20:00
Kofi Cockburn vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Da'Monte Williams gains possession)
19:45
+2
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Trent Frazier assists)
2-0
19:15
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
19:13
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
18:59
+3
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
5-0
18:36
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Da'Monte Williams steals)
18:28
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
18:26
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
18:20
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
18:18
Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
18:10
Adam Miller shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
18:17
Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:10
Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:10
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
17:55
+3
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
8-0
17:36
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
17:34
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
17:33
Clifford Omoruyi personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
17:22
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
17:20
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
17:14
+2
Jacob Young makes two point layup
8-2
17:06
+2
Kofi Cockburn makes two point dunk (Trent Frazier assists)
10-2
16:46
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
16:44
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
16:27
Trent Frazier turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
16:19
+2
Montez Mathis makes two point layup (Jacob Young assists)
10-4
16:08
Montez Mathis blocks Giorgi Bezhanishvili's two point layup
16:06
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
16:02
+3
Montez Mathis makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
10-7
15:46
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
15:44
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
15:36
+2
Jacob Young makes two point layup
10-9
15:21
Montez Mathis blocks Adam Miller's two point jump shot
15:19
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive rebound
15:06
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point layup
12-9
14:54
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
14:52
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
14:52
Myles Johnson personal foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
14:52
TV timeout
14:29
Andre Curbelo misses three point jump shot
14:27
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
14:16
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Ayo Dosunmu steals)
14:06
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover (3-second violation)
13:42
+2
Myles Johnson makes two point layup
12-11
13:12
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point hook shot
14-11
12:57
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
12:55
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
12:34
+3
Ayo Dosunmu makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
17-11
12:14
+2
Paul Mulcahy makes two point layup
17-13
11:54
Andre Curbelo misses two point layup
11:52
Geo Baker defensive rebound
11:45
Geo Baker turnover (bad pass)
11:45
TV timeout
11:35
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (bad pass) (Clifford Omoruyi steals)
11:15
Clifford Omoruyi offensive foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
11:15
Clifford Omoruyi turnover
10:56
+2
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Da'Monte Williams assists)
19-13
10:35
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
10:33
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
10:24
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
10:22
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
10:11
Ron Harper Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Trent Frazier steals)
10:04
+2
Trent Frazier makes two point layup
21-13
9:43
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
9:41
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
9:34
Trent Frazier turnover (traveling)
9:20
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
9:18
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
9:14
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
9:12
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
9:12
Giorgi Bezhanishvili personal foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
9:08
Da'Monte Williams shooting foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
9:08
Montez Mathis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:08
Montez Mathis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:08
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
8:53
+2
Andre Curbelo makes two point layup (Trent Frazier assists)
23-13
8:33
+2
Myles Johnson makes two point hook shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
23-15
8:14
Jacob Young personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
8:09
+3
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
26-15
7:53
+2
Geo Baker makes two point jump shot
26-17
7:44
Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Myles Johnson steals)
7:38
Adam Miller personal foul (Geo Baker draws the foul)
7:38
TV timeout
7:31
+3
Montez Mathis makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
26-20
7:06
Kofi Cockburn misses two point hook shot
7:04
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
6:54
Myles Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Andre Curbelo steals)
6:47
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
28-20
6:46
Geo Baker shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
6:48
Ayo Dosunmu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:48
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
6:37
+3
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
28-23
6:15
Kofi Cockburn misses two point hook shot
6:13
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
5:51
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
5:49
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
5:42
+3
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
31-23
5:23
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:21
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
5:08
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot
33-23
5:05
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
4:49
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
4:49
+1
Montez Mathis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-24
4:49
+1
Montez Mathis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-25
4:21
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Da'Monte Williams assists)
35-25
3:58
+2
Jacob Young makes two point jump shot
35-27
3:50
Da'Monte Williams offensive foul (Ron Harper Jr. draws the foul)
3:50
Da'Monte Williams turnover
3:50
TV timeout
3:40
Paul Mulcahy misses two point jump shot
3:38
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
3:21
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
3:19
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
3:08
Ayo Dosunmu personal foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
3:08
Montez Mathis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:08
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
2:54
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
2:54
+1
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-27
2:54
+1
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-27
2:42
+3
Jacob Young makes three point jump shot
37-30
2:25
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (lost ball) (Myles Johnson steals)
2:18
Jacob Young misses two point layup
2:16
Paul Mulcahy offensive rebound
2:08
+3
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
37-33
1:56
Geo Baker personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
1:56
Ayo Dosunmu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:56
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
1:50
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
1:48
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
1:43
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy blocks Kofi Cockburn's two point layup
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kofi Cockburn vs. Paul Mulcahy (Kofi Cockburn gains possession)
|
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Trent Frazier makes two point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
39-33
|
1:13
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Trent Frazier shooting foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-34
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-35
|
0:52
|
|
|
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Montez Mathis personal foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Andre Curbelo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-35
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Andre Curbelo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-35
|
0:26
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point dunk
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point layup
|
41-37
|
0:24
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Kofi Cockburn's two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|