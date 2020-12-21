|
20:00
(Golden Hurricane gains possession)
19:48
+2
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point jump shot
2-0
19:15
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
19:13
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
19:03
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
19:01
Emmanuel Ugboh offensive rebound
19:00
Emmanuel Ugboh misses two point putback layup
18:58
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
18:54
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
18:52
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
18:35
+2
Emmanuel Ugboh makes two point jump shot (Brandon Rachal assists)
4-0
18:05
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
18:03
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
17:50
Moussa Cisse blocks Curtis Haywood II's two point layup
17:48
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
17:30
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
17:28
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
17:23
Brandon Rachal personal foul
17:20
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
17:18
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
17:10
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
17:08
Ahmad Rand defensive rebound
17:00
Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
16:58
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
16:54
Curtis Haywood II turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
16:48
Damion Baugh misses two point layup
16:46
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
16:45
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point putback layup
4-2
16:15
Keshawn Williams misses three point jump shot
16:13
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
16:05
DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Keshawn Williams steals)
15:58
Keshawn Williams offensive foul
15:58
Keshawn Williams turnover
15:58
TV timeout
15:42
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point turnaround jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
4-4
15:19
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot
6-4
15:00
Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass) (Rey Idowu steals)
14:49
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
14:47
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
14:39
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
14:37
Jayden Hardaway offensive rebound
14:35
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point layup
6-6
14:35
Elijah Joiner shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
14:35
DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
14:35
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
14:18
Jayden Hardaway blocks Brandon Rachal's two point layup
14:18
Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
14:09
DeAndre Williams blocks Brandon Rachal's two point jump shot
14:07
Ahmad Rand defensive rebound
14:00
Ahmad Rand offensive foul
14:00
Ahmad Rand turnover
13:44
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
13:42
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
13:34
DeAndre Williams misses two point layup
13:32
Tigers offensive rebound
13:19
Moussa Cisse turnover (lost ball) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
13:06
Rey Idowu turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Hardaway steals)
12:59
+2
Jayden Hardaway makes two point driving dunk
6-8
13:00
Rey Idowu shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
13:00
Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:00
Emmanuel Ugboh defensive rebound
12:49
Moussa Cisse personal foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
12:41
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
12:39
Jayden Hardaway defensive rebound
12:23
Lester Quinones misses two point driving layup
12:21
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
12:23
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point putback dunk
6-10
11:58
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (bad pass) (Moussa Cisse steals)
11:47
Moussa Cisse offensive foul
11:47
Moussa Cisse turnover
11:47
TV timeout
11:22
Darien Jackson misses two point driving layup
11:20
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
11:06
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
11:04
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
10:59
Elijah Joiner turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
10:22
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists)
6-12
10:04
+3
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot
9-12
9:41
+3
Boogie Ellis makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
9-15
9:23
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
9:21
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
9:13
Boogie Ellis misses two point driving layup
9:11
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
9:03
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
9:01
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
8:54
Emmanuel Ugboh shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
8:54
DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:54
+1
DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-16
8:32
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point turnaround hook shot (Darien Jackson assists)
11-16
8:11
DeAndre Williams misses three point jump shot
8:09
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
7:57
Lester Quinones personal foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
7:57
TV timeout
7:54
Rey Idowu misses two point jump shot
7:52
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
7:34
Darien Jackson personal foul
7:14
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point step back jump shot
11-18
6:51
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Lester Quinones steals)
6:21
Boogie Ellis misses two point jump shot
6:19
DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
6:14
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
6:12
Ahmad Rand offensive rebound
5:54
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
5:49
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
5:47
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson offensive rebound
5:42
Curtis Haywood II misses two point layup
5:40
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
5:14
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point floating jump shot
11-20
4:50
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot (Brandon Rachal assists)
13-20
4:22
Ahmad Rand misses two point layup
4:20
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
4:17
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
4:15
DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass)
3:58
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
16-20
3:25
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
3:23
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
3:21
Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
3:21
TV timeout
2:52
D.J. Jeffries shooting foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
2:52
+1
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-20
2:52
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:52
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
2:38
Brandon Rachal blocks Jayden Hardaway's two point layup
2:36
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
2:34
Lester Quinones turnover (traveling)
2:21
Lance Thomas shooting foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
2:21
+1
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-20
2:20
+1
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-20
1:56
+3
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists)
19-23
1:33
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point step back jump shot
1:31
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
1:17
+2
Jayden Hardaway makes two point pullup jump shot (Lester Quinones assists)
19-25
1:00
D.J. Jeffries blocks Curtis Haywood II's two point layup
0:58
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
0:46
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point floating jump shot
19-27
0:29
Lester Quinones shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
0:29
Brandon Rachal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:29
Brandon Rachal misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:29
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
0:26
Tigers 30 second timeout
0:03
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
0:01
Jayden Hardaway offensive rebound
0:01
Jayden Hardaway misses two point jump shot
0:00
Tigers offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
