TEXSO
BYU

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
TEXSO
Tigers
32
BYU
Cougars
42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Joirdon Karl Nicholas vs. Matt Haarms (Alex Barcello gains possession)  
19:43 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot 0-2
19:35   John Jones misses three point jump shot  
19:33   Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound  
19:31   Galen Alexander turnover  
19:10   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
19:10 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-3
19:10 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-4
18:54   John Jones misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
18:42 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists) 0-6
18:27 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 2-6
18:11   Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
18:03   John Jones misses three point jump shot  
18:01   John Walker III offensive rebound  
18:01   Kolby Lee personal foul (John Walker III draws the foul)  
17:56   Matt Haarms blocks John Walker III's two point jump shot  
17:54   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
17:39   Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot  
17:39   Kolby Lee offensive rebound  
17:39 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point layup 2-8
17:24 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 4-8
17:00   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
16:49   Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot  
16:47   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
16:43   John Jones personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)  
16:37 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Connor Harding assists) 4-10
16:17 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot (John Walker III assists) 6-10
16:09 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 6-12
15:54 +3 John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 9-12
15:44   Galen Alexander personal foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:39 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 9-15
15:24 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot 11-15
15:10   Caleb Lohner offensive foul  
15:10   Caleb Lohner turnover  
14:59   John Walker III misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
14:48 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists) 11-18
14:46   Tigers 30 second timeout  
14:37   Galen Alexander offensive foul  
14:37   Galen Alexander turnover  
14:28   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)  
14:15   John Walker III turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)  
14:05 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists) 11-21
14:05   Michael Weathers personal foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
13:59   Yahuza Rasas shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
13:59 +1 Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-22
13:59 +1 Richard Harward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-23
13:44 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup 13-23
13:19   Connor Harding turnover (traveling)  
12:51   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
12:49   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
12:41 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists) 13-26
12:16 +2 Ja'Mare Redus makes two point layup 15-26
11:53 +2 Richard Harward makes two point hook shot 15-28
11:29   Richard Harward shooting foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:29 +1 Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-28
11:29 +1 Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-28
11:13   Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Wyatt Lowell draws the foul)  
11:13 +1 Wyatt Lowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-29
11:13   Wyatt Lowell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:13   Gideon George offensive rebound  
10:59   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound  
10:37   Yahuza Rasas turnover (traveling)  
10:28   Wyatt Lowell misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Justin Hopkins defensive rebound  
10:15   Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup  
10:13   Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound  
10:10 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup 19-29
9:53   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
9:51   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
9:43   Jordan Gilliam turnover (bad pass)  
9:31   Kolby Lee offensive foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)  
9:31   Kolby Lee turnover  
9:13   Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup  
9:11   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
9:07 +3 Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 19-32
8:52 +2 Justin Hopkins makes two point jump shot 21-32
8:34 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 21-34
8:13   Ja'Mare Redus misses two point jump shot  
8:11   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
8:09   Ja'Mare Redus personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)  
8:09 +1 Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-35
8:09 +1 Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-36
7:49   Yahuza Rasas turnover (traveling)  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:25   Joirdon Karl Nicholas personal foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
7:25   Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:25   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
7:17   Kolby Lee personal foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)  
7:15   Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot  
7:13   Justin Hopkins offensive rebound  
7:08   Justin Hopkins misses two point layup  
7:06   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
6:57   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Justin Hopkins defensive rebound  
6:46   Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot  
6:44   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
6:26   John Walker III blocks Richard Harward's two point layup  
6:24   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
6:10 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 23-36
5:52   Jump ball. Alex Barcello vs. Michael Weathers (Tigers gains possession)  
5:52   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Michael Weathers steals)  
5:27   Quinton Brigham misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Justin Hopkins offensive rebound  
5:20   Justin Hopkins misses two point layup  
5:18   Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound  
5:17   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:05   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
5:03   Tigers defensive rebound  
4:35   Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot  
4:33   Spencer Johnson defensive rebound  
4:26   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
4:24   Caleb Lohner offensive rebound  
4:16   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
4:14   John Walker III defensive rebound  
3:59   John Walker III offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
3:59   John Walker III turnover  
3:59   TV timeout  
3:44 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Alex Barcello assists) 23-38
3:21 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 25-38
3:09   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
3:07   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
2:41 +2 John Walker III makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists) 27-38
2:24   John Walker III blocks Matt Haarms's two point layup  
2:22   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
2:22   Quinton Brigham shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
2:22 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-39
2:22 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-40
2:08   John Walker III misses two point jump shot  
2:06   John Walker III offensive rebound  
1:51   Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup  
1:49   Spencer Johnson defensive rebound  
1:49   Yahuza Rasas personal foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)  
1:49   Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:49   Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:49   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
1:36   Spencer Johnson blocks Michael Weathers's two point layup  
1:34   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
1:28   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
1:26   John Walker III defensive rebound  
1:09   John Walker III misses two point jump shot  
1:07   Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound  
1:03 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup 29-40
0:49 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Wyatt Lowell assists) 29-42
0:34 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 31-42
0:34   Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)  
0:34 +1 Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-42
0:06   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Tigers defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXSO
Tigers
39
BYU
Cougars
45

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
19:34   John Walker III defensive rebound  
19:30   John Walker III turnover (lost ball) (Kolby Lee steals)  
19:24 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point layup (Kolby Lee assists) 32-44
19:12   Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot  
19:10   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
18:49   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
18:47   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
18:41   Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot  
18:39   Connor Harding offensive rebound  
18:39 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup (Connor Harding assists) 32-46
18:39   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)  
18:39 +1 Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-47
18:25   John Jones turnover (lost ball) (Connor Harding steals)  
18:19   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
18:17   Tigers defensive rebound  
18:17   Matt Haarms personal foul (John Walker III draws the foul)  
18:04   John Jones turnover (bad pass)  
17:56   Joirdon Karl Nicholas personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
17:52   Kolby Lee turnover (bad pass) (Michael Weathers steals)  
17:45 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 34-47
17:31 +3 Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists) 34-50
17:16   John Walker III turnover (bad pass) (Matt Haarms steals)  
17:01 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Connor Harding assists) 34-52
16:49   John Jones misses two point jump shot  
16:47   Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound  
16:46   Connor Harding personal foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)  
16:40   Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot  
16:38   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
16:25   Richard Harward misses two point layup  
16:23   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
16:19   Caleb Lohner shooting foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)  
16:19   Galen Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:19 +1 Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-52
16:06 +2 Richard Harward makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists) 35-54
16:06   Michael Weathers shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
16:06 +1 Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-55
15:55   Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55 +1 Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-55
15:55 +1 Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-55
15:39   Caleb Lohner misses two point jump shot  
15:37   Cougars offensive rebound  
15:30 +2 Richard Harward makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 37-57
15:19   Alex Barcello personal foul (Ja'Mare Redus draws the foul)  
15:07   Ja'Mare Redus turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Johnson steals)  
15:00   Caleb Lohner offensive foul (Jordan Gilliam draws the foul)  
15:00   Caleb Lohner turnover  
14:39   John Walker III misses three point jump shot  
14:37   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
14:29   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot