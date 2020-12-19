|
20:00
|
|
|
Larry Owens vs. Gaige Prim (Jamaure Gregg gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Demons technical foul
|
|
20:00
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
0-1
|
19:45
|
|
|
Jared Ridder blocks Larry Owens's two point layup
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Jared Ridder turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Jared Ridder shooting foul (Larry Owens draws the foul)
|
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Larry Owens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-1
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Larry Owens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-1
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup
|
2-3
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Trenton Massner makes two point layup
|
4-3
|
18:25
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Larry Owens personal foul
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Gaige Prim blocks Jamaure Gregg's two point layup
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|
4-5
|
17:33
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses two point layup
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Hervey makes two point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|
4-7
|
17:05
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|
4-9
|
16:30
|
|
|
Gaige Prim shooting foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
CJ Jones makes two point layup (Trenton Massner assists)
|
6-9
|
15:44
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point tip shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Kendal Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses two point layup
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point layup
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg offensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point layup
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman personal foul
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson offensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Roberson makes three point jump shot
|
9-9
|
14:11
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Jairus Roberson draws the foul)
|
|
14:11
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-9
|
13:58
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba personal foul
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point tip shot
|
10-11
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot
|
12-11
|
13:16
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
+3
|
Jovan Zelenbaba makes three point jump shot (LaTerrance Reed assists)
|
15-11
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|
15-13
|
12:28
|
|
|
Gaige Prim blocks Jovan Zelenbaba's two point layup
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson personal foul
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:34
|
|
+3
|
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|
15-16
|
11:11
|
|
+3
|
Brian White makes three point jump shot (Trenton Massner assists)
|
18-16
|
10:54
|
|
|
Dalin Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-17
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-18
|
10:28
|
|
|
Jared Ridder blocks Trenton Massner's two point driving layup
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Dalin Williams personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses two point reverse layup
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Brian White makes two point driving layup
|
20-18
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-19
|
9:37
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey personal foul
|
|
9:16
|
|
+3
|
Carvell Teasett makes three point jump shot (LaTerrance Reed assists)
|
23-19
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|
23-21
|
8:50
|
|
|
Brian White turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jared Ridder blocks Brian White's two point driving jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jared Ridder blocks Brian White's two point driving jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
CJ Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg makes two point jump shot
|
25-21
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point driving layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|
25-23
|
6:32
|
|
|
CJ Jones shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
CJ Jones misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses two point layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point tip shot
|
25-25
|
5:37
|
|
|
CJ Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot (CJ Jones assists)
|
27-25
|
4:51
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Hervey makes two point putback layup
|
27-27
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Nic Tata shooting foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
+3
|
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|
27-30
|
3:58
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Nic Tata defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Trenton Massner personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-31
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-32
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg makes two point floating jump shot
|
29-32
|
3:12
|
|
|
Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point putback layup
|
29-34
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Trenton Massner makes two point layup (CJ Jones assists)
|
31-34
|
2:10
|
|
+3
|
Isiaih Mosley makes three point step back jump shot
|
31-37
|
1:58
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba offensive foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba turnover
|
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|
31-40
|
1:12
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Dalin Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Dalin Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-41
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-42
|
0:07
|
|
|
Brian White misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley makes two point driving layup (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|
31-44