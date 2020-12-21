|
20:00
|
|
|
Johni Broome vs. Aamir Simms (Eagles gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Skyelar Potter turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
+3
|
Skyelar Potter makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|
3-0
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point jump shot (Olivier-Maxence Prosper assists)
|
3-2
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Johni Broome makes two point jump shot
|
5-2
|
17:32
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Aamir Simms shooting foul (Skyelar Potter draws the foul)
|
|
17:15
|
|
+1
|
Skyelar Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-2
|
17:15
|
|
|
Skyelar Potter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
+3
|
Jonathan Baehre makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|
6-5
|
16:41
|
|
|
James Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
PJ Hall makes two point jump shot
|
6-7
|
15:51
|
|
|
KJ Hunt Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nick Honor steals)
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
James Baker blocks John Newman III's two point layup
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Johni Broome defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Nick Honor shooting foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Johni Broome misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:43
|
|
+1
|
Johni Broome makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-7
|
15:19
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
KJ Hunt Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Skyelar Potter turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Jump ball. Nick Honor vs. Ta'Lon Cooper (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
James Baker offensive foul
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
James Baker turnover
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
PJ Hall makes two point dunk (Jonathan Baehre assists)
|
7-9
|
13:37
|
|
|
De'Von Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
LJ Bryan offensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
De'Von Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
LJ Bryan turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:45
|
|
+3
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Clyde Trapp assists)
|
7-12
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Skyelar Potter makes two point reverse layup
|
9-12
|
11:53
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper shooting foul (De'Von Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:33
|
|
+1
|
De'Von Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-12
|
11:33
|
|
|
De'Von Cooper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Julius Dixon defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Skyelar Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Johni Broome blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Julius Dixon misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Julius Dixon shooting foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Clyde Trapp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-13
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Clyde Trapp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-14
|
10:07
|
|
|
Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Aamir Simms steals)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Ta'Lon Cooper personal foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
KJ Hunt Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
KJ Hunt Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Johni Broome personal foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre offensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Julius Dixon personal foul (Jonathan Baehre draws the foul)
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point driving layup
|
12-14
|
8:06
|
|
|
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
James Baker defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
PJ Hall personal foul (James Baker draws the foul)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre blocks Johni Broome's two point layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Nick Honor offensive foul (Skyelar Potter draws the foul)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Nick Honor turnover
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:24
|
|
+2
|
LJ Bryan makes two point layup (KJ Hunt Jr. assists)
|
14-14
|
7:05
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes turnover (lost ball) (LJ Bryan steals)
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
LJ Bryan makes two point layup (KJ Hunt Jr. assists)
|
16-14
|
6:41
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
6:27
|
|
+3
|
Alex Hemenway makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|
16-17
|
6:13
|
|
|
Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (De'Von Cooper steals)
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Skyelar Potter turnover (Jonathan Baehre steals)
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
De'Von Cooper personal foul
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Skyelar Potter turnover (bad pass) (Aamir Simms steals)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Skyelar Potter personal foul (Alex Hemenway draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
+1
|
Alex Hemenway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-18
|
5:14
|
|
+1
|
Alex Hemenway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-19
|
4:44
|
|
|
Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
James Baker offensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
James Baker turnover (bad pass) (Alex Hemenway steals)
|
|
4:17
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Baehre makes two point reverse layup (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|
16-21
|
3:52
|
|
|
James Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Clyde Trapp assists)
|
16-24
|
3:42
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
KJ Hunt Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Baehre steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Johni Broome personal foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Aamir Simms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-25
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Aamir Simms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-26
|
2:44
|
|
|
KJ Hunt Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Clyde Trapp steals)
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Clyde Trapp makes two point driving dunk
|
16-28
|
2:31
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp personal foul
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Julius Dixon offensive foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Julius Dixon turnover
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre offensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Skyelar Potter personal foul (Jonathan Baehre draws the foul)
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes shooting foul (De'Von Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
2:05
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Baehre makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-29
|
1:49
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes shooting foul (De'Von Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
De'Von Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-29
|
1:49
|
|
|
De'Von Cooper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (LJ Bryan draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
LJ Bryan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-29
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
LJ Bryan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-29
|
0:24
|
|
+3
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (John Newman III assists)
|
19-32
|
0:02
|
|
|
Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
John Newman III defensive rebound
|