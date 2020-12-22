|
20:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Nobal Days vs. Ludgy Debaut (Green Wave gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Jordan Walker turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
19:29
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
|
0-3
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:45
|
|
+2
|
Ludgy Debaut makes two point hook shot (J.J. Miles assists)
|
0-5
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Watson makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:07
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses two point layup
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Nobal Days defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
|
5-5
|
16:55
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses two point layup
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Suggs makes three point jump shot (J.J. Miles assists)
|
5-8
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Watson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
7-8
|
15:15
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner offensive foul (Nobal Days draws the foul)
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner turnover
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
J.J. Miles shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-8
|
14:26
|
|
|
Tristen Newton turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Gabe Watson offensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Cross makes two point layup
|
10-8
|
12:42
|
|
+3
|
Tyrie Jackson makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|
10-11
|
12:26
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut misses two point layup
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Green Wave offensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:59
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-11
|
10:47
|
|
|
Kevin Cross shooting foul (Ludgy Debaut draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Ludgy Debaut makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-12
|
10:30
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
|
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-12
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-12
|
10:03
|
|
|
Tylan Pope shooting foul (Tyrie Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:03
|
|
+1
|
Tyrie Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-13
|
9:42
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Tylan Pope offensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Watson makes three point jump shot (Tylan Pope assists)
|
16-13
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Bitumba Baruti makes two point jump shot (Brandon Suggs assists)
|
16-15
|
9:08
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti blocks Kevin Cross's two point layup
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Bitumba Baruti makes two point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
|
16-17
|
8:09
|
|
|
Sion James offensive foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Sion James turnover
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Tylan Pope turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles makes two point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
|
16-19
|
7:02
|
|
|
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
R.J. McGee misses two point layup
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Jordan Walker shooting foul (Bitumba Baruti draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Bitumba Baruti makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
16-20
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Bitumba Baruti makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
16-21
|
6:05
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Gabe Watson turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:39
|
|
+3
|
Tyrie Jackson makes three point jump shot (Bitumba Baruti assists)
|
16-24
|
5:13
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point turnaround jump shot (Bitumba Baruti assists)
|
16-26
|
4:40
|
|
+3
|
Kevin Cross makes three point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
|
19-26
|
4:21
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jordan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Pirates defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White makes two point layup (Bitumba Baruti assists)
|
19-28
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Walker makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|
22-28
|
2:13
|
|
|
Pirates 30 second timeout
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
22-30
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
|
24-30
|
1:33
|
|
|
J.J. Miles shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-30
|
1:24
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
Tyrie Jackson makes two point tip shot
|
25-32
|
1:08
|
|
|
R.J. McGee turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Jordan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Green Wave 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Green Wave offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Green Wave turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|