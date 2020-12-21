TEXSO
BYU
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas vs. Matt Haarms (Alex Barcello gains possession)
|19:43
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:35
|
|John Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound
|19:31
|
|Galen Alexander turnover
|19:10
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|19:10
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|19:10
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-4
|18:54
|
|John Jones misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|
|Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|18:42
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists)
|0-6
|18:27
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|2-6
|18:11
|
|Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
|18:03
|
|John Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|
|John Walker III offensive rebound
|18:01
|
|Kolby Lee personal foul (John Walker III draws the foul)
|17:56
|
|Matt Haarms blocks John Walker III's two point jump shot
|17:54
|
|Connor Harding defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot
|17:39
|
|Kolby Lee offensive rebound
|17:39
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee makes two point layup
|2-8
|17:24
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|4-8
|17:00
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|
|Galen Alexander defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot
|16:47
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|16:43
|
|John Jones personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)
|16:37
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Connor Harding assists)
|4-10
|16:17
|
|+2
|Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot (John Walker III assists)
|6-10
|16:09
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot
|6-12
|15:54
|
|+3
|John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|9-12
|15:44
|
|Galen Alexander personal foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)
|15:44
|
|TV timeout
|15:39
|
|+3
|Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|9-15
|15:24
|
|+2
|Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot
|11-15
|15:10
|
|Caleb Lohner offensive foul
|15:10
|
|Caleb Lohner turnover
|14:59
|
|John Walker III misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|
|Richard Harward defensive rebound
|14:48
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists)
|11-18
|14:46
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|14:37
|
|Galen Alexander offensive foul
|14:37
|
|Galen Alexander turnover
|14:28
|
|Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)
|14:15
|
|John Walker III turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)
|14:05
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists)
|11-21
|14:05
|
|Michael Weathers personal foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|13:59
|
|Yahuza Rasas shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|13:59
|
|+1
|Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-22
|13:59
|
|+1
|Richard Harward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-23
|13:44
|
|+2
|Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup
|13-23
|13:19
|
|Connor Harding turnover (traveling)
|12:51
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|12:49
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|12:41
|
|+3
|Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists)
|13-26
|12:16
|
|+2
|Ja'Mare Redus makes two point layup
|15-26
|11:53
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point hook shot
|15-28
|11:29
|
|Richard Harward shooting foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)
|11:29
|
|TV timeout
|11:29
|
|+1
|Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-28
|11:29
|
|+1
|Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-28
|11:13
|
|Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Wyatt Lowell draws the foul)
|11:13
|
|+1
|Wyatt Lowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-29
|11:13
|
|Wyatt Lowell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:13
|
|Gideon George offensive rebound
|10:59
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|
|Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|Yahuza Rasas turnover (traveling)
|10:28
|
|Wyatt Lowell misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|Justin Hopkins defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
|10:13
|
|Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound
|10:10
|
|+2
|Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup
|19-29
|9:53
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Jordan Gilliam turnover (bad pass)
|9:31
|
|Kolby Lee offensive foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)
|9:31
|
|Kolby Lee turnover
|9:13
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
|9:11
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|9:07
|
|+3
|Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|19-32
|8:52
|
|+2
|Justin Hopkins makes two point jump shot
|21-32
|8:34
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|21-34
|8:13
|
|Ja'Mare Redus misses two point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Richard Harward defensive rebound
|8:09
|
|Ja'Mare Redus personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)
|8:09
|
|+1
|Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-35
|8:09
|
|+1
|Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-36
|7:49
|
|Yahuza Rasas turnover (traveling)
|7:49
|
|TV timeout
|7:25
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas personal foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:25
|
|Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|7:17
|
|Kolby Lee personal foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)
|7:15
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Justin Hopkins offensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Justin Hopkins misses two point layup
|7:06
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|
|Justin Hopkins defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|6:26
|
|John Walker III blocks Richard Harward's two point layup
|6:24
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|+2
|Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|23-36
|5:52
|
|Jump ball. Alex Barcello vs. Michael Weathers (Tigers gains possession)
|5:52
|
|Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Michael Weathers steals)
|5:27
|
|Quinton Brigham misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Justin Hopkins offensive rebound
|5:20
|
|Justin Hopkins misses two point layup
|5:18
|
|Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound
|5:17
|
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:05
|
|Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|4:35
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|
|Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|4:24
|
|Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|4:16
|
|Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|4:14
|
|John Walker III defensive rebound
|3:59
|
|John Walker III offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|3:59
|
|John Walker III turnover
|3:59
|
|TV timeout
|3:44
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|23-38
|3:21
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|25-38
|3:09
|
|Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|
|Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|2:41
|
|+2
|John Walker III makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists)
|27-38
|2:24
|
|John Walker III blocks Matt Haarms's two point layup
|2:22
|
|Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|2:22
|
|Quinton Brigham shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|2:22
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-39
|2:22
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-40
|2:08
|
|John Walker III misses two point jump shot
|2:06
|
|John Walker III offensive rebound
|1:51
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
|1:49
|
|Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|1:49
|
|Yahuza Rasas personal foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)
|1:49
|
|Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:49
|
|Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:49
|
|Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|1:36
|
|Spencer Johnson blocks Michael Weathers's two point layup
|1:34
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|1:28
|
|Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|
|John Walker III defensive rebound
|1:09
|
|John Walker III misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|
|Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound
|1:03
|
|+2
|Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup
|29-40
|0:49
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Wyatt Lowell assists)
|29-42
|0:34
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|31-42
|0:34
|
|Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)
|0:34
|
|+1
|Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-42
|0:06
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|
|John Walker III defensive rebound
|19:30
|
|John Walker III turnover (lost ball) (Kolby Lee steals)
|19:24
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point layup (Kolby Lee assists)
|32-44
|19:12
|
|Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot
|19:10
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|
|Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|18:41
|
|Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|
|Connor Harding offensive rebound
|18:39
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point layup (Connor Harding assists)
|32-46
|18:39
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)
|18:39
|
|+1
|Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-47
|18:25
|
|John Jones turnover (lost ball) (Connor Harding steals)
|18:19
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|18:17
|
|Matt Haarms personal foul (John Walker III draws the foul)
|18:04
|
|John Jones turnover (bad pass)
|17:56
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|17:52
|
|Kolby Lee turnover (bad pass) (Michael Weathers steals)
|17:45
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|34-47
|17:31
|
|+3
|Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists)
|34-50
|17:16
|
|John Walker III turnover (bad pass) (Matt Haarms steals)
|17:01
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Connor Harding assists)
|34-52
|16:49
|
|John Jones misses two point jump shot
|16:47
|
|Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound
|16:46
|
|Connor Harding personal foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)
|16:40
|
|Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Richard Harward misses two point layup
|16:23
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|16:19
|
|Caleb Lohner shooting foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)
|16:19
|
|Galen Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:19
|
|+1
|Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-52
|16:06
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists)
|35-54
|16:06
|
|Michael Weathers shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|16:06
|
|+1
|Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-55
|15:55
|
|Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)
|15:55
|
|TV timeout
|15:55
|
|+1
|Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-55
|15:55
|
|+1
|Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-55
|15:39
|
|Caleb Lohner misses two point jump shot
|15:37
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|15:30
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|37-57
|15:19
|
|Alex Barcello personal foul (Ja'Mare Redus draws the foul)
|15:07
|
|Ja'Mare Redus turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Johnson steals)
|15:00
|
|Caleb Lohner offensive foul (Jordan Gilliam draws the foul)
|15:00
|
|Caleb Lohner turnover
|14:39
|
|John Walker III misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|14:29
|
|Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot