20:00
D'Rell Roberts vs. Mike Miles (Panthers gains possession)
19:40
Kevin Samuel blocks Cam Mack's three point jump shot
19:38
Panthers offensive rebound
19:09
Lenell Henry misses three point jump shot
19:09
Mike Miles defensive rebound
19:09
+3
Kevin Easley Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
0-3
18:48
Damari Parris misses three point jump shot
18:46
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
18:37
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
18:35
Panthers defensive rebound
18:25
Cam Mack misses two point layup
18:23
Mike Miles defensive rebound
18:15
+2
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point layup (Mike Miles assists)
0-5
17:58
+2
Lenell Henry makes two point layup
2-5
17:56
Taryn Todd turnover (Cam Mack steals)
17:50
PJ Fuller shooting foul (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. draws the foul)
17:50
+1
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-5
17:50
+1
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-5
17:37
Mike Miles turnover (D'Rell Roberts steals)
17:29
+2
D'Rell Roberts makes two point layup
6-5
17:18
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
17:16
Cam Mack defensive rebound
16:47
Lenell Henry turnover (traveling)
16:40
Taryn Todd misses two point jump shot
16:38
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
16:19
PJ Fuller turnover (Damari Parris steals)
16:01
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
8-8
15:53
Cam Mack turnover (Francisco Farabello steals)
15:26
+2
Mike Miles makes two point driving layup
8-10
15:26
D'Rell Roberts personal foul
15:17
Jawaun Daniels turnover (Kevin Samuel steals)
15:17
Jawaun Daniels personal foul
15:07
Lenell Henry blocks Mike Miles's two point jump shot
15:05
Dajour Joseph defensive rebound
14:55
Mike Miles personal foul
14:51
D'Rell Roberts turnover (Francisco Farabello steals)
14:51
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
14:49
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
14:40
Kevin Samuel misses two point dunk
14:38
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. defensive rebound
14:31
D'Rell Roberts misses three point jump shot
14:22
D'Rell Roberts offensive rebound
14:22
D'Rell Roberts misses two point layup
14:20
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
14:20
D'Rell Roberts personal foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
14:03
Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
14:01
Lenell Henry defensive rebound
13:55
Mike Miles blocks Cam Mack's two point layup
13:53
Taryn Todd defensive rebound
13:48
Mike Miles misses two point jump shot
13:46
Panthers defensive rebound
13:26
Lenell Henry misses two point jump shot
13:24
Jock Hughes offensive rebound
13:22
Jawaun Daniels misses two point jump shot
13:20
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
13:20
Jock Hughes personal foul
12:55
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. steals)
12:46
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. turnover (lost ball)
12:40
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover (traveling)
12:33
Jawaun Daniels offensive foul
12:33
Jawaun Daniels turnover
12:17
+3
PJ Fuller makes three point jump shot (Kevin Easley Jr. assists)
8-13
11:58
Jawaun Daniels misses two point jump shot
11:56
Lenell Henry offensive rebound
11:56
Kevin Easley Jr. personal foul (Lenell Henry draws the foul)
11:56
TV timeout
11:43
+3
Cam Mack makes three point step back jump shot
11-13
11:27
+2
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Mike Miles assists)
11-15
11:01
Jawaun Daniels turnover (traveling)
10:49
PJ Fuller turnover (Jerroda Briscoe steals)
10:25
+2
Lenell Henry makes two point reverse layup (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. assists)
13-15
10:01
Cam Mack shooting foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
10:01
+1
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 1 of 3
13-16
10:01
+1
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 2 of 3
13-17
10:01
+1
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 3 of 3
13-18
9:45
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:43
Mike Miles defensive rebound
9:25
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:23
Panthers defensive rebound
9:05
D'Rell Roberts misses three point jump shot
9:03
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
8:48
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point dunk (PJ Fuller assists)
13-20
8:35
+2
Cam Mack makes two point driving layup
15-20
8:35
Kevin Samuel shooting foul (Cam Mack draws the foul)
8:35
+1
Cam Mack makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-20
8:13
Jock Hughes personal foul (Francisco Farabello draws the foul)
8:13
Francisco Farabello misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:13
Lenell Henry defensive rebound
8:02
Cam Mack misses two point layup
8:00
Lenell Henry offensive rebound
7:49
Lenell Henry misses two point layup
7:47
Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound
7:44
+2
Jerroda Briscoe makes two point layup
18-20
7:40
PJ Fuller misses two point layup
7:38
Jock Hughes defensive rebound
7:36
Cam Mack misses three point jump shot
7:34
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
7:33
TV timeout
7:25
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Taryn Todd assists)
18-23
7:00
+2
Damari Parris makes two point jump shot
20-23
6:40
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
6:38
Lenell Henry defensive rebound
6:11
+3
Jock Hughes makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. assists)
23-23
5:45
Lenell Henry blocks Kevin Samuel's two point layup
5:43
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
5:42
Jaedon LeDee misses two point layup
5:40
Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
5:39
+2
Jaedon LeDee makes two point layup
23-25
5:17
Lenell Henry misses two point layup
5:15
Mike Miles defensive rebound
5:09
Jerroda Briscoe personal foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
5:09
+1
Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-26
5:09
Jaedon LeDee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:09
Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound
4:53
Lenell Henry misses two point turnaround jump shot
4:51
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
4:51
Jerroda Briscoe personal foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
4:51
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:32
+1
D'Rell Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-27
4:51
+1
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-27
4:32
PJ Fuller shooting foul (D'Rell Roberts draws the foul)
4:32
+1
D'Rell Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-27
4:32
D'Rell Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:32
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
4:11
Mike Miles misses two point jump shot
4:09
Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound
4:02
Cam Mack turnover (lost ball)
4:02
Cam Mack personal foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
4:02
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-28
|
3:47
|
|
+3
|
D'Rell Roberts makes three point jump shot (Damari Parris assists)
|
27-28
|
3:17
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Damari Parris personal foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-29
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Lenell Henry defensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
30-29
|
1:46
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Jock Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Jerroda Briscoe blocks Mike Miles's two point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel shooting foul (Jerroda Briscoe draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jerroda Briscoe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Jock Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jerroda Briscoe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Jerroda Briscoe blocks Mike Miles's two point layup
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Jock Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Damari Parris turnover (lost ball)
|