|0:58
|
|Elijah McNamara misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot
|0:39
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|0:31
|
|RedHawks 30 second timeout
|0:21
|
|+3
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|37-32
|0:03
|
|+3
|Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|37-35
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|37-38
|19:21
|
|Mekhi Lairy turnover (bad pass) (Ari Boya steals)
|19:06
|
|Ja'Shon Henry turnover (lost ball) (Josh Brewer steals)
|18:53
|
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|39-38
|18:35
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses two point jump shot
|18:33
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|18:26
|
|Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Josh Brewer draws the foul)
|18:16
|
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|18:02
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists)
|39-40
|17:43
|
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|42-40
|17:28
|
|Ari Boya misses two point jump shot
|17:26
|
|Josh Brewer defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Ja'Shon Henry shooting foul (James Beck draws the foul)
|17:12
|
|James Beck misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:12
|
|James Beck misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:12
|
|Ari Boya defensive rebound
|16:58
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|16:56
|
|Ari Boya personal foul (Dalonte Brown draws the foul)
|16:45
|
|Dalonte Brown misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|
|Ari Boya defensive rebound
|16:26
|
|Sean East II misses two point jump shot
|16:24
|
|James Beck defensive rebound
|16:07
|
|Ari Boya blocks James Beck's two point jump shot
|16:05
|
|Ari Boya defensive rebound
|15:58
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|
|Ari Boya offensive rebound
|15:55
|
|TV timeout
|15:50
|
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|
|Sean East II offensive rebound
|15:34
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point layup
|42-42
|15:20
|
|+2
|Dalonte Brown makes two point layup
|44-42
|15:07
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|44-44
|15:01
|
|Official timeout
|14:44
|
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|14:42
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|14:27
|
|Dalonte Brown shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|14:27
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-45
|14:27
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:26
|
|Braves offensive rebound
|14:11
|
|Precious Ayah blocks Elijah Childs's two point jump shot
|14:09
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|13:47
|
|+3
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot
|47-45
|13:32
|
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Elijah Childs assists)
|47-47
|13:32
|
|Dalonte Brown shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|13:32
|
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-48
|13:01
|
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot
|12:47
|
|Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Dalonte Brown misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|12:30
|
|Precious Ayah shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|12:30
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-49
|12:30
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-50
|12:00
|
|+2
|Precious Ayah makes two point jump shot
|49-50
|11:30
|
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point jump shot
|49-52
|11:07
|
|+3
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|52-52
|11:07
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Isaiah Coleman-Lands draws the foul)
|11:07
|
|TV timeout
|11:07
|
|+1
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-52
|10:44
|
|Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|10:42
|
|Ari Boya offensive rebound
|10:39
|
|Ari Boya misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Milos Jovic personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|10:30
|
|+2
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point jump shot
|53-54
|9:55
|
|+3
|Josh Brewer makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|56-54
|9:34
|
|Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|9:30
|
|Elijah Childs offensive foul (Precious Ayah draws the foul)
|9:30
|
|Elijah Childs turnover
|9:17
|
|Precious Ayah misses two point jump shot
|9:15
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|9:05
|
|Ari Boya misses two point layup
|9:03
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. offensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. offensive rebound
|8:37
|
|+2
|Ari Boya makes two point dunk (Danya Kingsby assists)
|56-56
|8:06
|
|+2
|Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot
|58-56
|7:46
|
|Elijah Childs turnover (traveling)
|7:46
|
|TV timeout
|7:34
|
|+2
|James Beck makes two point layup
|60-56
|7:16
|
|Dalonte Brown personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|7:04
|
|+2
|Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup
|60-58
|6:48
|
|Milos Jovic misses two point layup
|6:46
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|60-60
|6:20
|
|Milos Jovic misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|
|James Beck offensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Danya Kingsby personal foul (Mekhi Lairy draws the foul)
|5:45
|
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|62-60
|5:36
|
|Milos Jovic personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|5:29
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses two point jump shot
|5:27
|
|James Beck defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|Elijah Childs personal foul (James Beck draws the foul)
|5:30
|
|James Beck misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:30
|
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (James Beck steals)
|4:40
|
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot
|65-60
|4:20
|
|Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|4:18
|
|James Beck defensive rebound
|4:00