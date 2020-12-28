MOST
NIOWA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Gaige Prim vs. Austin Phyfe (Bowen Born gains possession)
|19:36
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:09
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)
|18:53
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|18:50
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass)
|18:34
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:19
|
|Jared Ridder misses two point jump shot
|18:17
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (traveling)
|17:51
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|17:49
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|17:40
|
|Ja'Monta Black personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|17:30
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses two point jump shot
|17:28
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|17:21
|
|Austin Phyfe personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|17:14
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|17:12
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|16:59
|
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point layup (Austin Phyfe assists)
|0-6
|16:31
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point layup
|16:29
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|16:15
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists)
|0-8
|16:07
|
|Cole Henry personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|16:05
|
|Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|15:54
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:39
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Goanar Mar assists)
|0-11
|15:12
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|14:56
|
|+2
|Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot
|0-13
|14:37
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|
|Goanar Mar defensive rebound
|14:29
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)
|14:29
|
|Cole Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:29
|
|+1
|Cole Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-14
|14:05
|
|Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|13:48
|
|Noah Carter misses two point layup
|13:46
|
|Noah Carter offensive rebound
|13:46
|
|Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|13:46
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-15
|13:46
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-16
|13:28
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|3-16
|13:01
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|12:54
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|6-16
|12:37
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point dunk (Trae Berhow assists)
|6-18
|12:22
|
|Goanar Mar blocks Ja'Monta Black's three point jump shot
|12:20
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|12:15
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|8-18
|12:04
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
|8-21
|11:31
|
|Demarcus Sharp misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Demarcus Sharp misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|11:18
|
|+2
|James Betz makes two point jump shot
|8-23
|11:04
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Evan Gauger steals)
|10:49
|
|+2
|Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot
|8-25
|10:40
|
|Jared Ridder turnover (bad pass) (Evan Gauger steals)
|10:36
|
|+2
|Evan Gauger makes two point layup
|8-27
|10:22
|
|Goanar Mar shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|10:22
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:22
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:22
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot (Evan Gauger assists)
|8-29
|9:56
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Evan Gauger steals)
|9:52
|
|Evan Gauger turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)
|9:41
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Evan Gauger defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|+3
|Austin Phyfe makes three point jump shot (Nate Heise assists)
|8-32
|9:16
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Goanar Mar defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Goanar Mar offensive foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|9:08
|
|Goanar Mar turnover
|8:47
|
|Tywhon Pickford shooting foul (Dawson Carper draws the foul)
|8:47
|
|+1
|Dawson Carper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-32
|8:47
|
|Dawson Carper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:47
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|8:35
|
|Dawson Carper shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|8:35
|
|Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:35
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-33
|8:23
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point layup
|8:21
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|8:18
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|11-33
|8:10
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Trae Berhow personal foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|8:00
|
|TV timeout
|8:00
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:00
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|7:42
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-34
|7:42
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-35
|7:24
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Austin Phyfe steals)
|7:24
|
|Ja'Monta Black personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|7:12
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|11-37
|6:57
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|14-37
|6:43
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (bad pass)
|6:23
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point hook shot
|6:21
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|6:08
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|14-39
|5:57
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|Gaige Prim personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|5:55
|
|Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:55
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|5:37
|
|James Betz personal foul (Demarcus Sharp draws the foul)
|5:37
|
|+1
|Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-39
|5:37
|
|+1
|Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-39
|5:27
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|5:16
|
|James Betz shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|5:16
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:16
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:16
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|5:03
|
|Goanar Mar misses two point jump shot
|5:01
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|4:49
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot
|18-39
|4:28
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|4:10
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
|4:00
|
|Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|TV timeout
|3:43
|
|Austin Phyfe personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|3:43
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:43
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:43
|
|Goanar Mar defensive rebound
|3:30
|
|Demarcus Sharp personal foul (Evan Gauger draws the foul)
|3:30
|
|Evan Gauger misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:30
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|3:16
|
|+2
|Ja'Monta Black makes two point jump shot
|20-39
|2:59
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|2:57
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|2:51
|
|Demarcus Sharp misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Cole Henry personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|2:49
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-39
|2:49
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-39
|2:36
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point dunk (Cole Henry assists)
|22-41
|2:26
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|24-41
|2:10
|
|Cole Henry turnover (bad pass)
|1:54
|
|Trae Berhow personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|1:54
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-41
|1:54
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-41
|1:32
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|1:17
|
|Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|1:15
|
|Cole Henry shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|1:15
|
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-41
|1:15
|
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-41
|1:15
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|0:48
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)
|0:02
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|—
|19:46
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot
|19:44
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|19:33
|
|Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Isiaih Mosley steals)
|19:24
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|19:16
|
|Austin Phyfe personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|19:02
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot
|30-41
|18:48
|
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point jump shot
|30-43
|18:37
|
|Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass) (Nate Heise steals)
|18:32
|
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point dunk
|30-45
|18:08
|
|Tywhon Pickford shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|18:08
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-45
|18:08
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-45
|17:54
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|17:43
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|35-45
|17:32
|
|Gaige Prim blocks Bowen Born's two point layup
|17:30
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|17:30
|
|Nate Heise shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|17:30
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-45
|17:30
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:30
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|17:00
|
|Cole Henry offensive foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|17:00
|
|Cole Henry turnover
|16:44
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|38-45
|16:40
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|16:40
|
|TV timeout
|16:28
|
|Demarcus Sharp personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|16:21
|
|Goanar Mar misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|16:12
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|16:05
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|40-45
|15:55
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|40-47
|15:55
|
|Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|15:55
|
|TV timeout
|15:55
|
|Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:55
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|15:37
|
|Demarcus Sharp misses two point jump shot
|15:35
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|15:26
|
|+2
|Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot
|40-49
|15:18
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|43-49
|15:16
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|15:06
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|15:01
|