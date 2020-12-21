|
20:00
|
|
|
(Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
+2
|
Hall Elisias makes two point jump shot (Peter Kiss assists)
|
2-0
|
19:04
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Charles Pride turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Hall Elisias defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Peter Kiss misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:02
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
|
|
18:02
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-3
|
17:50
|
|
+3
|
Peter Kiss makes three point jump shot (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists)
|
5-3
|
17:34
|
|
|
Hall Elisias blocks Ronnie DeGray III's two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. personal foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Charles Pride defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Chris Childs makes three point jump shot
|
8-3
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|
8-5
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Peter Kiss makes two point layup
|
10-5
|
16:37
|
|
|
Carl Pierre turnover (bad pass) (Peter Kiss steals)
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Peter Kiss makes two point jump shot
|
12-5
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|
13-7
|
16:06
|
|
+3
|
Michael Green III makes three point jump shot
|
16-7
|
15:39
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia offensive foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia turnover
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Hall Elisias turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Weeks steals)
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (T.J. Weeks assists)
|
15-9
|
14:51
|
|
|
Chris Childs misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
+3
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (T.J. Weeks assists)
|
15-12
|
14:21
|
|
|
Hall Elisias turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Peter Kiss defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Charles Pride makes two point layup (Chris Childs assists)
|
17-12
|
13:43
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Hall Elisias defensive rebound
|
|
13:30
|
|
+2
|
Peter Kiss makes two point layup (Michael Green III assists)
|
19-12
|
13:12
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Chris Childs misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Charles Pride offensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Michael Green III misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (Chris Childs steals)
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell blocks Chris Childs's two point layup
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Michael Green III offensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes personal foul (Peter Kiss draws the foul)
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Charles Pride makes two point layup (Chris Childs assists)
|
21-12
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Cairo McCrory makes two point layup
|
21-14
|
11:51
|
|
+3
|
Michael Green III makes three point jump shot
|
24-14
|
11:51
|
|
|
Minutemen 30 second timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Minutemen offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Erickson Bans shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|
|
11:20
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-15
|
11:20
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-16
|
11:03
|
|
|
Erickson Bans turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Carl Pierre offensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|
24-18
|
10:14
|
|
|
Erickson Bans offensive foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Erickson Bans turnover
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Jovohn Garcia makes two point jump shot (T.J. Weeks assists)
|
24-20
|
9:23
|
|
|
Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Luis Hurtado Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Hall Elisias turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Weeks steals)
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Peter Kiss steals)
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Chris Childs turnover (lost ball) (Dyondre Dominguez steals)
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre makes two point layup (T.J. Weeks assists)
|
24-22
|
8:34
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Charles Pride defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
+2
|
Hall Elisias makes two point layup (Charles Pride assists)
|
26-22
|
7:59
|
|
|
Peter Kiss shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:59
|
|
+1
|
Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-23
|
7:59
|
|
+1
|
Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-24
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Charles Pride makes two point jump shot (Hall Elisias assists)
|
28-24
|
7:21
|
|
|
Jump ball. Tre Mitchell vs. Michael Green III (Minutemen gains possession)
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Hall Elisias turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III turnover (double dribble)
|
|
6:29
|
|
+3
|
Charles Pride makes three point jump shot (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists)
|
31-24
|
6:06
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker offensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
+3
|
Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists)
|
31-27
|
5:47
|
|
|
Michael Green III turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Hall Elisias defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. makes two point layup
|
33-27
|
5:05
|
|
|
Hall Elisias blocks Tre Mitchell's two point layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Charles Pride defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Hall Elisias misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Peter Kiss offensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Jump ball. Charles Pride vs. Tre Mitchell (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Peter Kiss makes two point layup (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists)
|
35-27
|
4:53
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory shooting foul (Peter Kiss draws the foul)
|
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Peter Kiss makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
36-27
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Dibaji Walker assists)
|
36-29
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Charles Pride makes two point layup (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists)
|
38-29
|
4:02
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists)
|
38-32
|
3:46
|
|
|
Nathaniel Stokes turnover (bad pass) (Carl Pierre steals)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Peter Kiss shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-33
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-34
|
3:25
|
|
|
Michael Green III misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Hall Elisias personal foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
|
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-35
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-36
|
3:11
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker personal foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Cairo McCrory personal foul (Luis Hurtado Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-36
|
2:55
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Chris Childs defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. offensive foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. turnover
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Charles Pride defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Chris Childs makes two point jump shot (Charles Pride assists)
|
41-36
|
1:51
|
|
|
Michael Green III personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Charles Pride defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Hall Elisias makes two point dunk (Peter Kiss assists)
|
43-36
|
1:24
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks offensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Weeks makes two point layup
|
43-38
|
1:07
|
|
|
Chris Childs misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Hall Elisias blocks Tre Mitchell's two point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Michael Green III defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Michael Green III makes two point layup
|
45-38
|
0:40
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Hall Elisias defensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
Michael Green III makes two point jump shot
|
47-38
|
0:11
|
|
|
Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)
|
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
Michael Green III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
48-38
|
0:09
|
|
|
Michael Green III personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|
|
0:09
|
|
+1
|
Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
48-39
|
0:09
|
|
+1
|
Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
48-40
|
0:01
|
|
|
Peter Kiss misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|