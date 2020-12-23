|
20:00
|
|
|
Dallas Walton vs. Asbjorn Midtgaard (Evan Battey gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard offensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:32
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover (bad pass) (Oscar Frayer steals)
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Dallas Walton makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
2-5
|
17:43
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dallas Walton steals)
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer shooting foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
17:39
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-6
|
17:39
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-7
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Alessandro Lever makes two point layup
|
4-7
|
17:05
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Mikey Dixon misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Buffaloes defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever personal foul
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore turnover (lost ball) (Evan Battey steals)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive foul (Sean Miller-Moore draws the foul)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Gabe McGlothan makes two point layup
|
6-7
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
McKinley Wright IV makes three point jump shot
|
6-10
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Stone makes two point layup
|
8-10
|
14:11
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan personal foul (Jeriah Horne draws the foul)
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan misses two point layup
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Antelopes offensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Jabari Walker personal foul
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point dunk (Gabe McGlothan assists)
|
10-10
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
|
10-12
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
12-12
|
12:45
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point dunk (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|
12-14
|
12:00
|
|
+3
|
Jayden Stone makes three point jump shot (Asbjorn Midtgaard assists)
|
15-14
|
11:38
|
|
+3
|
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|
15-17
|
11:10
|
|
|
Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Sean Miller-Moore makes two point layup
|
17-17
|
10:39
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels shooting foul (Sean Miller-Moore draws the foul)
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Dallas Walton offensive foul (Sean Miller-Moore draws the foul)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Dallas Walton turnover
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore turnover (bad pass) (Dallas Walton steals)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore personal foul (D'Shawn Schwartz draws the foul)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Buffaloes 30 second timeout
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point layup
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore shooting foul (D'Shawn Schwartz draws the foul)
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:34
|
|
+1
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-18
|
9:07
|
|
|
Dallas Walton personal foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Mikey Dixon offensive foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Mikey Dixon turnover
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever shooting foul (Eli Parquet draws the foul)
|
|
8:11
|
|
+1
|
Eli Parquet makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-19
|
8:11
|
|
+1
|
Eli Parquet makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-20
|
7:53
|
|
|
Jabari Walker personal foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point dunk (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|
19-20
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
|
19-22
|
6:57
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Antelopes offensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Eli Parquet blocks Jovan Blacksher Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Antelopes offensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Antelopes offensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV blocks Jovan Blacksher Jr.'s three point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer blocks McKinley Wright IV's two point layup
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever turnover (lost ball) (Jeriah Horne steals)
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard personal foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-23
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-24
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Sean Miller-Moore makes two point layup
|
21-24
|
5:17
|
|
+3
|
Evan Battey makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
21-27
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point hook shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|
23-27
|
3:55
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Evan Battey personal foul (Asbjorn Midtgaard draws the foul)
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan offensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
25-27
|
3:02
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Alexander Strating personal foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-27
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-27
|
2:11
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Antelopes defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Evan Battey personal foul (Jovan Blacksher Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan turnover (lane violation)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Alexander Strating defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|