MOST
NIOWA

1st Half
MOST
Bears
28
NIOWA
Panthers
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Gaige Prim vs. Austin Phyfe (Bowen Born gains possession)  
19:36 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup 0-2
19:09   Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)  
18:53   Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Monta Black steals)  
18:50   Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass)  
18:34 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup 0-4
18:19   Jared Ridder misses two point jump shot  
18:17   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
18:08   Austin Phyfe turnover (traveling)  
17:51   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
17:49   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
17:40   Ja'Monta Black personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
17:30   Tywhon Pickford misses two point jump shot  
17:28   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
17:21   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
17:14   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
17:12   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
16:59 +2 Nate Heise makes two point layup (Austin Phyfe assists) 0-6
16:31   Isiaih Mosley misses two point layup  
16:29   Panthers defensive rebound  
16:15 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists) 0-8
16:07   Cole Henry personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
16:05   Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
15:54   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
15:51   Panthers defensive rebound  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:39 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Goanar Mar assists) 0-11
15:12   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
15:10   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
14:56 +2 Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot 0-13
14:37   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
14:35   Goanar Mar defensive rebound  
14:29   Lu'Cye Patterson shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)  
14:29   Cole Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:29 +1 Cole Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-14
14:05   Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
13:48   Noah Carter misses two point layup  
13:46   Noah Carter offensive rebound  
13:46   Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
13:46 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-15
13:46 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-16
13:28 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 3-16
13:01   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
12:54 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 6-16
12:37 +2 Noah Carter makes two point dunk (Trae Berhow assists) 6-18
12:22   Goanar Mar blocks Ja'Monta Black's three point jump shot  
12:20   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
12:15 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 8-18
12:04 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot 8-21
11:31   Demarcus Sharp misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
11:18 +2 James Betz makes two point jump shot 8-23
11:04   Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Evan Gauger steals)  
10:49 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot 8-25
10:40   Jared Ridder turnover (bad pass) (Evan Gauger steals)  
10:36 +2 Evan Gauger makes two point layup 8-27
10:22   Goanar Mar shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
10:22   Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:22   Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:22   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
10:06 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot (Evan Gauger assists) 8-29
9:56   Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Evan Gauger steals)  
9:52   Evan Gauger turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)  
9:41   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
9:39   Evan Gauger defensive rebound  
9:38 +3 Austin Phyfe makes three point jump shot (Nate Heise assists) 8-32
9:16   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Goanar Mar defensive rebound  
9:08   Goanar Mar offensive foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
9:08   Goanar Mar turnover  
8:47   Tywhon Pickford shooting foul (Dawson Carper draws the foul)  
8:47 +1 Dawson Carper makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-32
8:47   Dawson Carper misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:47   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
8:35   Dawson Carper shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
8:35   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:35 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-33
8:23   Gaige Prim misses two point layup  
8:21   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
8:18 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 11-33
8:10   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
8:08   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
8:00   Trae Berhow personal foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
8:00   TV timeout  
8:00   Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:00   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
7:42   Lu'Cye Patterson shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
7:42 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-34
7:42 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-35
7:24   Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Austin Phyfe steals)  
7:24   Ja'Monta Black personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
7:12 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 11-37
6:57 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 14-37
6:43   Austin Phyfe turnover (bad pass)  
6:23   Gaige Prim misses two point hook shot  
6:21   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
6:08 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot (Bowen Born assists) 14-39
5:57   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
5:55   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
5:55   Gaige Prim personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
5:55   Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:55   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
5:37   James Betz personal foul (Demarcus Sharp draws the foul)  
5:37 +1 Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-39
5:37 +1 Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-39
5:27   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
5:25   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
5:16   James Betz shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
5:16   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:16   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:16   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
5:03   Goanar Mar misses two point jump shot  
5:01   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
4:49 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot 18-39
4:28   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
4:26   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
4:10   Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)  
4:00   Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot  
3:58   Bears defensive rebound  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:43   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
3:43   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:43   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:43   Goanar Mar defensive rebound  
3:30   Demarcus Sharp personal foul (Evan Gauger draws the foul)  
3:30   Evan Gauger misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:30   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
3:16 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point jump shot 20-39
2:59   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
2:57   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
2:51   Demarcus Sharp misses three point jump shot  
2:49   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
2:49   Cole Henry personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
2:49 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-39
2:49 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-39
2:36 +2 Noah Carter makes two point dunk (Cole Henry assists) 22-41
2:26 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 24-41
2:10   Cole Henry turnover (bad pass)  
1:54   Trae Berhow personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
1:54 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-41
1:54 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-41
1:32   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
1:30   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
1:19   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
1:17   Keaton Hervey offensive rebound  
1:15   Cole Henry shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
1:15 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-41
1:15 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-41
1:15   Panthers 30 second timeout  
0:48   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
0:46   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
0:33   Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)  
0:02   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Bears defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MOST
Bears
47
NIOWA
Panthers
44

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:46   Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot  
19:44   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
19:33   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Isiaih Mosley steals)  
19:24   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
19:22   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
19:16   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
19:02 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot 30-41
18:48 +2 Nate Heise makes two point jump shot 30-43
18:37   Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass) (Nate Heise steals)  
18:32 +2 Nate Heise makes two point dunk 30-45
18:08   Tywhon Pickford shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
18:08 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-45
18:08 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-45
17:54   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
17:43 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 35-45
17:32   Gaige Prim blocks Bowen Born's two point layup  
17:30   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
17:30   Nate Heise shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
17:30 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-45
17:30   Isiaih Mosley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:30   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
17:00   Cole Henry offensive foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
17:00   Cole Henry turnover  
16:44 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists) 38-45
16:40   Panthers 30 second timeout  
16:40   TV timeout  
16:28   Demarcus Sharp personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
16:21   Goanar Mar misses two point jump shot  
16:19   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
16:12   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
16:10   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
16:05 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 40-45
15:55 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 40-47
15:55   Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:55   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
15:37   Demarcus Sharp misses two point jump shot  
15:35   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
15:26 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot 40-49
15:18 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 43-49
15:16   Bears 30 second timeout  
15:06   Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
15:01