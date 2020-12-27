|
20:00
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda vs. Nate Watson (David Duke gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses two point layup
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
Noah Horchler makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:18
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. shooting foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jared Bynum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:11
|
|
+1
|
Jared Bynum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-3
|
18:02
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves personal foul
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda personal foul
|
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
David Duke makes three point jump shot
|
0-6
|
17:15
|
|
|
Jared Bynum personal foul
|
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. makes two point layup
|
2-6
|
16:41
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Jared Bynum misses two point layup
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point tip shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Nate Watson turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems makes two point layup
|
4-6
|
15:43
|
|
|
Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Ray Salnave turnover (bad pass) (Alyn Breed steals)
|
|
15:32
|
|
+2
|
Alyn Breed makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
15:17
|
|
|
Charlie Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap blocks David Duke's two point layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems makes three point jump shot (Javon Freeman-Liberty assists)
|
7-8
|
14:31
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap misses two point layup
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Alyn Breed turnover (lost ball) (Charlie Moore steals)
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point layup
|
7-10
|
13:14
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems makes three point jump shot (Charlie Moore assists)
|
10-10
|
12:49
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
12:49
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-11
|
12:49
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-12
|
12:40
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover (bad pass) (Jared Bynum steals)
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive foul
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. turnover
|
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Elvis makes two point jump shot
|
12-12
|
11:36
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Greg Gantt personal foul
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point layup
|
12-14
|
10:45
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. shooting foul (Nick Ongenda draws the foul)
|
|
10:46
|
|
+1
|
Nick Ongenda makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-14
|
10:46
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore makes two point layup
|
15-14
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Jared Bynum makes two point jump shot
|
15-16
|
9:38
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
15-18
|
9:18
|
|
|
Charlie Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jared Bynum steals)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Greg Gantt offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Jared Bynum makes two point layup
|
15-20
|
8:35
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley personal foul
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Darious Hall defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Darious Hall makes two point layup
|
17-20
|
7:30
|
|
|
Jared Bynum turnover (lost ball) (Pauly Paulicap steals)
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Nate Watson personal foul
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Romeo Weems turnover (lost ball) (Jared Bynum steals)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Jared Bynum turnover (bad pass) (Romeo Weems steals)
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Darious Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap personal foul
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses two point layup
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
17-22
|
6:05
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point jump shot
|
17-24
|
5:52
|
|
|
Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda makes two point dunk (Ray Salnave assists)
|
19-24
|
5:18
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. makes two point layup
|
21-24
|
4:40
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. offensive foul
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. turnover
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point layup
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses two point layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda shooting foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
|
|
4:04
|
|
+1
|
Noah Horchler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-27
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems makes two point jump shot
|
23-27
|
3:11
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Romeo Weems personal foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-28
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-29
|
2:35
|
|
|
Blue Demons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (Noah Horchler assists)
|
23-31
|
1:58
|
|
|
Romeo Weems misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Romeo Weems offensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Pauly Paulicap makes two point layup (Kobe Elvis assists)
|
25-31
|
1:33
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses two point layup
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point layup (Romeo Weems assists)
|
27-31
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul (Javon Freeman-Liberty draws the foul)
|
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-31
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-31
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point layup (Greg Gantt assists)
|
29-33
|
0:31
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty shooting foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-34
|
0:05
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Romeo Weems defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|