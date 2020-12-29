|
20:00
|
|
|
Abdul Ado vs. Toumani Camara (P.J. Horne gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Jump ball. Iverson Molinar vs. Sahvir Wheeler (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
+3
|
Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot
|
3-0
|
18:44
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar personal foul (Sahvir Wheeler draws the foul)
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Toumani Camara blocks Abdul Ado's two point hook shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
P.J. Horne personal foul
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tolu Smith assists)
|
5-0
|
16:35
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
5-3
|
16:15
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tolu Smith assists)
|
8-3
|
16:06
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-4
|
16:06
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-5
|
15:52
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover (bad pass) (Abdul Ado steals)
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point dunk (Deivon Smith assists)
|
10-5
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
10-7
|
14:50
|
|
+3
|
Deivon Smith makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
13-7
|
14:45
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point layup
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Deivon Smith makes two point layup (Tolu Smith assists)
|
15-7
|
13:40
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Javian Davis personal foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Tolu Smith turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Deivon Smith turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Garcia steals)
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Christian Brown makes two point layup (Andrew Garcia assists)
|
15-9
|
12:12
|
|
|
Javian Davis shooting foul (Christian Brown draws the foul)
|
|
12:12
|
|
+1
|
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-10
|
12:03
|
|
+3
|
Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot (Javian Davis assists)
|
18-10
|
11:51
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
|
18-12
|
11:22
|
|
+3
|
Deivon Smith makes three point jump shot
|
21-12
|
11:08
|
|
|
Javian Davis shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Deivon Smith turnover (bad pass) (Toumani Camara steals)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
+3
|
Deivon Smith makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|
24-12
|
10:12
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|
|
10:00
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-12
|
10:00
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-12
|
9:45
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
|
28-12
|
9:14
|
|
|
Tolu Smith blocks Andrew Garcia's two point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Justin Kier's two point layup
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (carrying)
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Tolu Smith personal foul (P.J. Horne draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Horne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-13
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-14
|
8:20
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point layup
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
31-14
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
|
31-17
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Quinten Post blocks Toumani Camara's two point layup
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Quinten Post blocks Toumani Camara's two point layup
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Horne makes two point layup (Tye Fagan assists)
|
31-19
|
6:51
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
|
33-19
|
6:31
|
|
|
P.J. Horne shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Justin Kier turnover (lost ball) (Tolu Smith steals)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler offensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses two point layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Justin Kier shooting foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
34-19
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
35-19
|
4:25
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson blocks Tyron McMillan's two point layup
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Justin Kier offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Deivon Smith shooting foul (Tyron McMillan draws the foul)
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Tyron McMillan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-20
|
4:04
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan personal foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia turnover
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
38-20
|
3:21
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
40-20
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Tyron McMillan makes two point jump shot
|
40-22
|
2:36
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned blocks Jalen Johnson's two point layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Deivon Smith steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-22
|
1:56
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Christian Brown defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
+3
|
Christian Brown makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
41-25
|
0:27
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
|
41-27
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|