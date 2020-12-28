|
20:00
Ike Obiagu vs. Zach Freemantle (Shavar Reynolds Jr. gains possession)
19:46
Jason Carter personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
19:40
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
19:38
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
19:36
Zach Freemantle shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
19:36
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-0
19:36
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-0
19:27
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Nate Johnson assists)
2-2
19:27
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Nate Johnson assists)
2-2
18:51
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot
4-4
18:35
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (traveling)
18:18
+2
Jason Carter makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
4-6
17:56
+2
Myles Cale makes two point layup
6-6
17:46
Myles Cale personal foul
17:33
+2
Jason Carter makes two point dunk (Paul Scruggs assists)
6-8
17:33
Ike Obiagu shooting foul (Jason Carter draws the foul)
17:33
Jason Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:33
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
17:18
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
17:16
Colby Jones defensive rebound
17:03
+3
Jason Carter makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
6-11
16:44
Jared Rhoden misses two point jump shot
16:42
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
16:35
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point dunk
8-11
16:22
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
16:20
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
16:14
Myles Cale turnover (bad pass) (Zach Freemantle steals)
15:55
+2
Jason Carter makes two point layup (Zach Freemantle assists)
8-13
15:55
Shavar Reynolds Jr. shooting foul (Jason Carter draws the foul)
15:55
TV timeout
15:55
+1
Jason Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-14
15:37
Jason Carter blocks Sandro Mamukelashvili's two point jump shot
15:35
Jason Carter defensive rebound
15:35
Jason Carter turnover
15:28
+2
Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Takal Molson assists)
10-14
14:55
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
14:53
Pirates defensive rebound
14:37
Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
14:35
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
14:35
Ben Stanley shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
14:35
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-14
14:35
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-14
14:16
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
14:14
Bryce Aiken defensive rebound
13:54
Zach Freemantle blocks Tyrese Samuel's two point layup
13:52
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
13:47
+2
Ben Stanley makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
12-16
13:47
Takal Molson shooting foul (Ben Stanley draws the foul)
13:47
Ben Stanley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:47
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
13:28
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
13:26
Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
13:08
+2
Ben Stanley makes two point jump shot
12-18
12:46
Bryan Griffin shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
12:46
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-18
12:46
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-18
12:33
+2
Bryan Griffin makes two point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
14-20
12:15
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
12:13
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
12:12
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point layup
16-20
12:12
Bryan Griffin shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
12:12
+1
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
17-20
11:54
Bryan Griffin misses two point jump shot
11:52
Myles Cale defensive rebound
11:45
+3
Tyrese Samuel makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
20-20
11:27
Colby Jones misses two point jump shot
11:25
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
11:17
Bryan Griffin personal foul
11:17
TV timeout
10:58
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
10:56
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
10:37
KyKy Tandy misses two point layup
10:35
Myles Cale defensive rebound
10:24
Myles Cale misses two point layup
10:22
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
10:16
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
10:14
Jason Carter offensive rebound
10:04
Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
10:02
Myles Cale defensive rebound
9:44
Adam Kunkel blocks Myles Cale's two point layup
9:42
Jason Carter defensive rebound
9:30
Zach Freemantle misses two point layup
9:28
Jason Carter offensive rebound
9:24
Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
9:22
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
9:21
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point layup
20-22
9:01
Takal Molson misses two point jump shot
8:59
KyKy Tandy defensive rebound
8:53
Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
8:51
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
8:37
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
8:35
Jason Carter defensive rebound
8:35
Takal Molson personal foul (Jason Carter draws the foul)
8:30
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul
8:26
Nate Johnson misses two point jump shot
8:24
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
8:15
+2
Bryce Aiken makes two point layup
22-22
7:57
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
7:55
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
7:50
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
7:48
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
7:40
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
7:38
Jason Carter defensive rebound
7:38
TV timeout
7:18
Adam Kunkel turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
7:09
+2
Myles Cale makes two point dunk (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
24-22
6:50
Ben Stanley misses two point hook shot
6:48
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
6:38
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (traveling)
6:11
+2
Dwon Odom makes two point jump shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
24-24
5:38
+3
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Ike Obiagu assists)
27-24
5:24
+2
Paul Scruggs makes two point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
27-26
5:08
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
5:06
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
5:03
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point tip shot
29-26
4:52
+2
Ben Stanley makes two point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
29-28
4:37
+2
Bryce Aiken makes two point jump shot
31-28
4:09
Ben Stanley turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
3:56
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (lost ball) (Nate Johnson steals)
3:52
Paul Scruggs turnover (traveling)
3:52
TV timeout
3:33
+2
Takal Molson makes two point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
33-28
3:18
Sandro Mamukelashvili blocks Nate Johnson's two point layup
3:16
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
3:09
Bryce Aiken misses three point jump shot
3:07
Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
2:57
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point jump shot
2:55
Colby Jones defensive rebound
2:49
Nate Johnson offensive foul
2:49
Nate Johnson turnover
2:39
+2
Takal Molson makes two point layup (Jared Rhoden assists)
35-28
2:23
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
2:21
Bryce Aiken defensive rebound
2:16
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup (Bryce Aiken assists)
37-28
2:16
TV timeout
2:16
TV timeout
2:00
Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
1:58
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
1:40
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
1:38
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
1:32
+2
Takal Molson makes two point layup (Bryce Aiken assists)
39-28
1:11
KyKy Tandy turnover (lost ball)
0:53
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
0:51
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
0:45
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup
41-28
0:40
KyKy Tandy turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
0:30
+3
Bryce Aiken makes three point jump shot
44-28
0:04
Paul Scruggs misses two point layup
0:02
Bryce Aiken defensive rebound
